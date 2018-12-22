'It's Dividing Neighbours, Friends': UK Politician Says Brexit Spat Escalating

Sputnik spoke with Gavin Felton, Chair of the Democrats and Veterans Party for more insight on the issue.
Sputnik: Will Theresa May be able to get her Brexit deal through Parliament?
Sputnik: Would a second Brexit referendum be a disaster?
Gavin Felton: My worry is that if there was another referendum; then this country would be even more divided.
Irrespective of who wins; if it was fifty-two forty-eight the other way, what would happen then? Even if leave won; which I think they would because the EU have shown what they truly believe, they want to be in one currency, to have a European army, which was denied for many years and now they are openly talking about it and Verhofstadt has come out and said that they’ve been planning it for years, so all of this will be fired back at them.
They’ve quite frankly been found out and leave would win, but even if leave won by sixty-forty; that forty would not give up, because they are very well resourced financially from outside people as we all know, so what would be solved?
Sputnik: Would reverting to WTO rules be as bad as some pro remain politicians claim?
Gavin Felton: I am not scared one bit of us going out in the big old world and defending for ourselves, because it’s what everybody does.
The way the remain camp; the Blairs of the world, those horrendous human beings, they are very good with their words. Crashing out, is the terminology they use but it’s not crashing out whatsoever, it really isn’t and the EU will not want us A; to leave and B; they want our money.
Our money does help them fund either countries; because if we’re not going to foot the bill, they’ve got to get that money from somewhere and that means more money from Germany, that’s in turmoil politically as we all know, France more money, how’s Macron going to get that? That’s if he’s still around.
The reality is that they’re in a massive problem and they’ve got themselves in this problem, and it all boils down to one word to me, and that’s transparency, or the lack of because the EU is not transparent with anything, and I think that the EU is pretty much pas his sell by date.
