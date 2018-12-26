Bundestag Member: Nord Stream 2 Project to Result in EU-Russia Interdependence

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will lead to mutual dependence of Russia and Europe rather than make the bloc unilaterally reliant on Russian energy supplies, Jurgen Trittin, a Greens lawmaker and member of the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee, said on Tuesday.

"The main argument [alleging] that they [European countries] will depend on Russia is wrong. The gas pipeline will lead to interdependence, because ties between a producer and a consumer are very strong," Trittin told Der Spiegel magazine, when asked whether the Nord Stream 2 project could be regarded as a threat to the security interests of Central and Eastern Europe.

Trittin stressed that a producer, as a rule, is even more dependent on its consumer since the latter has other sources of energy supplies.

"While Europe can very easily switch to liquefied natural gas from the United States or Qatar, it is not so easy for Russia to change a consumer. To do this, it would have to build a new gas pipeline to China. It takes time," the lawmaker argued.

Under the Nord Stream 2 project, two pipelines will be laid at the bottom of the Baltic Sea to deliver around 55 billion cubic meters (almost 2 trillion cubic feet) of Russian gas directly to Germany and other European countries. The project is a joint venture of the Russian Gazprom energy giant with French Engie, Austrian OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and German Uniper and Wintershall.