08:35 GMT +329 December 2018
    A demonstrator holds EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018

    Activist: MPs Have to Decide How Much Longer They Want to Be in Their Jobs

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Opinion
    Britain’s Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has challenged Theresa May to cut short the Christmas recess and recall parliament early in the New Year, in order to bring forward a critical vote on the Brexit deal. With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to the Former London Mayoral Candidate and TV Personality Winston Mckenzie, with this report.

    Sputnik: Britain's Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has challenged Theresa May to cut short the Christmas recess and recall parliament early in the New Year, in order to bring forward a critical vote on the Brexit deal. Do you think the Prime Minister's Brexit deal will pass through parliament?

    UK Parliament
    CC0
    Corbyn Urges May to Cut Parliament’s Christmas Break Short for Early Brexit Deal Vote
    Winston Mckenzie: Let's put it this way… if her Brexit bill passes through parliament, the British public and the British voters are toast. MPs really have to decide carefully how much longer they want to be in their jobs.

    Sputnik: What do we need to see from Theresa May and the British government to ensure that Brexit is carried out and delivered in the desired manner that Britain voted for?

    Winston Mckenzie: What we need to see from Theresa May when parliament resumes is simple. We don't want to see promises of legalities and reassurances regarding the backstop in Northern Ireland, we want distinct aspects on how she proposes we are going to leave the EU thoroughly, not just in name only but thoroughly, making a clean breast of it. Frankly, I can't see how she's going to give us the information that we really need to hear.

    READ MORE: Blocking Gov't Tax-Raising Powers Key to 2nd Brexit Ref — Best for Britain

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, right, speaks with President Donald Trump during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018
    © AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
    Skripal Case, Brexit Chaos & Meghan Markle: Highlights of UK's 2018
    Sputnik: In the past two months we've seen coordinated efforts to oust Theresa May as leader of the Conservative party and out of Number 10. Do we know how long the Prime Minister has left?

    Winston Mckenzie: She's going to be in for another year at least somewhere along the lines we'll see mutiny on the bounty — as we always see with the Tories, they'll find a way to get rid of her but I imagine she's got at least another year left in office. What's really annoyed me personally is the latest scare tactics by the police; Cressida Dick has put forward a suggestion that this country would be at risk should a deal not be assured.

    The simple fact is that we are no more at risk at any time in our history. Whether we leave or we don't leave, it's fine with the general public because we have Interpol and the G8. The police little or nothing about the EU, so when they turn around and say we will be at risk, I think they really do need to check what they're saying, it's quite irresponsible to come out with the scare tactics that this country will be at risk when we have such an amazing outfit with Interpol and the G8.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit deal, bill, Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
