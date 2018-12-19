Register
14:16 GMT +319 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Farmhouse, Free State - South Africa

    'It's Not Clear if Current Land Legislation in S. Africa Will Go Through' - Prof

    CC BY 2.0 / South African Tourism
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Farm expropriation in South Africa could lead to dire economic consequences. According to a number of South African experts, the legislation allowing for land seizures without compensation will result in an economic meltdown.

    Sputnik discussed the economic consequences of the land reform with Roger Southall, professor of sociology at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

    Sputnik: Analysts warn of dire economic consequences of the land reform. How convincing are their forecasts?

    Roger Southall: First of all, the National Assembly has approved a draft amendment to the constitution. That will be challenged in the Constitutional Court, which conceivably may overturn that legislation and that is a process which I imagine will take at least 9 months or a year. So it's not completely clear that the legislation in its present form will go through.

    Farmer in South Africa. (File)
    © AP Photo / Schalk van Zuydam
    Complete Farce? South Africa's Parliamentary Committee Nods Land Seizure From White Farmers
    I think what we have to distinguish between is the legislation in the way it has been put, which is actually a fairly carefully worded in terms of the way in which expropriation would be conducted, and it has been narrowed down significant from what many of the advocates in some parts of the ANC (the African National Congress) would've wanted.

    But nonetheless, I think it's the symbolism that counts and that is what is putting off foreign investment, and I think what it goes back to is the sense that South Africa might follow the Zimbabwean route.

    Sputnik: Given the system that's in place, the political and the legal system, first of all it's all being re-looked at, so it is still not a fact that it will be ratified; what is this going to mean on the ground in terms of equal distribution of farm land? It has been mentioned in that legislation that this would be done without disruption of the economy, disruption of food supplies and so forth.

    Roger Southall: I think what you might call the sensible part of the ANC tends to say is: "Look we're not going to run around the country seizing farms, in fact, we're going to take a strict line against land seizures, but what we're going to do is try to identify land which is lying fallow, which is not being used, which is being owned simply for speculative purposes, we're going to lock up even government land which is not being used, and we're going to try to use this first". And they're very eager to say that they're not going to disrupt commercial farms.

    READ MORE: Politicians, Observers Warn of Economic Disaster in S Africa Amid Land Grabs

    The weakness in the argument is that the ANC has been in power now for over two decades and they haven't really paid enough attention to the land reform program as it stands and there's a lot more they could've done, and, in fact, the failures very much lie more in the administrative sphere, rather than anything else: lack of support to farmers, lack of granting them capital, and so on.

    A unidentified farmer looks at burning grass lands that was set alight next to his farm near the town of De Doorns, South Africa, Jan 11, 2013
    © AP Photo / Schalk van Zuydam
    White Farmers in South Africa May Lose Their Lands...Next Year
    Those are the things which haven't been dealt with, and many of the land experts say: "For heaven's sake, we've got the legislation on the books already, let us deal with the problems which are manageable, don't charge touch the commercial farming sector".

    What the ANC is saying is: "Let's not disrupt commercial farming; certainly we want to see it democratized, but then there are enough voices in the ANC saying we can't touch the large farms, not everybody in this country wants to be a farmer.

    What we do need to address is the land in the old homeland areas, what used to be called the native reserves or Bantustans, where people are farmers and we should acquire land for those people.

    But people living in the towns don't want to be farmers, they want somewhere to live. Then it is important to buy land on the outskirts of towns so that you can plan some sort of settlement for them to live on.

    Sputnik: How polarizing is the situation in South African society right now?

    South African flag
    CC BY 2.0 / Flowcomm / South African flag
    White Youth Snubbed by Employment Service in South Africa
    Roger Southall: It's difficult to tell, frankly. If you just listen to the discourse, the political discourse, it is very polarized with some in the ANC and in the opposition party — the Economic Freedom Fighters — using very virulent language.

    If you look at the opinion polling, serious survey work, it is less polarizing and people are far more measured about how they view the whole issue; but nonetheless, there are sections of the country which are very worried about it, certainly in small towns and within some segments of the Afrikaner community.

    Sputnik: What approach to the land reform do you think is necessary right now and what would provide the most workable solution?

    Roger Southall: First of all you have to reform the Land Reform Department, it is staffed with a lot of people who don't know enough about farming. You need to get the commercial farmers on board, which many of them are saying: "The situation, as it is, is unstable, we need your assistance, let's, please, have your assistance in training farmers, give up some of your land, you don't need all of it, let's work on this together", that's the only way forward.

    As Zimbabwe is now discovering, they have been inviting some of the old commercial farmers back, and we don't want to have to go down that road, we don't want to dispossess the productive farmers in the first place.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Poverty in Africa Should Be Tackled as Cause of Illegal Migration to EU – Kurz
    South Africa Wants to Get Veto Power in UN Security Council - Foreign Minister
    Video Game Developers Forecast Over Million Jobs to Be Created in Africa by 2025
    Tags:
    land reform, farmers, draft, land, Economic Freedom Fighters, National Assembly, Zimbabwe, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse