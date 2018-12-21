'Nearly Everyone Who Asks for Political Asylum is Allowed to Enter US' - FAIR

Sputnik has discussed US migrant policy with Dave Ray, director of communications (or spokesperson), Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).
Sputnik: Could the next few weeks (before the next Senate and House of Representative members are sworn in) be the last chance to pass funding for a wall?
Dave Ray: The last few weeks of this Republican-controlled Congress represents the best political opportunity that the president will have to secure funding for the wall, but the president has two more years in office and there will be lots of chances for him to cut a deal during that time. If the president fails to secure funding in this Congress, there will undoubtedly be opportunities in the next few years when he has veto power over something that the Democrats really want and they might be able to forge a deal.
Sputnik: Could Trump really shut down the whole government in order to secure payment for a wall?
Dave Ray: What we're looking at right now is a partial shutdown of the government at midnight on Friday, December 21. Most of the government, including the Department of Defense, is already funded through next year.
The main agencies that would be affected if the government shuts down on Friday will be the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Justice, Homeland Security, Interior, State, Transportation, Treasury and Housing and Urban Development, and some smaller agencies.
Sputnik: Just few days ago Brian Kolfage launched an internet campaign whose main goal is to raise money for a wall. Today his campaign reached $5 million. Do you think this campaign could have a positive impact?
Sputnik: It's been reported that the Trump administration has reached a deal that will force asylum migrants to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed. Could this newly adopted measure prevent another caravan?
If they are forced to make their case and wait in Mexico, it will greatly reduce the number of asylum claims and help ensure the integrity of the political asylum process for those who are truly fleeing persecution.
Sputnik: Could a failure to deliver a wall seriously damage Trump's prospects in the 2020 election cycle?
