Register
14:30 GMT +314 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A municipal police officer stands January 22, 2015 in front of a building in Beziers, southern France, where a Russian Chechen suspected of preparing a terrorist attack was living before his January 19 arrest

    French Security Policy Insufficient to Tackle Extremist Attacks - Scholars

    © AFP 2018 / PASCAL GUYOT
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The attack in Strasbourg, the French "capital of Christmas," that left 3 people dead and 13 injured has not yet been claimed by any group, but experts told Sputnik that such acts of a "low-cost terrorism" were likely to recur since existing security measures are not sufficient to prevent single attacks of this kind.

    On Tuesday night, a man opened fire near the Christmas market in Strasbourg. According to the latest information, the shooter has been identified as a 29-year-old local resident, Cherif Chekatt, previously known to security officers due to numerous criminal charges and who also had been on a watch list of possible extremists. He was killed on Thursday following a police manhunt that involved 720 officers.

    Low-Cost Terror Attacks Will Repeat Themselves

    French police officers stand guard near the scene of a shooting on December 11, 2018 in Strasbourg, eastern France.
    © AFP 2018 / Abdesslam MIRDASS
    Strasbourg Christmas Market Shooting Suspect Killed, Interior Minister Confirms
    Bernard Huyghe, a researcher specializing in terrorism at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS), told Sputnik that attackers in France had a certain profile — they act alone and usually already have a police record. The police have identified more than 10,000 radicalized people, which means the risk of recurring attacks is high, he said.

    "We see a certain profile of jihadists in France. They have not been to Syria, they were convicted, served prison time, have been radicalised there or elsewhere… Every four months there is one who alone, or with a little group of people behind him, stages an attack. And I hardly see what can be done against it. We have some 10,000 radicalised elements identified, plus those who are not identified yet. So even statistically, there is a high chance this will repeat from time to time. And clearly, they are not discouraged by a failure of ISIS [Daesh*]… For now, it’s likely that Strasbourg-like attacks will repeat", Huyghe said.

    READ MORE: Brother of Suspected Strasbourg Shooter Detained in Algeria — Reports

    People returning from Syria present another problem since they are capable of organizing more centralised attacks, like the in Paris back in November 2015, the researcher noted.

    "They fought there, some served prison time, some will get out soon – clearly those have not been identified yet. And those people know how to fight. And there is a risk of them staging a more organized attack … This is a ‘tail’ of ISIS. It’s hard to say what’s in their heads; they all have hatred of France, of the Western world, secularism etc. On the other hand, the [Daesh] organisation has vanished;… it’s hard to find their propaganda, they don’t have their territory, and have much fewer means, but then there is a hypothesis that al-Qaeda* which is in full strength, organizes something at the French territory", Huyghe added.

    Maintaining High Level of Security is Costly and Exhausting

    A policeman patrols in the rue des Grandes Arcades in Strasbourg, eastern France, after a shooting breakout, on December 11, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / SEBASTIEN BOZON
    Prof: What Happened in Strasbourg Suggests There Was Failure of Information
    Last year, France put an end to a two-year-long state of emergency and enacted a law that gave more authority to the police to perform searches or keep people under arrest. Experts believe that France needs additional measures to prevent single attacks like the one in Strasbourg, but, at the same time, it cannot afford to live under a permanent state of emergency.

    "It’s a trap for the European democracies. We cannot live under a permanent state of emergency. We do not have the means, to begin with, then the policemen have been exhausted since 2015, it’s been almost four years [of mobilization]. We cannot support this security level on an everyday basis. We need to find other ways", Kader Abderrahim, an Interdisciplinary Research Institute on Social Issues (IRIS) research fellow specializing in Islamism and a lecturer at Sciences Po University, said.

    Huyghe shares the same view, saying that "we cannot mobilize 10,000 soldiers and thousands of policemen for a guy who every four-five months comes out with a gun".

    Dealing With Problem, Not Consequences

    Abderrahim argued that the repeated attacks in Europe are the consequence of the European Union's military involvement in the Middle East. He believed that France had to deal with the real problem, rethinking its foreign policy, which had so far resulted in the destabilisation of the Middle East, unprecedented migration to Europe and a large number of radicalised people living on its territory.

    "The most important question is how can we indefinitely eliminate this terrorist threat. We have to take initiative, we cannot stay passive. For this, we need to establish new public and diplomatic policies to avoid confronting terrorism. We need to question French foreign politics of the past 30 years. Taking part in military operations in the Middle East, Africa or Sahel does always have consequences. We see them in Libya for example. We see that the war in the Gulf in 1991 provoked an eruption of Islamist movements and the creation of al-Qaeda," he reminded.

    READ MORE: 'I Shot the Sheriff' Aired in TV Report on Dead Strasbourg Gunman Cherif Chekatt

    The researcher noted that Paris had to stop taking part in military interventions in foreign countries that ultimately cause migration flows and spark extremism.

    "Today we are facing migrant influx that we cannot control precisely because of the wars and instability we provoked nearly everywhere in the Middle East: Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Turkey, Libya, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Sudan… We always need to think twice before a military intervention about the consequences it might have on us and on our everyday life. We see them now, so I think that France and other states, notably the United States, must stop intervening in conflicts in which we know we can change nothing. The proof is Libya, which today is a real chaos, in both institutional and security dimensions," Abderrahin said.

    The expert believed that the problem of eliminating the threat of repeated attacks in Europe lay on politicians and not security officers.

    Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and al-Qaeda are terrorist organisations banned in Russia

    Related:

    'I Shot the Sheriff' Aired in TV Report on Dead Strasbourg Gunman Cherif Chekatt
    Prof: What Happened in Strasbourg Suggests There Was Failure of Information
    Brother of Suspected Strasbourg Shooter Detained in Algeria - Reports
    Strasbourg Christmas Market Shooting Suspect Killed, Interior Minister Confirms
    Tags:
    shooting attack, terror attacks, radical Islam, terrorism, Daesh, al-Qaeda, Strasbourg, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse