'Propaganda Outlet': Scholar Calls BBC Out on Anti-Russian Bias

Sputnik: What is your attitude towards the BBC hunt for ‘evil’ Russians in the French protests?
George Szamuely: It was not surprising, that is exactly what BBC does – it’s the pressure that editors put on journalists and journalists put on stringers, which is to get the official story out, the official narrative out that it is the Russians who are behind everything that we don’t like. So that’s exactly that I would expect the BBC to be doing, because that’s the gist and thrust of most of the stories that the BBC does.
That’s exactly what people expect now, so I don’t know whether this exposure would get much traction in the media.
Sputnik: And what’s your take on these revelations in terms damaging the BBC’s image?
George Szamuely: The BBC now has such a low reputation – a reputation that has been in a downward spiral for many years, going back from the Iraq War onwards – I don’t know if this is going to damage the reputation of BBC any more than it has already been damaged.
I don’t think that anybody really expects from the BBC some sort of objective, dispassionate, impeccable news reporting. I mean, people now think that the BBC is just a propaganda outlet, so I don’t think that it’ll be much worse that what we already have.
