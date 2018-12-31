Register
09:06 GMT +331 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    National flags of Russia and the US fly at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017

    Journalist: US Imperial Agenda Featuring Endless Wars Will Go on Unchanged

    © REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 00

    The relationship between Russia and the US is among the most critical bilateral relationships in the world. Sputnik discussed this with Stephen Lendman, an independent journalist, editor and contributor of the book “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US drive for Hegemony risks WWIII.”

    Sputnik: Would you agree with the fact that what we're currently witnessing is a new-era Cold War? Many experts even believe that it's far more dangerous than the previous one?

    Crimea, Russia
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    UK and US Always Knew Crimea Wanted to Re-join Russia – Archives
    Stephen Lendman: I definitely believe that is the case. I lived through the entire Cold War I which I remember well […] and indeed, things today are much more dangerous, much more dismal; they are worse than what was going on during the Cold War era. We're definitely in what I call Cold War 2.0; it's a much more dangerous situation. There's a serious risk of confrontation between the US and Russia; and if there's a confrontation, there is a risk that it could go nuclear. The risk is there, and the Western media, especially in the US, report nothing about this. What they should feature and explain to people wanting to avoid this, they say nothing about.

    Sputnik: Throughout the year the word that comes to mind is ‘allegations'; we have constantly heard allegations about Russian meddling in the US elections, or the Skripal case. It's always been allegations and never any proof; and yet we're witnessing more of this.

    Stephen Lendman: That's the key. All of these accusations are groundless because not a shred of evidence backs them up. If you take these things to a court of law, the judge will throw them out; if you don't have any evidence, you don't have any case. That's exactly the issue with all of the allegations, accusations and everything else against Russia mainly by the US and Britain. And it goes on endlessly […] and there will be more. There will be other provocations and other things going on. The Kerch Strait incident, of course, was made in the USA; probably they are complicit with Britain. But again, Russia defended its national territory, Ukraine was a provocateur, but America was the orchestrator.

    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile system (File)
    © Photo : Russian Defence Ministry
    Responding to US Missiles in Europe 'Not Difficult' - Russian Missile Designer
    READ MORE: Russia's New Avangard Hypersonic Nuke Missile Prompts Panic in US-German Media

    Sputnik: In past years, despite whatever the state of relations happened to be, the White House and the Kremlin were able to negotiate very important agreements — the Iran nuclear deal and the New Start Treaty on the reduction of nuclear arms. What we're witnessing now, Trump is pulling out of very important agreements; what's going to happen? Can we go back to a situation where Russia and the US will be able to negotiate?

    Stephen Lendman: I am very scared. […] I understand what is going on now and I am terrified that we can end up in WWIII by what I call accident or design. The warmongers in Washington — Republicans and undemocratic Dems, including a so-called progressive like Bernie Sanders who is hostile to Russia, to China, to Iran; he has voted for the US national defence organizations one year after another. And these are organizations for war-making and opposing peace. Even Bernie Sanders is on the wrong side of these issues. […] None of these countries support war-making anywhere.

    Helsinki Airport
    CC BY 2.0 / Bobo Boom
    Russian National Detained in Finland at US Request - Consulate
    In the Middle East, Iran is the leading peace-making nation which is never known because of the propaganda against Iran. Russia is absolutely for peace; China is for peace. Either Russia or Iran, or China attacked another country. But throughout its history, the Russian Federation never attacked another country. In 2008, it went into South Ossetia to defend Russian nationals who were being massacred by the Georgian government making order from Washington. Iran hasn't attacked another country in centuries; China isn't at war with any other country. And the only nation of war perpetually is America and its NATO allies. So, who are the heroes and who are the villains? I think there isn't much doubt about that.

    READ MORE: US Withdrawal From Syria a Step in Right Direction — Russian Envoy to UN

    Sputnik: In a very recent development we've heard Donald Trump announce plans for withdrawing US troops from Syria and this has prompted US Defense Secretary James Mattis to resign. There's been a lot of talk from US lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle condemning the Trump administration for this decision and saying this is a great policy error. Why do you think this is happening now?

    Stephen Lendman: It probably caught most people in Washington off-guard. I wrote two articles about Mattis leaving. I wonder whether he left voluntarily or he was forced; probably he left because he and Trump disagreed too often about too many things. in one of my articles I said that I don't know what's coming in after Trump's announcement about pulling US troops out of Syria and pulling 7 thousand US troops out of Afghanistan, but what I do know is that America's imperial agenda remains unchanged.

    Viktor Bout
    © Sputnik /
    Jailed Russian National Bout Says US Lawyers Bargained for 'Kremlin Corruption' Testimony
    So, whether there're troops in Syria, or whether they are redeployed to Iraq or somewhere else in the region, or whatever else Trump may do or not do, America's imperial agenda featuring endless wars will go on unchanged. […] America's imperial agenda goes on, nothing will change whether Mattis is there or somebody else. No matter who is there, whether Trump is President or anybody else, America's imperial agenda featuring endless wars and aggression will go on. And it's very dangerous because we can end up at a path of WWIII, and if that happens it's a doomsday scenario. We may all be doomed.

    Sputnik: What do you see happening to Donald Trump in the next year or perhaps couple of years? He is really under fire that's coming from so many sides.

    Stephen Lendman: He is, but at the same time he is doing what the warmongers want, he is doing what the corporate people want; he is giving them everything they want and they're still bashing him endlessly. They bash him for the wrong reasons, not the right ones. […] If he goes too far supporting peace, they may appease him or they may kill him. One of the reasons Kennedy was assassinated was that he wanted all of the US forces out of Southeast Asia by the end of 1965 and that was intolerable for the warmongers in Washington. […] Trump will either go along with the war agenda, and the pro-corporate agenda and the police state agenda, or he is toast. That's the reason he is doing it. Whatever he knew or not about geopolitics, I think he is smart enough to realize that if he doesn't go along with the dirty system, they will get rid of him.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Intel Chief: Russia, China, Iran Tried to Sway Midterms
    US to Boost Funding for Ukrainian Navy After Kerch Row With Russia
    Elon Musk Lauds Brilliant Russian Rocket Engine RD-180 in Core of US' Atlas V
    EXCLUSIVE: 'US Cannot Make Russia a Tool to Serve its Interests' - Lavrov
    Tags:
    territory, bilateral relations, Cold War, troops, WWII, Donald Trump, Afghanistan, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse