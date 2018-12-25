US Army Tactician: Trump Must Sack Top Officials to Change Defence Policies

"Trump needs to change his whole national security team to implement his new foreign and defence policies," Macgregor said.
That same day, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had ordered the US military to withdraw some 7,000 troops from Afghanistan in the coming weeks.
Numerous US lawmakers, pundits and most of the corporate-owned media who have supported US wars and military interventions abroad sharply criticized Trump's decision.
Macgregor cautioned that Trump’s new policies, though bold could not be successfully implemented until he appointed new senior officials who were sincerely committed to carrying them out, The current National Security Council (NSC) was as reactionary and anti-Trump as the Office of Secretary of Defense (OSD), Macgregor said.
"Without a clean sweep of both OSD and the NSC, disengagement from Afghanistan, ending the conflict on the Korean Peninsula and finding a way forward in the Ukraine Crisis will be very tough going," Macgregor said.Trump Aware of Russia, Iran's Stronger Position in Syria — Indian Observers
Under the US system of government, Trump already had the executive authority he needed to authorize such dramatic changes in policy, but he still lacked the cadre of officials that would be vital in ensuring they were implemented, Macgregor explained.
"In matters of foreign and defence policy the constitution confers extraordinary executive power on the President, but for a fundamental change in direction he needs a new national security team," Macgregor said.
