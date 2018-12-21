Britons 'Had a Clear Decision': UK Govt Should Get Us out of EU - Commentator

Leading figures in the British Parliament have increasingly backed a so-called peoples vote, or second Brexit referendum. Would this really be possible, or is it merely the pro remain factions in government trying to subvert democracy?

Sputnik spoke with political commentator Keith Rowe for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik:What do you make of these calls for a second Brexit referendum to take place?

Really, the government’s duty now, is to carry out the very clear wish of the majority and to get on with getting us out of the EU.

Sputnik: Does May have any chance of passing her Brexit plan and would WTO rules be a better solution?

Keith Rowe: This document that she’d like to be an agreement I think has very little chance of passing through the House of Commons.

Quite frankly the best thing that really should happen now; is that the government should, and they should’ve done this already but they haven’t, is prepare for a proper world trade Brexit, so that we trade with Europe the same way we trade with all countries across the world, and the way that many other countries across the world trade, so that we can do this in an orderly fashion and make sure that everything’s in place.

It shouldn’t be too difficult if their mind was really focused on that.

Keith Rowe: Not a chance; no. A lot of the problem has been that the Prime Minister has tried, well first of all her real aim initially at least was to keep us in the EU and to go against the will of the people.

Her heart was never in it, and then as she’s gone along she’s tried to please the people that lost as much as the people that won, instead of just trying to carry out the clear instructions; she’s tried to please two sides of a diametrically opposed debate.

If we’d have had a proper Brexit orientated Prime Minister; we’d be in a completely different place. Bear in mind that they waited a year before they even gave notice under Article Fifty, and this was after David Cameron had already said that he’d done his negotiations with the EU.

All the way along there’s been procrastination; there’s been delay for no good reason at all. They had the referendum, there was a clear decision and we should’ve had a Prime Minister in place who was totally committed to getting that done.

