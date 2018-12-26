Register
04:49 GMT +326 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Daesh terrorists pass by a convoy in Tel Abyad, northeast Syria (File)

    'We Saw Proof in Syria Terrorists Received Funding From Abroad' - Ex-French MP

    © AP Photo / Militant website
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    152

    A French delegation visited the city of Douma on the outskirts of the Syrian capital last week. The foreign guests inspected the extent of the damage to the city caused by terrorists, toured prisons, and saw the torture chambers that the terrorists had built, as well as evaluated the progress of reconstruction work in the city.

    The head of the delegation, a former French MP, Thierry Mariani, voiced his condemnation over the vast destruction and expressed sympathy for the local population who has been through so many trials and tribulations. "The prisons that we have seen, especially the cells, indicate that the terrorist organisations do not have the least bit of respect for human rights. The presence of modern equipment in the carefully-constructed tunnels proves that the terrorists receive assistance and large funding from abroad", Mariani said.

    READ MORE: Syrian Democratic Council Asks France to Help Set up No-Fly Zone Over N Syria

    Other members of the delegation noted that all around the city of Douma, the restoration of buildings and infrastructure is being carried out; schools and shops are opening up. They also hailed the heroism and the sacrifices of the Syrian Army that fought to restore security and stability in their country.

    French Police Car
    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    lllegal Syrian Migrant Arrested in France Over Terror Attack Threats - Report
    Pierre Alexander, director of the public relations department of the Al Mashreq Christians Foundation, said that he was very pleased that normal life has returned to the country. He noted that the current situation is a far cry from what he saw in Syria during his last visit in 2015. At that time the militants where shelling residents of Damascus, getting around the city was dangerous.

    The French delegation was accompanied by Syrian MP Butrus Marjanah. He told Sputnik that during the tour of the city, the French guests were constantly amazed by the amount of tunnels, prisons, and field hospitals built by terrorists. He said that this visit is significant as it suggests, for example, that the French people in general have a different perception of what is happening in Syria than those in the government in Paris.

    READ MORE: Syrian Detained in France on Terror Charge After Trying to Set Himself on Fire

    Following the meeting with the French delegation, the head of the Damascus Chamber of Commerce, Gassan Qalaa, told Sputnik: "We are ready to restore relations between our people from scratch. But this requires readiness from the other side". He noted that the decision to cut off relations came from Paris, so in order to rebuild them it is Paris that has to change its position on Syria.

    Thierry Mariani noted that most French people want to restore relations with Syrians outside of politics. He called for organising a conference in Paris early next year. During which the whole world will be able to find out about Syria's progress in the spheres of politics, culture, and thought.

    "We have ambitions to take part in the reconstruction of Syria", the head of the French delegation, Thierry Mariani, concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Syria Militants Create Hotbeds of Terror in Africa - Russian Security Council
    Syrian Foreign Minister: Government to Focus on Terrorist Defeat in Idlib
    Terror Attack in Syria's Afrin Leaves Dozens Injured - Source
    Tags:
    terrorist, funding, Syrian Army, Douma, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse