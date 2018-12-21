EXCLUSIVE: How Liberal Media 'Operates as Propaganda System for State Power'

In 2001 David Cromwell and David Edwards founded the website MediaLens, which scrutinizes the work of the mainstream media coverage. The experience has led them to a stark conclusion - "the Western 'free press' operates as a propaganda system for state-corporate power".

They regularly publish 'media alerts', offering analysis of reporting on major global events and issues and seeking to draw attention to the misleading 'limits' within which corporate media operates. They also frequently challenge the journalists and organizations involved, and urge their readers to do the same. Despite being a mere two-man team whose work is rarely if ever acknowledged in the mainstream — at least not positively — over the course of its existence the organization has proven itself to be a most troublesome antagonist.

The pair have also authored books — their latest, Propaganda Blitz, is the result of 25 years spent watching corporate media "trash literally every major issue they touch", "consistently and systematically attacking even minor threats to the status quo at home and abroad."

"Mainstream news outlets don't merely distort, hype or 'sex up' — they reverse the truth, render issues completely impossible to understand, and ignore the most important facts, arguments and voices. It's an awesomely effective form of thought control, all happening in the absence of any controlling conspiracy. The key to understanding this was supplied by Noam Chomsky — 'the basic principle, rarely violated, is what conflicts with the requirements of power and privilege does not exist'," they tell Sputnik.

​'Propaganda Blitz' isn't merely an explosive title — it's a phenomenon, coined by Edwards after he noticed how media storms almost invariably erupted at fortuitous times for political and financial elites, for instance, in support of military intervention, or in opposition to figures such as Hugo Chavez and Jeremy Corbyn. In essence, a propaganda blitz is a "lightning strike of smears and deception" intended to achieve some kind of outcome benefiting powerful interests.

A palpable example of this came in 2013, they suggest, when it became "obvious" the BBC was being used as a "conduit to peddle relentless atrocity stories in support" of Western military action in Syria. As all media accepted and repeated these claims, they seemed to be supported by an informed media/academic/expert consensus — and anyone daring to challenge this apparent consensus was condemned as a genocide denier, Assad apologist, or similar.

"It was clear some kind of mechanism was in place ensuring a steady supply of such claims, intended to culminate in a major attack — many allegations were based on 'dramatic new evidence', and we were told they demanded Western 'intervention', that 'we' — the great humanitarians who wreaked such havoc on Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya — were best placed to 'save' Syrians from Assad. The claims dried up the moment 'action' happened, or was rejected. When Obama decided not to bomb Syria at the last moment in August 2013, it was very noticeable the flood of atrocity stories suddenly vanished from the mainstream," they say.

Liberal Imperial Apologists

Given the pair's left-wing political sympathies, it may surprise that MediaLens overwhelmingly trains its sights on the BBC, Guardian and Independent. However, the pair think it far more important to focus on the journalistic crimes of ostensibly 'liberal' news outlets and reporters, as it's these organs and individuals which set the limits on "what level of anti-corporate, pacifistic, socialistic and compassionate ideas is acceptable" in mainstream discourse.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham WikiLeaks’ Assange Threatens Corporate Media’s Narrative ‘Monopoly’

"The Times, Telegraph and Daily Mail set limits on the extent to which racism, warmongering and open class war are acceptable in the mainstream. So it's vital to ask why The Guardian isn't publishing Chomsky's most excoriating critiques of Western power, rather than why The Times isn't — for if his work doesn't appear in The Guardian, it doesn't appear anywhere, and if it's not appearing anywhere, then we don't have a 'free press', which is a problem. The limits on free speech liberal media has imposed have had disastrous consequences for our own society and societies such Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen," they say.

Such limits are fundamental to brainwashing Western citizens into thinking states that have "mercilessly plundered the world for centuries" are in fact the 'good guys', and independent nationalists defending themselves against the imperialism in places such Iran, Nicaragua and Cuba are the 'bad guys', 'threatening' the superpowers attacking them.

"After a decade of war and crippling sanctions, Iraq — threatened by yet another massive military attack in 2003 — becomes a 'clear and present' danger to the West it has never threatened. Former colonial powers launching an imperial oil grab in Libya in 2011 are depicted as 'humanitarian interventionists'. Yet commentators endlessly tub-thumping about our 'responsibility to protect' human rights fall completely silent when those countries are conquered, collapse into chaos, and returning oil revenues reveal ‘we' were all along actually focused on the responsibility to protect profits," they say.

To say the least, MediaLens' work has won the Davids few not a single friend in the corporate media — after all, their work places journalists "in an impossible situation".

© AP Photo / Anja Niedringhaus 'Extremely Marginal': Noam Chomsky Slams Media Obsession With Russian Meddling

For instance, Owen Jones and George Mobiot, The Guardian's best-known progressive commentators, have frequently clashed with the pair via email and social media. While revered by many readers as "dissidents" providing "no-holds barred commentary" on key issues, MediaLens has identified many major, crucial shortcomings in their analysis, which mean they fit easily into the mainstream propaganda matrix as any other journalist.

"It was noticeable Jones' book, The Establishment, focused heavily on the problem of elite ownership of news organizations, but ignored Edward Herman and Chomsky's 'propaganda model' — significant, because The Guardian isn't owned by a media mogul. This meant his employer happily fell outside his criticism — but the 'propaganda model' lists media moguls as only one of five key forces filtering media content. The four others apply perfectly to the Guardian," they say.

Moreover, the remaining filter — of elite ownership — still applies to The Guardian to a sizeable degree. Historically, the paper was owned by non-profit entity the Scott Trust, but it was wound up in 2008 and replaced by a limited company — its board is comprised of individuals with links to banking, insurance, advertising, consumer goods, telecommunications, information technology, venture investment, marketing services and other sectors of the establishment. As a result, the paper almost inescapably ends up serving power — but neither Jones nor Monbiot can discuss that openly.

"Our point is not to condemn the likes of Jones and Monbiot, or say they should necessarily self-destruct by attempting to speak out. Our point is it's ridiculous to look for honest media analysis from corporate employees — and if they can't do honest media analysis, their work as a whole is basically worthless, as no key contemporary issue can be understood, much less addressed, without a genuinely honest, in-depth analysis of the role of state-corporate propaganda in manipulating the truth and deceiving the public," they despair.

Similarly, even "comparatively honest" voices in the corporate media can be "false friends", as "anyone working for corporate media simply must compromise". Paul Mason and Mehdi Hasan are likewise often revered as independent voices — but MediaLens conversely suggests the pair are simply "ambitious characters willing to compromise for a place in the spotlight".

"Peter Oborne is limited in what he's willing to say but manages to include some truth in his work. Robert Fisk is better than most on foreign policy, but still talks nonsense about the 'independence' and professionalism of the Independent. He's also contemptuous of social media activism, dismissing it as 'blog-o-bots'. Surprisingly, Peter Hitchens is a dissenting voice on Syria in the awful Mail on Sunday, while being about as foolish as it's possible to be on climate collapse. John Pilger remains the finest political journalist of our time — it's telling no corporate newspaper or magazine is now willing to publish his work," they say.

See No Evil

The Guardian may even truncate Jones' ability to criticize the propagandistic activities of corporate journalists working for other outlets. As MediaLens documented in a November 'alert', on October 11 this year the columnist "broke usual rules" by attacking Telegraph defense correspondent Con Coughlin, who'd attended a party at the Saudi embassy in London that evening.

Hi @concoughlin. You left tonight's Saudi Embassy bash at the @NHM_London safe and well. That's more than can be said for your fellow journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who allegedly was chopped into pieces in Turkey's Saudi Consulate. Any pangs of conscience? https://t.co/u0ZADzuOi1 — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 11, 2018

​The following day, Jones upped the ante.

A thread. The Telegraph's Defence Editor churns out Saudi propaganda after going to a Saudi party.



He is married to Katherine Bergen who worked for Meade Hall & Associates, paid lobbyists for Bahrain's dictatorship, which was propped up by a 2011 Saudi invasion. https://t.co/UIjvHylFjj — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 12, 2018

Subsequent posts noted:

"Bergen is a former journalist who wrote pro-Bahrain propaganda for publications ranging from The Daily Mail to Standpoint Magazine."

"Coughlin himself has a history of churning out pro-Bahrain propaganda. In a now deleted Telegraph blog headlined "Why is Britain harbouring Bahrain's dissidents?" (referred to in the book "Oil States in the New Middle East") he fawns over Bahrain's ruling dictator."

"Coughlin's output on Saudi Arabia is ludicrously Pravda-esque fawning. Scan through the articles he's written here: it is beyond belief. Seriously, have a sickbag ready."

"Here's a fawning interview Coughlin conducted with Saudi dictator Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in March, who he describes as a "human dynamo". He concludes: ‘with this young royal at the helm, Saudi Arabia's future prospects clearly know no bounds'."

"All Coughlin does is churn out Saudi propaganda and Saudi talking points. Check this out when Saudi Arabia and its allies clashed with Qatar. Is this news reporting, or a de facto press release Saudi Arabia might as well have written?"

© AP Photo / Michael Kappeler Twitter Abuzz Over UK Columnist Owen Jones Slamming Merkel for 'Ruining Europe'

Having described Coughlin's role in shilling for Riyadh, Jones turned to other areas.

"A 2000 article reveals Coughlin was fed material by MI6 for years, which he then turned into Telegraph news articles. One false story fed to him by MI6 about Saif Gaddafi led to the Sunday Telegraph apologising for libel."

"Stories published by Coughlin include a front page splash: 'TERRORIST BEHIND SEPTEMBER 11 STRIKE WAS TRAINED BY SADDAM'. It was based on a forged letter which had been fed to him."

"Coughlin went on NBC to tell viewers the (forged) letter was 'really concrete proof that al-Qaeda was working with Saddam'. This false claim was invaluable: it justified one of the Bush administration's false pretexts for the invasion of Iraq."

"As his "story" fell apart, Coughlin said: there's ‘no way of verifying it. It's our job as journalists to air these things and see what happens'. A book by Pulizter-winning journalist Ron Suskind claims the Bush administration forged the evidence."

Jones also hinted at Coughlin's true role.

"According to Suskind, Coughlin was ‘a journalist whom the Bush administration thinks very highly of' and was ‘a favourite of neoconservatives in the U.S. government'. Suskind says Coughlin got the letter from former CIA and MI6 agent Ayad Allawi."

"Remember the discredited 45 minute claim? Conveniently after the invasion of Iraq Coughlin went to Iraq and found a source who claimed it was ‘200 per cent accurate'. I'm sure that the scandal-hit British intelligence services were delighted."

Running on Kindness

The attack was so scathing Coughlin deleted his Twitter account, but the brutal take-down went totally unreported in the mainstream media. Jones pledged to MediaLens he would "change this" in due course — the end result was a column published October 24 wherein Jones limited his criticism a single paragraph about Coughlin's attendance at the party, and "fawning interviews" with Bin Salman — there was zero mention of the other far more significant "sins" he'd exposed on Twitter.

Amazingly, MediaLens has endured as long as it has purely via reader contributions — the response has "been amazing" they say, with donations flowing in without them even asking for support.

In 2017, "in lieu of the usual coffee-makers and cutlery", a couple wrote to their entire list of wedding guests asking them to send donations to MediaLens. Another supporter paid for 100 copies of the pair's 2009 book Newspeak to be sent to senior journalists, editors and managers at the BBC — "we only ever received two replies," they note. Such things "happen a lot" — and they find it "infinitely more motivating" than receiving a pay cheque from a corporation.

"It's also been wonderful to see other websites, blogs and individual activists spring up and do similar work. When we started, very few thought it was a good idea to challenge the Guardian — now, a lot of people understand the better liberal press has been keeping a lid on thinkable thought, setting sharp limits on what is permissible and possible. That's already had major implications, for instance helping Corbyn defy what would otherwise surely have been a fatal smear campaign. The best kind of support is to challenge corporate media as we're doing — write to journalists, tweet journalists, write about their work and their replies," the pair conclude.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.