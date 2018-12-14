Register
08:19 GMT +314 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British police officers in London. (File)

    Prof on UK Stabbings: Unless Gov't Begins to Invest, Nothing Going to Change

    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Eltham on Tuesday night has meant there have been 130 homicides in the capital since 1 January. Sputnik spoke about it to Dr Simon Harding Associate Professor in Criminology at the University of West London.

    Sputnik: What approach should authorities in the city and moreover authorities across the country be taking to prevent these numbers?

    Dr Simon Harding: The rising number of stabbings in London is I think a great distress for local communities and it's of great concern to the mayor and the government, and I do think more can be done. What really underlies this is a series of causes and causal factors which remain quite simply unaddressed. Until these issues are addressed, we are not going to see any significant change in the fact that this type of violent is occurring. My guess on this is that unless the government begins to invest in these areas, we're probably not going to see much change.

    A silhouette of a man holding a knife
    CC0
    Analyst on UK Knife Crime Increase: It's Showing Gov't Got to Put Up Some Action Plan
    Sputnik: Could authorities be doing more to crack down on gang culture which is in part driving this trend?

    Dr Simon Harding: Yes I think absolutely they can. People tend to forget that when Tony Blair and his administration took office in 1998 their mantra was ‘tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime' and one of their key policy developments was the ‘Crime and Disorder Act'. Within that act there were provisions with the local authorities to work in partnership with the police, probation, the fire service and health to jointly tackle the causes of crime and disorder — there is a statutory duty there which still stands to this day. What's happened since then is with the change of government now to the conservative government and austerity there has been a shrinkage of that side of policy as well.

    READ MORE: UK Suffers From Violence, Sex Crime as Cuts to Police Funding Continue to Bite

    A UK charity has accused the Home Office of shelving a campaign to raise awareness about high school girls being taken abroad to be married off to strangers during the summer while not in class
    CC0
    'A Hidden Crime': UK Charity Slams London's Inability to Tackle Forced Marriages
    Sputnik: If we look at Scotland compared to other nations in Britain, we see that these types of violent crimes like stabbings and shootings have decreased massively in size over the past 10 years. Could we see London's Met Police following Scotland's approach in reducing these record numbers?

    Dr Simon Harding: The public health model essentially creates a different banner around which these partners can work together; however, I think that is how far this opportunity can extend itself because it is simply not going to work if the authorities in London, including the Mayor's, office think they can take this model off the self in Glasgow and simply introduce it in London and get it to work here.

    Glasgow is a much smaller place than London; it is a single unitary authority whereas London has 32 separate boroughs with different political colouring. The nature of gang violence in Glasgow is very different to the nature of gang violence here in London. I think it will make it very challenging, if not impossible, for the London authorities to fully adopt the same model that worked so effectively in Glasgow.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'A Hidden Crime': UK Charity Slams London's Inability to Tackle Forced Marriages
    Thought Crimes: UK Could Send Johnson to Diversity Training - Reports
    UK Police Vow to Take Steps to Tackle Possible Surge in Hate Crimes Post-Brexit
    UK Possibly ‘Complicit’ in US War Crimes, Could Face Prosecution – Report
    Tags:
    crime, stabbing, violence, Tony Blair, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse