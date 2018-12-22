Register
07:30 GMT +322 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A demonstrator holds a placard during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018

    'It's Dividing Neighbours, Friends': UK Politician Says Brexit Spat Escalating

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    It’s nearly Christmas and it seems certain that Prime Minister Theresa May well be getting a lump of coal in her stocking for botching Brexit. Can she get her deal through Parliament in January, or will she be left with egg and left-over Turkey on her face as the UK finally leaves on WTO rules?

    Sputnik spoke with Gavin Felton, Chair of the Democrats and Veterans Party for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Will Theresa May be able to get her Brexit deal through Parliament?

    Pills
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Ireland Expecting Security Issues and Medicine Shortages in No Deal Brexit
    Gavin Felton: I think she’s got no chance of getting it through unless she comes back with some sort of amendment, that satisfies the DUP in particular and indeed the Brexiteers. If she comes back with something like that; then she could get it through.

    Sputnik: Would a second Brexit referendum be a disaster?

    Gavin Felton: My worry is that if there was another referendum; then this country would be even more divided.

    Irrespective of who wins; if it was fifty-two forty-eight the other way, what would happen then? Even if leave won; which I think they would because the EU have shown what they truly believe, they want to be in one currency, to have a European army, which was denied for many years and now they are openly talking about it and Verhofstadt has come out and said that they’ve been planning it for years, so all of this will be fired back at them.

    They’ve quite frankly been found out and leave would win, but even if leave won by sixty-forty; that forty would not give up, because they are very well resourced financially from outside people as we all know, so what would be solved?

    British Home Office
    CC BY 2.0 / Steve Cadman
    UK Home Secretary Javid Set to Unveil White Paper on Brexit Immigration Targets
    I worry about the state of the country because we will end up like France, now sadly like Belgium, it’s escalating and we can’t allow ourselves to become like that because it’s dividing families, it’s dividing neighbours, friends, sports clubs, and the list goes on now.

    Sputnik: Would reverting to WTO rules be as bad as some pro remain politicians claim?

    Gavin Felton: I am not scared one bit of us going out in the big old world and defending for ourselves, because it’s what everybody does.
    The way the remain camp; the Blairs of the world, those horrendous human beings, they are very good with their words. Crashing out, is the terminology they use but it’s not crashing out whatsoever, it really isn’t and the EU will not want us A; to leave and B; they want our money.

    Our money does help them fund either countries; because if we’re not going to foot the bill, they’ve got to get that money from somewhere and that means more money from Germany, that’s in turmoil politically as we all know,  France more money, how’s Macron going to get that? That’s if he’s still around.

    The reality is that they’re in a massive problem and they’ve got themselves in this problem, and it all boils down to one word to me, and that’s transparency, or the lack of because the EU is not transparent with anything, and I think that the EU is pretty much pas his sell by date.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Gavin Felton and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Leadsom, Rudd Prepare for Post-Brexit Chaos With Rival 'Backstops'
    Ireland Expecting Security Issues and Medicine Shortages in No Deal Brexit
    A 2nd Referendum (In 2029), Could Be the Way to Heal Brexit Divisions
    UK Home Secretary Javid Set to Unveil White Paper on Brexit Immigration Targets
    Goods From UK May be Subject to EU Customs Control in Case of No-Deal Brexit
    Tags:
    dispute, vote, deal, Brexit, Gavin Felton, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse