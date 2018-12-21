Prof: Banksy Reaches People with Anti-Establishment Messages in a Brilliant Way

Sputnik has discussed the issue with Dr. Enrico Bonadio, Senior Lecturer in Law at City University of London.
Sputnik: Why are Banksy’s works protected and regarded as they were part of a country's heritage?
There have been attempts to remove murals from the walls by basically cutting, surgically cutting the wall, and taking it to galleries, museums or even auction houses for the purpose of being resold. But the main reason why the owner of the wall upon which Banksy paints or the local Council want to protect it is that they want to protect a really valuable work of art that could also foster tourism, attract visitors to that particular town.
So, from a Council perspective, the idea of putting glass barriers covering the mural is to take advantage of a Banksy piece that is being inadvertently placed on their wall.
Sputnik: What differentiates Banksy from all other street artists, making his works so special?
Dr. Enrico Bonadio: The way Banksy delivers his messages is very particular. He chooses very carefully the location. His artworks are very site-specific, more site-specific than other street artworks.
Sputnik: Why do Banky’s works always create such hype in the public?
Dr. Enrico Bonadio: Most of his artworks are easily understandable by many people. And he wants to do that, he wants to penetrate the members of the general public.
He reaches a very wide group of people with his anti-establishment, anti-consumerist messages, and he does so in a very brilliant way. The mystery around his identity is fuelling the interest around his art and the messages he delivers; this is also wanted by the very artist.
Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Dr. Enrico Bonadio and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)