Register
07:17 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A poster featuring a Brexit vote ballot

    Britons 'Had a Clear Decision': UK Govt Should Get Us out of EU - Commentator

    © AFP 2018 / John Macdougall
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Leading figures in the British Parliament have increasingly backed a so-called peoples vote, or second Brexit referendum. Would this really be possible, or is it merely the pro remain factions in government trying to subvert democracy?

    Sputnik spoke with political commentator Keith Rowe for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik:What do you make of these calls for a second Brexit referendum to take place?

    Demonstrators hold EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Leadsom, Rudd Prepare for Post-Brexit Chaos With Rival 'Backstops'
    Keith Rowe: We’ve had the referendum, we’ve had a very clear decision by the British people, the biggest vote ever in our history, with a bigger margin of winning than other referendums that have taken place in the past such as the one in Wales etc; and nobody decided to go back on those.

    Really, the government’s duty now, is to carry out the very clear wish of the majority and to get on with getting us out of the EU.

    Sputnik: Does May have any chance of passing her Brexit plan and would WTO rules be a better solution?

    Keith Rowe: This document that she’d like to be an agreement I think has very little chance of passing through the House of Commons.

    Quite frankly the best thing that really should happen now; is that the government should, and they should’ve done this already but they haven’t, is prepare for a proper world trade Brexit, so that we trade with Europe the same way we trade with all countries across the world, and the way that many other countries across the world trade, so that we can do this in an orderly fashion and make sure that everything’s in place.

    It shouldn’t be too difficult if their mind was really focused on that.

    A traffic sign is seen in front of European and Union flags in London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    Goods From UK May be Subject to EU Customs Control in Case of No-Deal Brexit - EU Commission
    Sputnik: Would the UK be in this mess with a pro-Brexit Prime Minister?

    Keith Rowe: Not a chance; no. A lot of the problem has been that the Prime Minister has tried, well first of all her real aim initially at least was to keep us in the EU and to go against the will of the people.

    Her heart was never in it, and then as she’s gone along she’s tried to please the people that lost as much as the people that won, instead of just trying to carry out the clear instructions; she’s tried to please two sides of a diametrically opposed debate.

    If we’d have had a proper Brexit orientated Prime Minister; we’d be in a completely different place. Bear in mind that they waited a year before they even gave notice under Article Fifty, and this was after David Cameron had already said that he’d done his negotiations with the EU.

    All the way along there’s been procrastination; there’s been delay for no good reason at all. They had the referendum, there was a clear decision and we should’ve had a Prime Minister in place who was totally committed to getting that done.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Keith Rowe and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Leadsom, Rudd Prepare for Post-Brexit Chaos With Rival 'Backstops'
    Ireland Expecting Security Issues and Medicine Shortages in No Deal Brexit
    A 2nd Referendum (In 2029), Could Be the Way to Heal Brexit Divisions
    UK Home Secretary Javid Set to Unveil White Paper on Brexit Immigration Targets
    Goods From UK May be Subject to EU Customs Control in Case of No-Deal Brexit
    Tags:
    decision, vote, government, Brexit, Keith Rowe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse