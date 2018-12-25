Register
08:29 GMT +325 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    American soldier standing on an armored vehicle

    US Army Tactician: Trump Must Sack Top Officials to Change Defence Policies

    © AP Photo / APTV
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump needs to change his entire national security team to successfully carry out his new foreign and defence policies, pulling out of the wars in Syria and Afghanistan, leading US military tactician Douglas Macgregor told Sputnik.

    "Trump needs to change his whole national security team to implement his new foreign and defence policies," Macgregor said.

    Riyadh Skyline showing the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and the famous Kingdom Tower
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / B.alotaby / Riyadh Skyline
    Saudi Arabia Agrees to Finance Rebuilding of Syria - Trump
    On Wednesday, the White House announced the United States would withdraw all troops from Syria within 60 to 100 days given that the Daesh* terror group had been defeated. Secretary of Defence James Mattis resigned the following day, citing the fact his views no longer aligned with Trump’s.

    That same day, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had ordered the US military to withdraw some 7,000 troops from Afghanistan in the coming weeks.

    Numerous US lawmakers, pundits and most of the corporate-owned media who have supported US wars and military interventions abroad sharply criticized Trump's decision.

    Macgregor cautioned that Trump’s new policies, though bold could not be successfully implemented until he appointed new senior officials who were sincerely committed to carrying them out,  The current National Security Council (NSC) was as reactionary and anti-Trump as the Office of Secretary of Defense (OSD), Macgregor said.

    "Without a clean sweep of both OSD and the NSC, disengagement from Afghanistan, ending the conflict on the Korean Peninsula and finding a way forward in the Ukraine Crisis will be very tough going," Macgregor said.

    American soldier standing on an armored vehicle
    © AP Photo / APTV
    Ex-NATO Commander Questions Trump Rationale to Withdraw US Troops From Syria
    READ MORE: Trump Aware of Russia, Iran's Stronger Position in Syria — Indian Observers

    Under the US system of government, Trump already had the executive authority he needed to authorize such dramatic changes in policy, but he still lacked the cadre of officials that would be vital in ensuring they were implemented, Macgregor explained.

    "In matters of foreign and defence policy the constitution confers extraordinary executive power on the President, but for a fundamental change in direction he needs a new national security team," Macgregor said.

    *Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.

    Related:

    'Slow, Highly Coordinated': Trump Says Had Call With Erdogan on Syria Withdrawal
    Outrage in WH as Fox News Host Attacks Trump Over 'Refounding' Daesh
    Professor on Trump's Syria Pullout: 'Generals Were Caught Off Guard'
    Tags:
    US military, policy, withdrawal, Daesh, Douglas Macgregor, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brides During Mass Wedding Ceremony in India
    Multiplying Happiness: Mass Wedding Ceremony in India (PHOTOS)
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse