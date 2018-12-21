Register
03:52 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nuclear waste

    Disposal of Radioactive Waste Near California Beach Stirs Controversy

    © Flickr/ Greens MPs
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 41

    A dispute has emerged over a permit obtained by electricity company Southern California Edison (SCE) to bury radioactive fuel rods 100 feet from the Pacific Ocean in San Onofre, California, an expert explained in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

    "The controversy that's really getting some attention these days is at San Onofre, California, which is between San Diego and Los Angeles," said Kevin Kamps, radioactive waste watchdog at the nonprofit Beyond Nuclear, during an interview with By Any Means Necessary on Thursday.

    ​"The good news is that the two nuclear reactors that were operating out there were permanently closed down in June 2013 because of a near-miss safety mishap, and the company and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) — the federal agency — tried to restart these dangerously flawed reactors. The public said, ‘No way. It's not happening.' So the reactors were shut down: [there is] no more chance of meltdowns, no more radioactive emissions into the environment, no more generation of radioactive waste… All very good news."

    "But the bad news is those reactors had been operating for decades," Kamps said. In turn, there is a substantial quantity of nuclear waste in the area, and there's no consensus view about what should be done with it. After all, nobody wants nuclear waste in their backyard.

    "It's good that people are paying attention; the irony is, these radioactive waste dangers have always been there," Kamps told By Any Means Necessary hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon. Not only would the spent nuclear fuel rods be close to the Pacific Ocean, but also "a foot-and-a-half above high tide level" in a region vulnerable to earthquakes.

    The spent nuclear fuel rods have been sitting in cooling ponds awaiting transfer to the beach at San Onofre, local news station KPBS News reported Wednesday. San Diego attorney Mike Aguirre sued SCE and the California Coastal Commission, a state regulation agency, last year over their plans to dump radioactive waste near San Onofre State Beach, which encompasses 3,000 acres of public land.

    A man walks on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017
    © REUTERS / Naseem Zeitoon
    Senior Saudi Adviser Pushes Plan to Make Qatar an Island, Put a Nuclear Waste Dump Next Door

    In addition to fishing, the state park is home to a number of surf spots. The 1963 Beach Boys song "Surfin' in the U.S.A." makes a mention of "Santa Cruz and Trestles," the latter of which refers to a collection of prime surfing spots at San Onofre State Beach.

    Aguirre's suit later reached a settlement in which SCE and the California Coastal Commission agreed to make every "commercially reasonable effort" to find another location to store the nuclear waste besides the beach. On Wednesday, he expressed a belief that SCE and the commission have not upheld the terms of the settlement. Indeed, steel canisters holding the waste may not even be suitable to transfer the waste from the plant to underground silos at the beach, as they may have sustained some damage, said Aguirre, citing a recent NRC report.

    "We can no longer trust the management of Southern California Edison to load these canisters into the silos, and we cannot trust them to manage the waste, and unfortunately that means we are going to have to go back to court," Aguirre told KPBS. "We are going to ask the court to assist us in stopping any further loading based, upon a breach of our settlement agreement."

    A spokesperson for SCE said Wednesday that operations to move the fuel rods to the beach are stalled until the NRC conducts a review of the company's procedures. A spokesperson for the NRC said the same day that the decision on when transfers to the beach may continue "will depend on the outcome of the inspections not yet conducted or scheduled."

    Related:

    Delays During Reopening Nuclear Waste Plant Cost US Taxpayers $64Mln
    Rising Seas Could Flood US Pacific Nuclear Waste Dump
    Great Lakes Threatened by Plan to Ship Nuclear Waste Across US Midwest
    Workers in Danger as Tunnel Collapses at Top-Secret US Nuclear Waste Site
    Nuclear Waste Illegally Dumped in Kentucky Landfill
    Tags:
    nuclear waste, Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), beyond nuclear, Kevin Kamps, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse