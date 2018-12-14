Register
20:49 GMT +314 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, during The Atlantic Festival, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Washington

    Clinton Probe: 'I'd Say This is Going to be More a Tax Related Issue' - Scholar

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    US Attorney for Utah John Huber won't testify before the House Oversight Committee. This is what Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupic has said. Huber had been tasked by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the Clinton Foundation, which is accused of being entangled in multiple corruption schemes.

    Radio Sputnik has discussed this with Dr Kyle Kopko, Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of the Honours and Pre-Law Programs with Elizabethtown College.

    Sputnik: Can you please talk about the situation where US attorney for Utah John Huber won't testify before the House panel on the Clinton probe, what is his reasoning do you think behind that?

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shields her eyes as she takes her seat to talk with Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, during The Atlantic Festival, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Trump Posts Video of Hillary Clinton Voicing Support for Fence Against Illegal Migrants
    Dr Kyle Kopko: There's a couple of different things that could be at play here. First of all, if there is still an ongoing and active investigation it's unlikely that the US attorney would want to openly talk about that to maintain the integrity of the investigation. There could also be political reasons as well.

    I think it's pretty clear that this is an effort by some Republicans in Congress to exercise some power during the lame duck session to try to get any evidence that they possibly can to link Hillary Clinton or Bill Clinton to wrongdoing in relation to the Clinton Foundation and, perhaps, a pay-to-play scheme during then-Secretary Clinton's time at the State Department.

    Sputnik: The Oversight Committee and other House panels will be transferred to Democratic control next month, how will that likely affect the probe into the Clinton Foundation?

    Dr Kyle Kopko: I think there's two ways. First of all, I don't think it's likely that a committee controlled by Democrats would be calling forward US Attorney Huber to testify. This is definitely not going to be a priority for the Democrats, at least in the House of Representatives. So they're just not going to have any hearings on this matter. I would be very surprised if they did. Perhaps, in the Senate where that is still going to be controlled by Republicans, there might be some hearings around that.

    READ MORE: US House Panel Probes Foreign Donations to Clinton Foundation

    As far as the investigation is concerned, I think that is going to continue. That's going to be under the supervision of the Justice Department, which is, obviously, part of the Trump administration and it's been going on now for some time. This investigation was started at the direction of then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

    While Hillary Clinton was US Secretary of State, The Clinton Foundation received millions of dollars from foreign governments, and at least one contribution was in violation of a State Department ethics agreement, the Washington Post reports.
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Last Judgement? Whistle-blowers to Throw Bombshell About Clinton Foundation
    There is much more emphasis in the news media and on Capitol Hill over things like the Mueller investigation, the government shutdown, Democrats taking control of Congress and what divided government is going to look like under the Trump administration. So these are just more salient political issues, not that government corruption isn't an important issue at any given point in time, but given that Hillary Clinton is no longer a public official I think those other issues are taking priority over this one, even though there is still an active investigation underway.

    Sputnik: Can you tell us, maybe elaborate a bit, on what exactly the Clinton association is being investigated for?

    John Kerry and Hillary Clinton are spotted dancing with Shah Rukh Khan at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding bash in Udaipur
    © Twitter Screenshot
    Secretaries of Swing: Clinton, Kerry Boogie With Bollywood Stars at Lavish Wedding (VIDEO)
    Dr Kyle Kopko: There's a couple of different items. So basically there's allegations of wrongdoing in terms of the Clinton Foundation's spending and whether or not donations and personal expenses were co-mingled and also, particularly, if there was any sort of pay-per-play scheme when Hillary Clinton served as US Secretary of State. There's a lot of concern behind the sale of Uranium One to Russia and whether or not there were any quid pro quo arrangements where Secretary Clinton would've supported and advocated for that sale and other official actions as Secretary of State in exchange for donations to the Clinton Foundation.

    Sputnik: What does this probe, on the back of the probe into Donald Trump, what does it signal about the state of American politics? Does this kind of give everybody the feeling that there's a lot of corruption, that this is just the tip of the iceberg and is this being blown out a bit more?

    Dr Kyle Kopko: In terms of corruption, I'm not quite sure. But I think it's safe to say that this is partisan politics on both sides; but there's also elements of truth, I think, in both situations and that's why there are active investigations ongoing and you have seasoned members of the Justice Department actively pursuing the probe against President Trump and his involvement with Russia during the campaign and also then-Secretary Clinton and her involvement in any pay-for-play schemes.

    READ MORE: Hillary Clinton Seen at Pre-Wedding Fest for Daughter of 'India's Richest Man'

    Plus too, there is a popular perception of the Clintons being corrupt public officials at least among conservative voters and certainly, that's a message that President Trump has emphasised throughout the 2016 campaign and ever since he took office. So I think that too is playing a part into this larger scheme of the investigation.

    Sputnik: How much incentive has been given by President Trump to really step up this probe?

    Dr Kyle Kopko: I think that there is definitely a political strategy here where it benefits President Trump to not only raise this as a potential legitimate investigation issue and point out that there could be some unfairness in how he's being investigated and also just to provide a political distraction, to change the news media cycle. So I think that there are incentives there for President Trump to draw attention to this particular issue.

    Sputnik: If the suspicions are actually confirmed through this probe regarding the Clinton association, what kind of consequences could these have for Hillary Clinton and for Bill Clinton?

    Hillary Clinton
    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Explosive Docs on Clinton's Charity's Alleged Misconduct Obtained From Whistleblowers
    Dr Kyle Kopko: It's tough to say, depends on the exact nature of the criminal charges. Right now, it could be anything from tax violations, where it could be a matter of paying fines, or if this is more egregious where there were quid pro quo arrangements in regard to official actions as a government official certainly jail time could be a possibility there. If I had to guess though I'd probably say that this is going to be more so a tax-related issue regarding irregularities with finances and tax returns, but that's yet to be seen.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Dr Kyle Kopko and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Posts Video of Clinton Voicing Support for Fence Against Illegal Migrants
    US House Panel Probes Foreign Donations to Clinton Foundation
    Last Judgement? Whistle-blowers to Throw Bombshell About Clinton Foundation
    Clinton Conga: Ex-US Diplomats Boogie With Bollywood Stars at Wedding (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    probe, taxes, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 14 December
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 14 December
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse