Register
02:20 GMT +318 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this May 4, 2017, file photo, the U.S. flag flies in front of the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington

    ‘Generational Impacts’: US Healthcare Ruling to Have Huge Repercussions

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    250

    The ruling last week that key parts of America’s national health care legislation are unconstitutional is a reminder that voting matters, experts told Sputnik Radio’s By Any Means Necessary on Monday.

    "Elections have consequences," said Chicago-based healthcare lobbyist Kina Collins, "when we don't put people in who protect the rights of some of the most vulnerable demographics in our country."

    "This ruling is likely to affect… 23 million people who get health care coverage under the ACA," Collins said on By Any Means Necessary.

    ​Democratic defeats across the country in 2016, and most notably in the presidential race, will likely mean that decision will likely have "generational impacts," she said, adding that the Supreme Court is more "conservative" in 2018 than it was when it decided on the law's constitutionality in 2012.

    US Federal Judge Reed O'Connor ruled that parts of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), a signature piece of healthcare legislation passed under former President Barack Obama, are unconstitutional on December 14.

    In his ruling on part of the highly anticipated Texas v. Azar case, O'Connor found a key part of the ACA, the individual mandate, unconstitutional. (Alex Azar is currently the US secretary of health and human services).

    Four other parts of the case that haven't been decided in court yet, and the judge has asked the attorneys to meet together by December 21 to decide what to do about those parts and submit a proposed schedule for how to handle them by January 4.

    The US Supreme Court building
    © AP Photo / J. David Ake
    US Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Case on New Election Maps in Pennsylvania

    O'Connor held that the individual requirement to buy health insurance, known simply as the individual mandate, was unconstitutional. Supreme Court observers noted that the highest court decided on this case already in 2012, ruling at the time that the individual mandate was constitutional because people who didn't buy health insurance would be taxed for it. Thus, the court found the mandate to be constitutional because Congress has the authority to levy taxes under its interstate commerce authorities.

    As part of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act passed under President Donald Trump's administration, the tax on individuals who didn't have health insurance was removed from the federal tax code. This was how O'Connor was able to reach his decision: without a fine in place on people who ditch health insurance, the mandate isn't authorized under Congress' taxation powers, and therefore the law is unconstitutional.

    The law's provisions are still in effect in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. O'Connor's decision is likely to be appealed, numerous healthcare experts have said. The appeal would have to take place in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and could wind up being heard by the Supreme Court, Health Affairs noted.

    Trump's Justice Department has effectively sabotaged the entire case, with DOJ lawyers not contesting the mandate's unconstitutionality in court. O'Connor wrote in the opinion that DOJ was arguing that "the individual mandate is unconstitutional and inseverable from the ACA's pre-existing-condition provisions." The DOJ argued that the mandate was "inseverable" from other parts of the law — meaning that if the mandate went down as unconstitutional, the rest of the law has to go down with it.

    Boxes move down a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center
    © AP Photo / David Zalubowski
    Amazon Eyes Health Industry, Considered Buying Medical Start-Up - Reports

    The healthcare law has become one of Washington's go-to political footballs. During Obama's tenure, Congressional Republicans voted more than 60 times to repeal the law in the House, knowing full well their bills stood no chance of becoming law. The Republicans campaigned heavily on "repealing and replacing" the ACA ("Obamacare") in 2016, pointing to massive increases in premiums for health insurance plans as evidence that the law was failing.

    Once Republicans maintained majorities in the House and Senate and took control of the White House going into 2017, key members of the party didn't end up wanting to keep some of those campaign promises. In Trump's first major legislative failure, the late Republican Senator John McCain voted to keep the ACA on the books with a famous down-thumbs vote on a repeal measure in July 2017.

    Related:

    Beer for Brett: Twitter Divided as Kavanaugh Rides Into Supreme Court
    'I'm With Him All the Way' - Trump on US Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh
    Sri Lanka Supreme Court Puts on Hold Decree Dissolving Parliament - Reports
    OSCE Slams Canada Supreme Court's Ruling to Disclose Journalistic Communications
    Bomb Found Near House of Greek Supreme Court Member in Athens - Reports
    Tags:
    U.S. Supreme Court, Affordable Care Act, Obamacare, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss Philippines Catriona Gray During the Miss Universe 2018 Contest in Thailand
    Stunning Philippine Beauty Crowned Miss Universe 2018
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse