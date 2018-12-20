Register
07:22 GMT +320 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Meat

    Half of Britons Unaware of Salt Amount Hidden in Food - Nutrition Consultant

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A new report by Public Health England is calling for pressure on manufacturers over their failure to meet Government targets to cut salt in products. The report suggests foods like Bacon, Sausages and processed meats are still too high and they are not meeting the targets set by Public Health England set back in 2014.

    Although the targets are voluntary Public Health England say the risk to health is still extreme and manufacturers should be doing more.
    Sputnik spoke with Mel Wakeman, a Registered Nutrition Consultant and Applied Physiologist about these salt levels in British foods.

    Salt
    CC0 / Pixabay
    If You Eat a Lot of Salt It Makes You Thirsty, Right? Wrong, Say Scientists
    Sputnik: What do you make of the report by Public Health England?

    Mel Wakeman: I’m not surprised I guess as we’ve known for some time that we are having too much salt in our diets and we know where this salt is coming from in terms of processed meat.

    I think as our diet has become more convenient based, we end up having more processed foods. I’m not surprised we are over our recommended level amount of salt in our diet.

    There is a time lag as we wait for manufacturers to reformulate their recipes and reduce the salt intake in the food they are making.

    Sputnik: Do you feel the voluntary measures are enough?

    New York City
    © Flickr/ Gogo6969
    NYC Sued for Requiring High Salt Content Labelling on Menus
    Mel Wakeman: I think more than half of the general public are unaware of the amount of salt hidden in everyday foods or we don’t automatically consider the amount of salt when we consider food.

    Our challenge as a member of the public is that 75% of the salt that we eat is hidden in everyday foods so we might assume it is in your processed meats.

    However, when we think of staple foods like bread and cheese and cereal, we need to be helped in terms of becoming more aware of the amount of salt in foods.

    Sputnik: What advice would you give to the public to help them monitor their salt intake?

    Mel Wakeman: It’s being mindful that the more ready meals and convenience foods that we might have are very likely high in salt.

    It’s looking at going back to scratch sand cooking more food ourselves, and to cut down the amount of salt in our meals, then we can use more dried herbs and other ways to add flavour, which is what salt, is doing enhancing the flavours in our foods.

    We can also learn to cook foods in different ways to enhance the flavour so we don’t need to add salt into the foods when cooking.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Mel Wakeman and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Drone Captures Breathtaking 4K Footage of Utah’s Great Salt Lake
    'Scallops War' is Latest Bizarre Conflict Triggered By Fish, Salt and Pastries
    Study Author Reveals Recently Discovered Underground Arctic Salt Lakes' Secrets
    Twitter Meets Facebook's Counter-Fake News Measures With Pinch of Salt
    Tags:
    nutrition, health, salt, food, Mel Wakeman, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse