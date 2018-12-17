Register
10:17 GMT +317 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of Italy

    Italy Trying to Return to Africa, But No Longer a Privileged Player - Expert

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, wrapped up her trip to Africa this week. From 3- 10 of December the Italian FM visited the Horn of Africa travelling to Eritrea, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia. Her trip took place on the heels of Prime Minister Conte's visit to the region in October.

    Italy has recently shown a strong interest in expanding its presence in Africa, but as Nicola Pedde, director of the Institute for Global Studies, told Sputnik, Italy's political presence in Africa is still insufficient, and if it is not strengthened Italy risks losing opportunities in the region.

    Sputnik: What are the economic interests of Italy in Africa?

    Nicola Pedde: Italy has always pursued variable policies in Africa in both political and economic matters. For a long time there was confusion with regards to the development of the African market project, an alternative to the oil market. Our economic ties with Africa have always been mainly based around projects of the oil giant Eni, although in recent years there's been more interest in Italy towards the development of infrastructure and real estate in Africa. However, these initiatives are very rarely supported by the government.

    If we try to count how many Italian prime ministers really engaged with Africa, then one hand will be enough. What is missing is a systematic approach to national interests of Italy in terms of economics and politics. Africa also suffers from a lack of medium and long-term planning that could create a strategy of action on the continent.

    Nevertheless, Italian trade indicators in Africa have increased significantly, in particular, thanks to the efforts of non-governmental organizations, such as the Chamber of Commerce, which have done a great job in promoting certain sectors in infrastructure and light industry in the African market. At the state level, almost all measures were aimed only at supporting the oil and gas industry.

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Bolton: US Strategy in Africa Is to Oppose ‘Opaque’ Chinese, Russian Influence
    Sputnik: Last week, the Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emanuela del Re, visited East Africa. How would you characterize her visit?

    Nicola Pedde: Italy is paying for its long absence in Africa, it is trying to return to the region, but is no longer a privileged player as it was in the 60-70s. Today, the country must compete with much more competitive players.

    Sputnik: You have to fight for influence in Africa, what do you think about the rivalry between Italy and France in the region?

    Nicola Pedde: The interests of France and Italy run counter, starting with the Libyan issue, which is a huge problem as France opposes our interests. France has taken a number of steps against Rome's stance on the matter. France and Italy share the same position on security in the Sahel, but we do not have a plan for common action on other issues, so there is a risk that our interests will clash and we will enter into direct rivalry in the North African region.

    We have competitors that are more important than France, mainly I mean China, with which the competition is apparent in the field of infrastructure. In addition, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are constantly investing in the East African region, and this region is of greatest interest to Italy. There is also a competition for the Gulf zone, for example, Somalia, where the rivalry between Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar is obvious. Each of these countries has its own specific goals. They know what they want to achieve in Africa in the next 20-30 years.

    Italy, on the other hand, has not yet determined what exactly it wants to achieve, it is rather at the stage of assessing the situation, which leads to a loss of development opportunities. Thus, Italy risks becoming such an insignificant player in Africa that no one will even consider it as a rival.

    Sputnik: Africa is the continent of the future which major powers are fighting over. Do you think that Italy will be able to improve relations with African countries in the future?

    Nicola Pedde: I think that in Italy they've finally understood that relations with Africa will bring us economic and trade advantages. The big problem for Europe and countries such as Italy is that in Europe there's widespread belief that Africa is a poor and undeveloped continent. In fact, African countries all have completely different situations: although there are underdeveloped regions in which conflicts still rage, there are also regions with rapid economic growth and well-educated personnel, and you can invest in these regions.

    May 12, 2014 file photo taken from video by Nigeria's Boko Haram terrorist network, and shows their leader Abubakar Shekau speaking to the camera
    © AP Photo /
    Criminal Syndicates, Terrorist Groups Increasingly Converge in Africa - INTERPOL
    This issue has to do with the prevailing perception in society about Africa; this really stands in the way of persuading Italian entrepreneurs to establish business with African countries. The Italian industrial system is still very provincial, therefore, in order for us to improve our economic relations with Africa, our entrepreneurs need government support, which can stimulate such initiatives.

    Sputnik: Italy also needs to improve relations with African countries to solve the problem of the flow of migrants, what do you think?

    Nicola Pedde: Of course, it is necessary to hold more bilateral meetings. Currently in Africa about 18 million Africans are trying to escape poverty, war and unemployment. Of these 18 million, only about 10% want to leave their continent and come to Europe. We must provide more opportunities for growth and employment in Africa, and then the flow of migrants will decrease. It is necessary to bring back the opportunity to invest in the African region and implement joint projects in Africa with such countries as Russia, China and the United States.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Pentagon to Cut Troops From Africa Amid Shifting Focus Towards Russia, China
    IMF Warns S Africa About Negative Effects of Land Grab From White Famers
    Video Game Developers Forecast Over Million Jobs to Be Created in Africa by 2025
    Jihadist Threat Levels Increase for ME & Africa - Counter Terror Org Chief
    Tags:
    business, Italy, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The northern snakehead fish, Channa argus
    Meet 9 Creepy Species That Pose Greatest Threat to Europe
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse