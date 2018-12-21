Register
    Banksy does Brexit

    Prof: Banksy Reaches People with Anti-Establishment Messages in a Brilliant Way

    A new graffiti has appeared in southern Wales. Many people speculated the piece is the latest artwork by anonymous street artist Banksy. But is it really his, and why all the fuss over his work?

    Sputnik has discussed the issue with Dr. Enrico Bonadio, Senior Lecturer in Law at City University of London.

    Sputnik: Why are Banksy’s works protected and regarded as they were part of a country's heritage?

    Dr. Enrico Bonadio: In the past there have been cases where Banksy’s murals have been vandalised by graffiti taggers who wanted to show their disapproval towards an artist that earns a lot of money.

    There have been attempts to remove murals from the walls by basically cutting, surgically cutting the wall, and taking it to galleries, museums or even auction houses for the purpose of being resold. But the main reason why the owner of the wall upon which Banksy paints or the local Council want to protect it is that they want to protect a really valuable work of art that could also foster tourism, attract visitors to that particular town.

    So, from a Council perspective, the idea of putting glass barriers covering the mural is to take advantage of a Banksy piece that is being inadvertently placed on their wall.

    Sputnik: What differentiates Banksy from all other street artists, making his works so special?

    Dr. Enrico Bonadio: The way Banksy delivers his messages is very particular. He chooses very carefully the location. His artworks are very site-specific, more site-specific than other street artworks.

    So his ideas are the ideas of a genius. He chooses perfectly the location where he places his art. I am thinking about the mural depicting Steve Jobs in the Calais Jungle in France, carrying a pc, denouncing a situation where many migrants are prevented from entering Western countries while they might bring intellectual capital and bring a very important contribution to the country where they go.

    Sputnik: Why do Banky’s works always create such hype in the public?

    Dr. Enrico Bonadio: Most of his artworks are easily understandable by many people. And he wants to do that, he wants to penetrate the members of the general public.

    He reaches a very wide group of people with his anti-establishment, anti-consumerist messages, and he does so in a very brilliant way. The mystery around his identity is fuelling the interest around his art and the messages he delivers; this is also wanted by the very artist.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Dr. Enrico Bonadio and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

