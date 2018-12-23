Register
19:03 GMT +323 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants and refugees call out to Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms workers, after being located out of control sailing on a rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea, about 18 miles north of Sabratha, Libya

    Human Smuggling is a Very Lucrative Business - Ex-Head of UK Border Force

    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British Special Forces have regained control of an Italian cargo ship hijacked off the UK coast. According to the newspaper The Sun, the incident occurred after four suspects believed to have boarded the ship in Nigeria demanded to be taken to England. The personnel had to lock themselves inside the ship’s bridge to escape the attackers.

    Sputnik has talked about the hijacking incident with Tony Smith, Global border security consultant and former head of the UK Border Force.

    Sputnik: Does this incident tell us that there should be some concern about the level of safety of UK Naval operations and border security?

    Tony Smith: I don't think so, but it is unusual. We don't tend to get too many stowaways at the UK border these days but there are some, usually from Africa where the ship emanated from.

    What is unusual is that the group tried to take control of the vessel by storming the bridge and causing the captain to issue a request to help from the British police, and obviously then as it was within British territorial waters it was our responsibility to respond. So police boarded the vessel last night (Friday), arrested the perpetrators. They've been brought ashore and they're now being interviewed by British police.

    READ MORE: People Smuggling Ring Smashed as Migrant Death Toll Rises on Mediterranean Sea

    Sputnik: How long did the whole operation last? Was it fairly quickly liquidated, it could have been a hostage situation?

    Tony Smith: The news that they found stowaways on board was received about four days ago. So the stowaways were actually lawfully detained on board by the master of the vessel, which is normal practice.

    The logo of the US Department of Homeland Security
    © AFP 2018 / SAUL LOEB
    ‘Human Smuggling'? Routine US Traffic Stop Suddenly Handed to Homeland Security
    But what happened was they escaped yesterday afternoon, tried to take control of the ship and that does trigger a set of events; because there are responsibilities for the disembarking country, for the arriving country, which is actually Tilbury in London, and for the flag. So we had to figure out exactly who was going to be responsible for what, but it was declared an operation and clearly, we responded accordingly.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us about the procedures that are normally put in place to avoid stowaways?

    Tony Smith: This is international law really it is not just UK law. The International Maritime Organisation has issued guidelines to disembarking ports. There are security requirements upon ports of disembarkation overseas and these processes are monitored.

    Shipping owners and agents have responsibilities to ensure their vessel is secure and not carrying people who aren't entitled to be on board or any goods for that matter before it disembarks. But there have been instances, particularly, in Africa and South Africa and Nigeria of breaches. So that's where the investigation will go, back to the source to ensure how these people got on board in the first place.

    READ MORE: EU, African Leaders Unite to Combat Human Trafficking in Libya

    Sputnik: Do you think it could've been something having to do with corruption, was somebody paid to turn the other way and let these people get on, or is this perhaps something that's organised? There are four men, what do you think is the likely source of this? Or just a freak incident where they decided, hey let's give this a go?

    Tony Smith: I think we need to wait and see what happens next before speculating. It could've been any of those things but there will now be an investigation and the shipping company won't want this to happen either. They will be very interested in how this happened because they are ultimately responsible for dealing with these people now.

    Migrants and refugees call out to Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms workers, after being located out of control sailing on a rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea, about 18 miles north of Sabratha, Libya
    © AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti
    Group Smuggling Palestinians Into Europe as Lebanese Refugees Detained in Spain - Police
    So if these people are found to be well, they are illegal entrants, then they will be responsible for the costs of processing them, for returning them, for documenting them. And it's quite embarrassing for big companies to find themselves in this situation being talked about on international media like this.

    So they will be very, very keen themselves ensure that steps are taken to prevent a recurrence, but I think we need to see what the investigation reveals before we can be sure about how they got on board in the first place.

    Sputnik: How serious is the problem of stowaways? Does it happen often? I know that this is an unusual situation because they tried to actually make demands and threaten the crew but is it common to see stowaways that try to illegally cross borders or migrate through that kind of method?

    Tony Smith: Not really. It's far less common than it used to be but it still does happen. What we do tend to find now is that illegal migration is basically coming through land borders or increasingly maritime routes. We've had a lot of concerns here in the UK in the last few weeks.

    A number of small vessels and dinghies loaded with Iranian families have been crossing very dangerous shipping lanes to land on the southern coast of England. Smugglers will try pretty much anything in order to try and breach border defences and the various border agencies around the world are up against serious problems because it's a very lucrative business. But I wouldn't say stowaways are at the top of the charts by a long way. It's far more likely to be irregular migration either by land or by sea.

    READ MORE: 'Fighting Traffickers': EU Commission Launches New Migration Programs in Africa

    Sputnik: Do you think there is going to be more attention to this now? Obviously, there's going to be an investigation to find out what this all was, whether this was an organised attempt to traffic people or I guess we'll have to wait until that comes out to understand if there's any likelihood that this will happen again and if any additional measures will be taken to prevent this kind of incident.

    Tony Smith: The focus here right now is on international cooperation because no one country can deal with this on its own. So we do need international support. The UK government is working with our neighbours in France and in Belgium, and in the Netherlands to stop smuggling and trafficking, and we need the international community to come together to condemn that type of activity; because at the end of the day, this is international organised crime.

    It's a very lucrative business and it can be really, really dangerous and my main worry is that someone's going to perish if we can't get to the bottom of this and stop this type of trade from happening.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us about how Brexit is going to impact the whole situation with maritime borders, you said, of course, you need international cooperation, how is the cooperation with EU is going to change post-Brexit? Of course, we don't know what kind of Brexit we're going to have.

    A migrant holds a placard reading 'I am Ahmed. Go to UK' as part of a rally of around 3000 migrants and members of associations aiding migrants including British associations, in the northern French port city of Calais (File)
    © AFP 2018 / PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    Migration Expert Explains Spike in Non-EU Immigration to UK Ahead of Brexit
    Tony Smith: Yes, it's a good question. The withdrawal agreement, which has been drafted, as you know, but not yet approved by the British Parliament does contain provisions to enable us to continue to work with our neighbours in EU countries on things like cross-border surveillance.

    Things like jurisdiction over international waters and being able to work together with our European friends and partners even though we're not part of the European Union, by way of bilateral arrangements. It's really hard to see what would happen if there is no deal. One would hope that we would continue to have cooperation between agencies both in the UK and on mainland Europe to stop to smuggling and trafficking.

    READ MORE: UK Wrongly Tried to Expel 300 Skilled Migrants Under Anti-Terror Rule — Reports

    But that is an express provision in the withdrawal agreement so one would hope that does get approved and we can continue to work with our friends and colleagues in Europe outside of the EU, but nonetheless behind this common purpose of stopping human trafficking and human smuggling.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Tony Smith and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    White Helmets Engaged in Looting, Human Organ Trafficking in Syria - Watchdog
    Police Nab Israeli Suspects in Colombia Child Sex Trafficking Ring (VIDEO)
    German Rail Workers Strikes Cause Long-Distance Traffic Delays
    Tags:
    Human Trafficking, migration, European Union, Africa, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse