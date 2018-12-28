Register
28 December 2018
    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference during an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

    Campaigner on Theresa May: 'She Presented Parliament With the Worst Deal'

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Opinion
    Britain’s Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, has warned that a 'no deal' Brexit will threaten UK access to EU crime databases. These comments follow ones from the EU that a 'No Deal' Brexit would leave Britain like Morocco after 2019. Sputnik spoke about it to the political campaigner Mandy Boylett.

    Sputnik: It's been a long year for the British government on the subject of Brexit. Since the start of the year we've seen a breakdown in talks and lasting lack of confidence in Britain's Prime Minister — Theresa May. How significant have some of these scenes been for the Brexit movement?

    Mandy Boylett: I think it's been a great worry what Theresa May says and what she does and what she believes seems to be different things. At first when she came out and said 'Brexit mean Brexit' and she did a speech saying the sort of agreement we wanted with the EU you could feel a little optimistic, and she would say things like ‘no deal is better than a bad deal' but she presented parliament with the worst deal, a deal that we can't get out of, a deal over which we have no say over any of the new laws that we would have to enact and she describes that as taking back control.

    A cashier displays multiple denomination US dollar and British pound Sterling bank notes
    © AFP 2018 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    UK Economy Posts Solid Q3 GDP Growth Despite Brexit Uncertainty
    Sputnik: What do we need to see from Theresa May and the British government to ensure that Brexit is carried out and delivered in the desired manner that Britain voted for?

    Mandy Boylett: Well I mean she's left it a bit late but really what we need to do is make as many no deal preparations as we can. I think no deal is really the only option available unless the EU does an about turn which I can't see happening.

    No deal is the best, or would have been the best, starting place for a negotiation because leaving it to the politicians they will be thinking we want to punish the UK and we're not going to give them a deal because we don't want to split up our wonderful EU project; when it comes down to the businesses, the German manufacturers are going to want to easily export their cars, for example, the French wine producers are still going to want export their wine to the UK. Obviously, there will be some short-term instability and that is a shame, but in the long term, I think we will be fine. A bit of hold up at the ports is not going destroy the UK.

    Demonstrators hold EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Leadsom, Rudd Prepare for Post-Brexit Chaos With Rival 'Backstops'
    READ MORE: UK May Become a 'Third Country' Under No-Brexit Deal — EU Commissioner Oettinger

    Sputnik: In the past two months we've seen coordinated efforts to oust Theresa May as leader of the Conservative party and out of Number 10. Do we know how long the Prime Minister has left?

    Mandy Boylett: Well I think she should have been long gone. I don't know what she's going to do with her deal, the reason why she didn't lay it before parliament is because it wouldn't have passed. I can't see anything sufficient changing in January unless she gets some legal safeguards about the backstop, which she clearly isn't going to get, I can't anything changing.

    She has the confidence vote so she has another year as Prime Minister, so I think if she can do the honourable thing and go, but the Tories can't get rid of her, the only thing is if there's a general election she could go. As much as I dislike Theresa May, I think Jeremy Corbyn would be even worse, so it's Hobson's choice really.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

