Register
08:59 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A television photographer shoots the Like sign outside of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif

    Successful Lawsuit Against Facebook to Trigger Other Lawsuits – Media Lawyer

    © AP Photo / Paul Sakuma
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Washington DC has filed a lawsuit against Facebook for allowing third-party access to the personal data of tens of millions of people without their consent. In a statement published on Wednesday, the city’s attorney general Karl Racine said that Facebook had failed to protect the privacy of its users and had deceived them.

    This year, the UK firm Cambridge Analytica, which at one point worked for US President Donald Trump's political campaign, was accused of harvesting private information of more than 50 million users without their permission. The lawsuit comes amid reports that Facebook had also shared users' data with Netflix and Spotify, giving them the ability to read and even delete users' private messages.

    Facebook
    CC0
    EU Poised to Tackle 'Online Challenges to Elections Head-on' Amid Cambridge Analytica Scandal
    The New York Times reported this week that Facebook had granted some companies more exceptions to its privacy policies, including Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Yahoo, Netflix, Spotify, and Sony. The arrangement reportedly bypassed Facebook's privacy protections and made it harder for users to determine how their data was used. In a statement, the social network has denied the reports and said its partnerships were in compliance with its 2012 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission.

    Radio Sputnik has discussed the latest lawsuit against Facebook with Yair Cohen, a social media lawyer with Cohen Davis Solicitors.

    Sputnik: Now Facebook is facing a lawsuit. It is being sued by the top prosecutor over Cambridge Analytica in Washington DC. What are your thoughts about this lawsuit? Was it expected and is this one of many that we are going to see in the future?

    Yair Cohen: I am afraid so. A recent Information Commissioner's Office investigation here in the UK found that between 2007 and 2014 Facebook processed the personal information of users and people who were not users of Facebook but friends of those users unfairly by allowing application developers such as Microsoft, Yahoo, Apple to access those individuals' data without sufficient and clear informed consent.

    And then what they did, they allowed access even if the user hadn't downloaded the app. So even people with absolute nothing, no interest at all in those apps, their information had been accessed unlawfully through e-mail messages.

    Facebook HQ
    © Photo : Pixabay
    ‘We Are the Product’: Facebook Sold Your Data Then Lied to You About It
    They were just friends as they call it on Facebook. And this was known, of course, as the Cambridge Analytica investigation. And the ICO, the Information Commissioner's Office, imposed on Facebook the maximum penalty that was available at the time now. Facebook did not appeal this decision, which means that it had accepted the fact of the breach of data.

    And what it actually means now is that the facts are hardly needed to be re-established. So there need not be an investigation of the fact because we can take it from Facebook not appealing the ICO decision as accepting that it did wrong. So, naturally, what follows, is lawsuits against Facebook. In fact, any of those individuals that have been affected can file a lawsuit against Facebook but it is unlikely people would be able to do that.

    So I think what we are seeing here is a government agency effectively taking legal action on behalf of the people

    READ MORE: US Congress Needs Privacy Law to Protect Facebook User Data — Senator

    Sputnik: Yes, but who would be the beneficiary of this? I mean it is interesting when you have a government suing, who gets the money if there is a settlement?

    Yair Cohen: It is a very interesting question, which I am unable to answer at the moment. My understanding is that the beneficiaries will be those users that the agency is taking action on behalf of the users. How precisely any penalty money will be distributed I don't know. It could be that in the end there will be a settlement in this part of the settlements, Facebook will agree to compensate a number of named individuals or a number of users identified as people affected by the lawsuit.

    Sputnik: Right. And are you surprised that there hasn't been a class action suit? I mean that is usually the rule of thumb in the US. You get, you know, everybody together and you file a big class action suit.

    Yair Cohen: Well, we have a government agency now that presumably will have fewer issues of sponsorship or financing the action. And what is likely to follow is a class action. If this lawsuit is successful there will be many other lawsuits following that.

    READ MORE: Facebook Sued For Abusing Users' Data — DC Attorney General

    Sputnik: Wow, so Facebook seems like it is really in big trouble in the US. In the UK the company was fined about 500,000 pounds and that is the maximum fine the British data regulator was able to impose. Now in the US, you know about [that] there is "the sky is the limit" and there are completely different numbers when you are talking about settlements.

    Yair Cohen: Yeah. Well, Facebook indeed was very lucky to be investigated under the old data protection law. Under the newer protection law, the fine could have been 4 percent of its turnover, which would have been much higher.

    A Facebook logo
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    US Facebook Discloses Bug That Exposed User Photo Libraries to Outsiders
    So yes, Facebook is facing some very-very serious investigation here. And what would Facebook do? Facebook can, of course, either settle it or fight it but either way, I think it does not look very good for Facebook because if Facebook decides to fight it, it will find itself being entangled with litigation for many more years, with the focus being on the breach of the data. If Facebook doesn't fight it but decides to settle it, that will open a floodgate to many other lawsuits.

    Sputnik: Exactly.

    Yair Cohen: So it is a difficult situation for Facebook at the moment.  

    READ MORE: Italy Fines Facebook $11Mln for Illegally Collecting User Data

    Sputnik: Right and there is also trouble that can arise from the Irish data protection regulator there, investigating Facebook for multiple admissions of security flaws. And that is going to be a major test of the new European privacy rules, you know in the [end].

    Yair Cohen: It will be on different levels. First, what the new Data Protection as we know it is GDPR what it has established is that in such circumstances there would be one investigatory regulatory body, which means, in other words, that only one country will be able to carry out the investigation. So you are not going to have investigations coming from various EU bodies into the same issue.

    So under the new regime, there will be one body investigating in relation to each breach. So yes, there could be substantial investigations that are coming Facebook's way and it is very difficult to see how it is going to come out of this. Very difficult to see that.

    Sputnik: Right. What are your bets on the results of this? I mean this is really unprecedented because we have never had this kind of a company doing these kinds of things and being sued. I mean it is very interesting to see how this is going to play out in the US and then also how it is going to play out in Europe, where you have the GDPR, you know which is very strict, much stricter than US regulations. But still Facebook, of course, is saying that they didn't do anything without permission. And perhaps people did sign, you know some very-very fine print you know "terms and conditions", which they didn't click on and you know…

    Yair Cohen: Well, it is not sure and Facebook saying this and goes against its own submissions to the Information Commissioner's Office because the investigations by the Information Commissioner's Office was particularly in relation to "friends of friends", so it could be a friend who did not agree for the information being shared and then they shared a post to somebody else who did agree.

    In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    REVEALED: Docs Show Facebook Favoured Certain Companies, Banned Competitors
    And this is how Facebook implied consent by everyone altogether and of course, consent needs to be of clear and coherent and informed and anyone who ever tried to look at any of Facebook's terms and conditions or tried to change the settings of Facebook browsing.

    In fact, in relation to other matters such as personalised advertising, it was found that Facebook in all those settings that Facebook offered to its users turned out to be absolute rubbish. They are meaningless, completely meaningless. So it continued to show personal advertising. It continued to show data.

    So I don't know whether Facebook can rely on consent here. Consent means consent. Consent means informed consent. So when a person is drunk, intoxicated, not understanding what is going on around them, in a criminal court they are unable to give informed consent. Same here, where a person doesn't really understand what Facebook's terms and conditions are about and what they are signing for, it is very difficult for Facebook to then rely on consent.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Yair Cohen and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    data breach, investigation, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse