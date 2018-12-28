Register
17:02 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cuban migrants embrace after traveling en route from Costa Rica to El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico, before continuing their journey to U.S., on the border between the U.S. and Mexico in Reynosa, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico

    ‘It Appears the US is an Emergency Room for Central America’ – Writer

    © REUTERS / Daniel Becerril
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Migrant children will be subjected to more thorough medical check-ups after two Guatemalan children died while in US custody over the past months.

    Sputnik discussed the development with Michael Shannon, a political commentator and Newsmax and Cagle Syndicate columnist, as well as the author of the book "A Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times".

    Sputnik: How efficient is the move to give more medical attention to children at the border? Are you satisfied with the Department of Homeland Security's response to the issue?

    Migrants stand near Mexican police at the Mexico-U.S. border in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, as they try to reach the US.
    © Rodrigo Abd
    Autopsy Reveals Guatemalan Migrant Boy Deceased in US Custody Had Influenza
    Michael Shannon: I'm wondering why Homeland Security has to respond in the first place. It seems that in the past few months the United States has been appointed the battered women's shelter for Latin America, and now it appears that we are the emergency room for Latin America.

    My question is: what kind of parent brings an ill child on a 1,500-2,000-mile journey to a country where they don't have any invitation to come, when they could apply for asylum at any consulate, for example, Honduras, Salvador, Mexico or Guatemala, on their way up there.

    READ MORE: Mexico's Tijuana Shelter of 6,000 Caravan Migrants Closed

    Sputnik: Who is actually contributing to this particular situation? It's obviously very unsavoury in terms of these adults bringing their children who've got medical issues. There're issues with regard to the governance within these countries; they should be educating these people. What can you add to that? Do you think there is a lot to blame the governments of Honduras and Guatemala for?

    Michael Shannon: Yes, and I think that Mexico is the big offender. I think there should be some sort of sanctions against Mexico for not stopping this. A few years ago, Mexico published a comic book to tell their own people how to apply for asylum in the US and how to get across the border and live as an illegal [alien], and what their rights were.

    Migrants, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, stand outside of the El Chaparral port of entry border crossing between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, November 22, 2018
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Backlash as Fox News Host Says Immigrant Caravan Carries Diseases to US
    You see, Mexico makes a lot of money off of the illegals up here; they send home a portion of their earnings and these remittances account for billions of dollars entering the Mexican economy. So they have a financial incentive to continue to support, covertly, illegal immigration; and I think that financial incentive should be eliminated.

    Sputnik: What's your take regarding the mainstream media coverage of the fact that children are often used as human shields? How much do rights groups and activists focus on this particular problem?

    Michael Shannon: Our media is now stenographers for the left. So they use this issue as a way to promote leftist ideas and to attack conservatives and Republicans. I was reading about a gentleman with the child that died and I was struck by the fact that he kept telling the Border Patrol "my son is better, he is feeling fine" because they went back and checked on him a couple of times.

    I was wondering why someone would say that I certainly wouldn't. And then it dawned on me, there's no guarantee that kid was his son; it could have been someone he borrowed as a kind of a fashion accessory for his asylum application. He could have been a trafficker; he could have kidnapped a kid. His behaviour doesn't correlate with the way most parents would act if they had an ill child.

    And, of course, the media has no interest in investigating that; they want to use the sob-story aspect of it to drive policy.

    READ MORE: EU Lacks Centrist Politicians Aware of Challenges Posed by Migration — Scholar

    Sputnik: It's not just an American issue, it's a global issue. Here, in Europe, we are having the same issues with immigrants coming from Africa and the Middle East; it has caused a lot of pressure within individual countries that have accepted them, such as Germany and Sweden. A lot of indifference from the local population has driven a good degree of the population to vote for Brexit in the UK as well, because of the number of immigrants causing pressure on local services within districts and councils. What is the conclusion to this? What can the countries, which are the better-off countries, do to try to drive down illegal immigration? Is there anything America can do in terms of investing in countries like Guatemala to get infrastructure, jobs, products and services where people will want to remain in their own country? I know it's a very difficult question, but there's so much wealth in the world now, there's something we can do about this.

    The border wall separating the United States and Mexico is pictured in San Ysidro, California.
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Fundraiser Seeks to Give Migrants ‘Ladders’ to Scale Trump’s Wall
    Michael Shannon: At first glance, you would say yes. In fact, I think we're supposed to be sending $10 billion to Latin America. When we spend $10 billion up here, in the US, a lot of it is waste, a lot of it is used for empire building, in other words, hiring more public employees so you have more people that support the government; and eventually some trickles down to what it's supposed to do.

    But there's a lot of overlap; I think there're 18 different job training programs in the Federal Government, all spending money and all trying to do the same thing.

    Can you imagine how much of that $10 billion that is sent to Latin America, where a lot of these countries are just kleptocracies, how much good that will actually do and how much of that will actually get down to the peasant who is being crushed economically?

    I think the thing to do is to build Trump's wall — which I realize is more of a symbol than anything else — and then require e-verify, that is a system where an employer has to enter the social security number of an employee into a nation-wide database and he is told if a person is a citizen or not, or if a number is a real number.

    READ MORE: Migrant Child's Death Requires Separate Probe, Independent of DHS — US Lawyers

    So [there should be] a nation-wide e-verify for all hiring, and then [there should be] a 10% tax on remittances sent across the border to help fund deportation activities. Those three things together — and banning anchor babies, birth-right citizenship — would remove a lot of the attraction for illegal aliens.

    If they can't get jobs when they come up here and their kids don't automatically become US citizens if they're born here and anchor them to the country, then a lot of that attraction will be removed and they will stay home and try to reform their own country.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Michael Shannon and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    Autopsy Reveals Guatemalan Migrant Boy Deceased in US Custody Had Influenza
    Trump Administration Is Sacrificing The Safety of Migrant Children
    US Border Agency Orders Medical Checks on Children of Illegal Migrants
    Migrant Kids Get Medical Checks After Second Death in Custody - US Border Agency
    Tags:
    border control, migrants, migration, Donald Trump, Mexico, Central America, Latin America, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse