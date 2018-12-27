Register
20:52 GMT +327 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An employee from DJI Technology Co. demonstrates the remote flying with his Phantom 2 Vision+ drone in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province.

    Will China’s New Forced Transfer of Foreign Technology Law End Trade War?

    © AP Photo / Kin Cheung
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 03

    China has developed a bill related to the forced transfer of foreign technology, seemingly in a bid to end its ongoing trade dispute with the US.

    The bill emphasises that technology transfer shouldn’t be motivated by administrative measures, but only the goodwill of participants. The US has accused China of forced technology transfer. Will Washington respond to the new Chinese law?

    The bill was introduced to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress along with a number of other amendments to the Civil Code governing the protection of intellectual property and the business interests of foreign companies.

    A combine unloads beans during soybeans harvesting in the Khabarovsk Territory
    © Sputnik / Igor Onuchin
    China Quickly Replaced US Soybean Imports Halted by Trade War
    It states that local authorities cannot in any way impede foreign companies' access to the market if their activities comply with the law. They cannot impose artificial barriers on foreign business nor force them to share their own technology and intellectual property with administrations or local companies.

    The bill also stresses the need to have a universal and equal approach of local authorities to both foreign and domestic firms. The bill also stipulates that foreign companies are entitled to compensation from the state if their intellectual property rights were violated.
    If passed, the bill will replace three current laws: the law on Chinese-foreign joint stock companies, the law on Chinese-foreign contractual joint ventures, and the law on companies with fully foreign capital.

    It's likely that the bill won't be delayed, as the deadline for US-China trade negotiations is March 1.

    READ MORE: Jaguar Land Rover Slashing 1000s of Jobs to Save Profits amid US-China Trade War

    Forced technology transfer, along with the persistent trade imbalance, is one of Washington's main criticisms of free and open trade with China.

    According to an investigation under Article 301 of the US Trade Act, which triggered the trade war, China is technologically advancing at the expense of American technology. It's argued that Chinese legislation is designed in such a way that foreign companies can often gain access to the market only by forming joint ventures with local companies on condition that foreign technology would be transferred to China. Therefore, the new bill may be evidence of a compromise on the part of China to achieve a trade agreement with the United States.

    Kovrig, an employee with the International Crisis Group and former Canadian diplomat appears in this photo from Brussels
    © REUTERS / Julie David de Lossy
    Journalist: It’s Not Fair to Canadians to Be Part of US-China Trade War
    At the same time, Beijing is interested in improving its legislation in the field of intellectual property protection. The country is now ranked first in terms of the number of patent applications and is also becoming a technology exporter.

    According to Wang Zhimin, Director of the Institute for Globalisation and Modernisation of China at the Chinese Institute for Foreign Economics and Trade, technology transfer is a normal business process, but it should be within the law.

    Technology transfer is a market process; there should be no administrative interference here. If there is any administrative interference, this is no longer market behaviour. A draft law on foreign companies' investment was introduced to the 7th session of the 13th Standing Committee of the National People's Congress; this shows that China takes legislative measures to prohibit any administrative interference in the process of technology transfer between companies.

    This is a manifestation of legal economy in accordance with international norms, market laws, and the development needs of the Chinese economy. At the same time, this is also a response to the accusations of the West. In addition, China is becoming a technological power. The country ranks first in the number of patents; therefore, the bill also aims to protect our national interests. Government is not a market entity but an "arbiter" of the market game," he added.

    READ MORE: 'No Side Wins in Trade War' — Economic Researchers on US-China Trade Relations

    Will Washington be happy about that? The South China Morning Post quotes Steve Dickinson from Harris Bricken as saying that he believes the new bill will hardly help resolve the existing disputes between Beijing and Washington.

    An important feature of the bill is that it applies to foreign companies whose activities aren't included in the Chinese stop list for foreign investment, for instance, internet companies. In other words, there will still be lots of restrictions for foreign companies operating in certain sectors.

    Meanwhile, it is the internet sector where most much-protected US technologies are, and also where much-needed Chinese technological innovations are concentrated. However, if the bill is passed, this will be an important step in improving China's business climate for foreign businesses.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Trade Wars Obstruct Transparency of Global Market - Russian Foreign Minister
    US-China “Ceasefire”: Interpreting the Trade War Truce
    Trump Declares Temporary Truce in US-China Trade War: What’s Next?
    Tags:
    technology, US-China trade war, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse