Register
03:46 GMT +327 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bots

    Company Behind Meddling Report Helps Businesses ‘Smear Critics as Russian Bots’

    © Photo : Collage
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    One of the authors of a major report on alleged Russian social media meddling during the 2016 elections, Jonathon Morgan, has been banned from Facebook following revelations that the company he serves as a CEO of - New Knowledge - staged a “false flag” operation during the 2017 special election in Alabama.

    Four other accounts run by "multiple" people were also banned, but it isn't clear which accounts they were. "There's really no transparency from Facebook," documentary filmmaker and RT America correspondent Dan Cohen, who published an explosive article on the New Knowledge influence operation in Alabama recently, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear.

    "Who knows what else those four Facebook accounts reveal about this operation or other operations. I'm guessing we saw a very small amount of what happened here. You know, when there's smoke there's fire," Cohen added.

    New Knowledge's report on the alleged Russian operation was touted on both sides of the aisle of the Senate Intelligence Committee, for whom the report was prepared.

    Committee Chairman Sen. Mark Warner (D-IN) called the report a "bombshell" and "wake up call." Ranking Republican Richard Burr (R-NC), called it "proof positive that one of the most important things we can do is increase information sharing between the social media companies who can identify disinformation campaigns and the third-party experts who can analyze them."

    The reports' author — New Knowledge — was recently revealed to have "orchestrated an elaborate ‘false flag' operation that planted the idea that the Moore campaign was amplified on social media by a Russian botnet," an internal report from the company obtained exclusively by the New York Times says.

    Morgan, the CEO of the company, had previously — during the height of the campaign — blamed "Russian trolls" for seeking to influence the election as New Knowledge did exactly that, Sputnik News reported.

    Morgan also helped start the Hamilton 68 Dashboard, a tool which claimed it tracked Russian trolls. However, it does no such thing and one of the project founders, Clint Watts even said he was "not convinced on this bot thing."

    In fact, according to Watts, unnamed people on the project didn't even believe the accounts were "commanded in Russia — at all. We think some of them are legitimately passionate people that are just really into promoting Russia."

    Cohen scoured Morgan's interviews and discovered a number of absurd claims.

    "We developed some techniques for determining who matters in a conversation," Morgan said of the dashboard's methodology. "Using some of those techniques, we've identified a subset of accounts that we're very confident are core to furthering the Russian narrative in response to mainstream events."

    In another interview, Morgan informed Americans how they can tell whether they have been misled by Russian disinformation: "If it makes you feel too angry or really provokes that type of almost tribal response, then it may be designed to manipulate you… People should be concerned about things that encourage them to change their behavior."

    Morgan is "basically a career spook who came up through the Obama White House and State Department, acting as an advisor; founded a series of startups using USAID and funds from the Omidyar Network," Cohen told Loud & Clear hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "And then he founded this group called New Knowledge, and thanks to a massive investment from ventures capitalists, he was able to basically manipulate the 2017 special [Senate] elections to replace Jeff Sessions in Alabama." 

    Facebook banned the account of Jonathon Morgan, the CEO of New Knowledge, a cyber firm that meddled in Alabama's 2017 special election.
    © CNBC
    Head of US Cyber Firm That Meddled in Alabama Race Tried to Blame it on Russia

    The race was hotly contested by the two candidates: "centrist" Democrat Doug Jones and "far right Christian theocrat" Roy Moore. Jones narrowly beat Moore, but "we'll never know how much this cyber meddling operation that Morgan and New Knowledge — what the impact was," Cohen said.

    Nonetheless, New Knowledge's impact is clear and significant in the case of the Senate report it authored with innumerable articles breathlessly covering its contents. That's despite the assessment of the news site Foreign Policy, which profiled an analyst at New Knowledge and included the caveat that New Knowledge's "method of analysis is in its infancy, remains a fairly blunt instrument, and still requires human intervention. It sometimes mistakes real people who post anti-imperialist arguments about US foreign policy for Kremlin trolls, for example."

    It's also "important" to note that New Knowledge primarily concerns itself with private affairs, Cohen said. "They serve the private sector, so if you're an oil or gas corporation who does fracking or something like that, and you're getting criticized online, you can hire your New Knowledge to smear your critics as Russian bots."

    Related:

    MSM’s Top Russiagate Expert Says Key Steele Dossier Allegations ‘Likely False’
    Twin Russiagate Reports Raise More Questions Than Answers
    Ex-Head of CIA's 'Russia Group' Promoted Amid Russiagate Frenzy
    Papadopoulos Says Just Days Before Jail He Never Flipped on Trump in Russiagate
    What is the State of #RussiaGate?
    Dems in US Congress Demand Trump Administration Preserve Russiagate Probe
    Tags:
    Russiagate, election interference, election meddling, new knowledge
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse