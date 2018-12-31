Register
09:06 GMT +331 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Catholic devotees carry the life-size statue of the Black Nazarene (C) to a carriage during an annual procession in honor of the centuries-old icon of Jesus Christ in Manila on January 9, 2013.

    Journalist: Real Catholicism Is no Longer in France, It Is in Brazil, Nigeria

    © AFP 2018 / TED ALJIBE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    Radio Sputnik talked with Bernard Lecomte, a Vatican Specialist, French writer and a biographer of John Paul II and Mikhail Gorbachev, about the collapse of the USSR, peculiarities of Vatican diplomacy, Europe and liberalism.

    How should the Pope's influence in the world be assessed? The Catholic Church should probably have the best-informed diplomats in the world because it has agents almost everywhere. Even if the Pope's words are not necessarily listened to, especially that of John Paul II with regard to the US intervention in Iraq in 2003, Catholicism has become increasingly influential in the Southern Hemisphere while it gradually abandons a western civilisation which has become dechristianized:

    Lasting image of Rome pilgrimage
    © Photo: Jim Chiappelli ‏/twitter
    Roman Catholics Say Jesus' Cradle Was Shipped to Rome Away From Islamic Invaders
    "The Vatican is, in fact, the most informed diplomacy in the world, having agents (almost) everywhere: bishops, religious fraternities, papal ambassadors. Despite the fact that the Pope's words are not always listened to (just as the views of John Paul II regarding the intervention in Iraq in 2003 were not listened to), they are becoming louder and louder in the Southern Hemisphere, and not in the West, which is departing from Christianity. (…) The Vatican has no oil deposits, no atomic bomb, no army (…). The Pope's only army are his words (…). According to Pope Francis, Europe has distanced itself from Christianity. 80% of Catholics live in the Southern Hemisphere. The Northern Hemisphere is history, culture, roots. But real Catholicism is no longer in France, in Spain or in England. It is in Brazil, Nigeria and in the Philippines".

    Can you compare Pope John Paul II with Pope Francis? Do you consider them to have conservative or progressive ideas? During the past few weeks, the Marrakesh Pact (Pacte de Marrakech) has been vehemently debated. Why did Pope Francis advocate the signing of this UN treaty?

    "Pope Francis follows the Commandments of Jesus Christ literally, as John Paul II might have done as well. (…) He refers to the Gospel [where it is said to welcome a foreigner who knocks at the door]. All the Popes say about the same thing. A Catholic must accept a foreigner. (…) To accept a foreigner, poor, in need of help, but without destabilising the European society. (…) As for conservatism, all Popes are conservatives. Pope Francis is an opponent of abortion, same-sex marriage".

    At the beginning of the 21st century, what can be said today about Pope John Paul II and his principles in international relations? Did the inspiration of the Solidarity movement* (Polish: Solidarność), born on the other side of the Iron Curtain, contribute to the collapse of the USSR?

    St. Peter's Square, Vatican City
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Illinois Finds Catholic Church Hid Abuse Accusations Against 500 More Priests
    "John Paul II did not believe in the inevitability of communism, considering it to be a kind of "historical deviation". Therefore, he relied on Catholic communities, Poland, Slovaks, Slovenes, Lithuanians, partly Ukrainians, Hungarians, etc. And then gradually other communities: Protestants from East Germany, Estonia and Latvia, Orthodox from Romania, Bulgaria, and then all Christians from Eastern Europe realized that something was happening, that this person was speaking on their behalf, that he understood them".

    READ MORE: Hands Off! Poland is Implementing a "Catholic Method of Taking Seminogram"

    In 1989, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, diplomatic relations between the Kremlin and the Vatican which had been severed in 1917, were restored. Mikhail Gorbachev, who adhered to the same concept of united and independent Europe, came to the Vatican on an official visit:

    "On 1 December 1989, that is three weeks after the fall of the Wall, when Mikhail Gorbachev visited John Paul II in the Vatican, they met for the first time — it was a historic visit […] They spoke mainly about Europe, about the "Common Home". Each of them had their own terminology. Gorbachev spoke of the "Common European Home", the Pope spoke of "Europe that breathes with both lungs": Western and Eastern. In fact, they talked about the same thing: about a united Europe with its own culture. (…) Both shared the fear that Europe would be influenced by the United States after the fall of the Wall".

    Pope Francis waves to faithful as he leaves at the end of his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Riccardo De Luca
    No Catholic No Gay: Pope Tells LGBTQ Nuns, Priests to Cease or Leave
    READ MORE: You Don't Say: Catholic Priest Reportedly Claims LGBT Flag Was Made by Devil

    The Pope, in addition to his duties as head of the state, also serves as the head of the Catholic Church, competing with the Russian and Greek Orthodox Churches. If, for political reasons, Catholics and Orthodox have been divided since 1054, the Second Vatican Council (1962), in which John Paul II actively participated, established a form of reconciliation, thus no longer considering their Slavic brothers as "schismatics":

    "The sovereign pontiff dreamed of visiting Moscow but it was impossible. Gorbachev was ready to welcome him and even invited him. It was not the Soviet or Russian government that prevented this but the Moscow Patriarchate, the Russian Orthodox Church, who did not like John Paul II. He was for them if not an enemy then at least a rival".

    *Polish: Solidarność, full name: Independent Self-governing Labour Union "Solidarity" was a broad anti-bureaucratic social movement, using the methods of civil resistance to advance the causes of workers' rights and social change, has been provided significant financial support by Pope John Paul II and the United States, estimated to be as much as 50 million US dollars.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Guam Catholic Church to File Bankruptcy Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuits
    Catholic League Head: NBC Used 'Blackface' as Pretext to Get Rid of Megyn Kelly
    'What More Could You Want?!' Catholic Pokemon Go Clone Drives Netizens Crazy
    Tags:
    Catholic Church, schism, Orthodox, Nigeria, France, Brazil, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse