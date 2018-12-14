Register
09:50 GMT +314 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protestors clash with riot police on December 8, 2018 in Bordeaux, southwestern France, during a demonstration against rising costs of living. The yellow vest movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President's policies and top-down style of governing.

    Serbian Representative: Serbs Do Not Rush to Front Lines With Yellow Vests

    © AFP 2018 / Nicolas Tucat
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120

    The French see no end to the yellow vest protests, which have become clashes between protesters and the police. The events are witnessed by members of the Serbian community, who, after several waves of emigration, have settled down in the French Republic. In Paris alone, there are about 40,000 Serbs, as assessed by the Serbs of France Union.

    Djuro Cetkovic, head of the Union, whose main task is to combat the negative image of Serbs in France, in an interview with Sputnik, noted that the French Serbs, like the French themselves, get few crumbs and would not refuse to have the whole baguette, yet they behave cautiously: "The Serbs do not rush to the front line with the yellow vests. After all the dramatic events in Yugoslavia and Serbia and all that is happening in our homeland today, we are used to watching such things from the sidelines. We will see what happens next. These are hard times now for France, for Serbia, and for Kosovo and Metohija. So we will just wait and observe, keeping neutrality. I would say that what is happening in France right now is not our fight but indirectly it affects us too."

    French riot police apprehend a protester wearing a yellow vest, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, during clashes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, November 24, 2018. Picture taken November 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Benoit Tessier
    Yellow Vests Have Created a Fertile Ground for Terrorists - General
    Cetkovic argues that the French, in fact, have risen to fight against the system of neoliberal capitalism. But if you are not in Paris, you will not be able to see the protests in a good light, because the TV and media in general portray it as hooligans who are smashing and setting fire to the city. But the real picture of events is not limited to this.

    "No one shows hundreds of thousands of French, young and old, who simply take to the streets every Saturday to demand social justice. And they demand the abolition of the privileges", Cetkovic said.

    In his opinion, the country which launched a revolution for the sake of fighting inequality, after 200 years has returned to the very same thing that it previously rebelled against. Thus the "fire" was inevitable.

    "If to ponder on who will benefit from all of this, who will gain from the fall of one of the strongest and richest countries in Europe, it becomes clear that this is the United States. Only they alone are not interested in a strong Europe because a strong Europe is their competitor. I think that this policy, which modern France adheres to — to follow the USA, not to contradict their policies — will very soon be in the past. I'm an optimist and I believe this will happen next year", the representative of the Serbian diaspora in France said hopefully.

    France ‘Yellow Vests’ protests
    © AP Photo / Kamil Zihnioglu
    Leftist Party France Unbowed Leader Expects 'Yellow Vests' Protests to Continue
    Cetkovic is also optimistic about the official stance of Paris towards Serbia. He noted that the cult of French-Serbian friendship, which has existed since the First World War, has not yet completely disappeared among the French people. According to him, not only Marine Le Pen supports the Serbs on the Kosovo issue, there are pro-Serbian-minded characters among leftists as well. He cited the example of presidential candidate François Fillon, who during the debates talked about the violation of international law in Kosovo.

    "And now we have high hopes for Valérie Pécresse, President of the Paris Region. We were very supportive of her. She even came to our service at the Serbian Orthodox church of St. Sava in Paris; talked with the parishioners. Mrs Pécresse told us about the Russian origin of her grandmother, said that she knows a little how the Orthodox liturgy works. And she will run for the presidency", Cetkovic highlighted the successes of the Serbian diaspora.

    The Sputnik source talked about how important it is to work on the image of the Serbs and Serbia in France: "We will do our utmost to ensure that the Serbs no longer have to be ashamed of their origin. Twenty years ago our people went through demonization. We were declared aggressors and accused of all mortal sins. In the Paris subway, there were posters comparing Milosevic and Hitler, and posters depicting concentration camps and allegations of the Serbs forcing people there. It's just unbelievable!" he recalled.

    Cetkovic said that the French Serbs were deeply wounded by an unusual protocol of celebrations during the centenary of the end of the First World War, which led to the president of self-proclaimed Kosovo, Hashim Thaçi, being placed at the forefront of world leaders, while the Serbian president, whose country suffered enormous casualties in this war, was put at a significant distance.

    'Yellow Vests' Protesters
    © Sputnik /
    Yellow Vests Are a Tsunami That No Power Can Prevent - Political Scientist
    He also noted that the media, which supported the display of the Kosovo flag in Notre-Dame de Paris along with the flags of the victorious countries, did Serbia a disservice and only gave the self-proclaimed republic some extra advertisement.

    Cetkovic spoke about the plan to abduct the flag, which hatched by representatives of the Serbian diaspora in Paris: "We had a plan to get to the flag with the help of our French friends, take it off and send it to the ambassador of the so-called Republic of Kosovo in Paris. But because of the noise in the press, we failed to carry it out."

    Cetkovich regretted that the visit of Emmanuel Macron to Serbia, scheduled for 5-6 December, had to be postponed due to protests: "He would only visit Serbia without meeting with Albanians. This would be kind of an apology for the protocol on 11th November. Let us not forget as well about the significant economic cooperation between the two countries."

    Related:

    WATCH Mob Loot Apple Store During French Yellow Vests Riots
    Yellow Vests Revolution Drives Beyond France's Borders - Author
    Belgian Police Reportedly Kept 'Yellow Vests' Protesters in Stables for Hours
    Yellow Vests Protest: Macron Was Only Implementing Hollande's Policy - Scholar
    Tags:
    yellow vest, protests, Paris, Serbia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse