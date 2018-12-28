Register
28 December 2018
    A Russian soldier stands guard near a Syrian national flag

    Syrian MP: Withdrawal of US Forces is Victory for Syria and its Allies

    © REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki
    Opinion
    Syrian MP Ammar al-Asad told Sputnik that Washington’s decision to pull out of the Arab Republic is due to its proxy forces pull out, insisting the US’ plan to divide Syria has “failed.”

    "The American plan to divide Syria, promoting religious and ethnographic disputes, has failed. Moreover, the voices, condemning illegal US deployment in Syria, are increasingly loud. The presence of American forces in our country hindered political resolution and the advances of the Syrian Army. Americans were helping *Daesh terrorists", the Syrian MP told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Syrian Forces Enter Manbij and Raise Country's Flag — General Staff

    "The US' withdrawal of forces is a true victory for the Syrian government and its allies: Russia and Iran. Now, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will cooperate with government forces, because Washington will no longer help them. The SDF is looking for allies to counter Turkish aggression. Nobody wants a repeat of events in Afrin, where 800,000 people were displaced", the lawmaker added.

    Missiles streak across the Damascus skyline as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons.
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Hebrew Media Outlet Claims Israeli Strikes Targeted Syrian Army Positions
    Meanwhile, General Hatem Bashat, a member of the African Committee in the Egyptian Parliament, told Sputnik that, following Washington's decision, the situation in the region will change. Firstly, Turks may decide to seize the vacuum the US will leave behind. Secondly, nobody really knows where the American forces will move on to next.

    Additionally, Libyan politician Abdullah Asamnah told Sputnik that Washington has decided to withdraw its forces from Syria for two reasons.

    "Firstly, Americans wanted it. Simple people want more emphasis on internal problems, not on the external ones. Many people were killed and injured in Afghanistan and Iraq. People fear to go through these horrors again. Secondly, Washington has become more loyal to the Syrian president. He's now sure that, with Russian help, Bashar al-Assad will be able to deal with the terrorist forces left in the country", he noted.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    * Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Votre message a été envoyé!
