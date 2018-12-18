Register
16:02 GMT +318 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks about administration plans to combat the nation's opioid crisis in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2017.

    'Trump Hasn't Had Full Administration Since Taking Office’ - Political Analyst

    © AP Photo / Kevin Lamarque
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02

    US President Donald Trump named Director of the US Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaneyas the acting White House chief of staff in a tweet on Friday. But a video has emerged where Mulvaney is calling Trump a "terrible human being" just before he was elected president.

    Sputnik discussed this with Wayne Dupree, a US-based political analyst. He is also ranked as a member of Newsmax's top 50 Influential Black Republicans for 2017. In 2016, he was named a board member of the National Diversity Coalition for Donald Trump.

    Sputnik: So according to reports, Mulvaney doesn't want to stay on as chief of staff. What do you think of that?

    Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's former attorney, exits the US Court house after his sentencing, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US , December 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
    FBI, CIA Officials Reportedly Doubt Major Allegations of Trump-Russia Collusion
    Wayne Dupree: When I saw that President Trump had named him as acting chief of staff, as a Trump supporter I was shocked. I could see why, it's a demanding job, you really have to have the taste for it.

    President Trump demands a lot, maybe Mulvaney loves the job that he's in right now, it really demands a lot and the way that the opposition media has been going after President Trump lately and the Democrats are ready to take control of the House in 2019, you're looking at a 1-1.5 years of total chaos targeting the White House.

    Sputnik: Earlier US media speculated that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin or Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer could fill this post; what do you think about those possibilities? If in fact Mulvaney does not stay on, do you think that one of those two could step in as chief of staff?

    Wayne Dupree: Even though President Trump right now is saying that there's a lot that want the position, the opposition media is reporting that many don't want the position.

    READ MORE: CIA Reportedly Dove Into 'Panic Mode' as Trump Chose Putin Over US Intelligence

    I think the only person that I've seen not really say no is probably Mark Meadows, who is a representative in the House; but I think Mnuchin has said that he didn't want the position either.

    Sputnik: What do you make of Donald Trump's turnover? He has unprecedented turnover.

    Wayne Dupree: A lot of positions also have to be approved on the Senate level and the Democrats just aren't doing it.

    Sputnik: Which positions were not approved of?

    Wayne Dupree: He's not working with a full administration right now. We're not talking about those named names that have been for like the CIA or the top positions; we're talking about for a full administration. He hasn't had a full administration since he's been in office.

    Hillary Clinton speaks about the FBI inquiry into her emails during a campaign rally in Daytona Beach, Florida
    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    FBI Memo Implies Dossier on Trump Russian Collusion Funded by Clinton
    There's been a whole lot of turnover and I think one of the reasons why there's been a whole lot of turnover is because President Trump is not a politician, and there're a lot of politicians in Washington DC and there's a certain way of doing things, or they feel that there's a certain way of doing things or a certain way to get things done and President Trump is not wanting to do it like they want it done.

    He's also brash, he's also hard; he has taken his businessman mentality in there and some people can't take it — some people can, and some people accept it for a while and then they have to leave. But again, the administration has not been filled and is probably one of the first administrations in a long time that hasn't been filled all the way for the first 1.5 years.

    Sputnik: What kind of person does Donald Trump need in this post? What are the biggest challenges that are going to face the person who assumes this post? And what qualities do you think Donald Trump is looking for when he names a person?

    Wayne Dupree: I think President Trump wants somebody who's like him, that has the mind-set that they want to make America great. I'm not saying John Kelly is not that man; President Trump is saying he's not that man.

    The reason why didn't support John Kelly is because there were a lot of "Make America Great Again" individuals that were fired or that left because of John Kelly, and when you lose the people that you came to the dance with and you are on dance by yourself surrounded by people that you really don't know, or they don't have your interests, then there're going to be problems.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the announcement that the U.S. Federal Reserve had hiked interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in New York, December 16, 2015
    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Trump Mocks at Fed's New Possible Interest Rate Hike, Calls It 'Incredible'
    For those Trump supporters that are on the ground, he is looking at various things like the wall: the border wall isn't being funded; however, the Republican establishment have passed close to $4 trillion already in spending. $4 trillion already in spending, but they can't give money for the wall.

    They promised that they were going to repeal Obama care, 99-100% of Republicans in the Senate set up a repeal to repeal Obamacare when President Barack Obama was in office, but then when Donald Trump gets in the office we cannot find that so we need to start all over again.

    He's surrounded by a lot of people that don't share his vision, but as long as they get what they need, like I said close to $4 trillion in spending, they're fine but they don't want him to have what he wants.

    READ MORE: Trump: Mueller Probe a 'Witch Hunt,' Manafort Verdict 'A Very Sad Thing'

    So he needs somebody that is on the same page, that is going to exhibit and push what he's trying to do and I don't think John Kelly was like that.

    Sputnik: What you expect from Mulvaney, what do you think is the first thing he's going to do?

    Wayne Dupree: I think he's going to tread lightly at first. From what I've seen, he's a great tactician when it comes to speaking when he is standing in front of the press. He's very valuable and he breaks things down and he analyses right in front of you.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Canada’s Trudeau Reveals What He Thinks About Putin and Trump
    Melania Trump's Spokeswoman Lashes Out at FLOTUS' Superficial Media Coverage
    Trump’s New Chief of Staff Called Him a ‘Terrible Human Being’ – Reports
    Tags:
    Obamacare, 2016 US presidential elections, CIA, Trump administration, White House, Mick Mulvaney, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Philippines Catriona Gray During the Miss Universe 2018 Contest in Thailand
    Stunning Philippine Beauty Crowned Miss Universe 2018
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse