Register
21:16 GMT +313 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    European Union flag and UK flag are seen on the front page of document reading article 50 - European Council before the special meeting of the European Council to endorse the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement and to approve the draft political declaration on future EU-UK relations on November 25, 2018 in Brussels

    Impossible to Think Some Kind of Brexit Agreement Will Please Everyone - Scholar

    © REUTERS / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    EU Council President Donald Tusk will meet UK Prime Minister Theresa May for “last-minute talks” ahead of EU summit. British Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived in Brussels to join an EU summit after surviving a no-confidence vote. The prime minister is seeking legally binding pledges from EU leaders on the Irish backstop.

    On Wednesday, 200 of May's Conservatives voted in support of her government.

    Meanwhile, 117 expressed a lack of confidence in it, attempting to trigger her removal from office.

    Radio Sputnik has discussed this with Dr Nikos Skoutaris, an expert in conflict resolution and European Union law at the University of East Anglia.

    Sputnik: Theresa May has survived this vote of no-confidence. What's next for her, though? Many have said that this is not really a victory; it's just not being defeated.

    A poster featuring a Brexit vote ballot
    © AFP 2018 / John Macdougall
    LIVE UPDATES: PM Theresa May Confirms She Will Quit Before 2022 UK Election
    Nikos Skoutaris: Yes, I think, this is correct. Clearly, what's happened is very, very important, because for quite some time there's been the speculation, the rumour that Theresa May will be challenged and survive this significant challenge.

    For the next twelve months, supposedly her position is secure, but at the same time, if we look at it from where we stand, when we got Brexit, not much has changed.

    May doesn't seem to have a majority in the parliament to approve the withdrawal agreement. She still has to convince, she wants, at least, to convince her European counterparts to give something more, in order to make the whole bill palatable. On the one hand, yes, she has survived. On the other hand, the situation hasn't changed that much since last week.

    READ MORE: Brexit Fiasco Shows It's Right to be 'Saki' About UK Democracy

    Sputnik: One of the issues she's going be discussing with the European Parliament is the backstop, obviously. What she's going to be trying to do is getting some guarantees that that will be phased out. How likely is the European Union to actually agree with that?

    Nikos Skoutaris: Not very likely and the reason is the following: what the UK wants to achieve, which is a legally binding guarantee from the EU that the backstop will be either time limited, or it will be only used for a limited amount of time, is something that has been a UK demand for the last at least 6-7 months. The European Union has been quite firm in rejecting this demand from the EU, and the reason is very, very simple.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, foreground walks by French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they gather with NATO member leaders to pose for a group photo, prior to the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, May 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Eric Vidal
    No Mercy From Germany as Merkel Demands Orderly Brexit Despite Showdown in London
    A backstop wouldn't be a backstop if it is time-limited. This is a very, very important issue for one of the other member states, which is Ireland. Ireland doesn't seem to even entertain the idea of accepting this kind of time limitation for the backstop. What can happen is some kind of political declaration, so, a non-legally-binding document that would say that the EU will make it utmost in order never to use the backstop or to use it as little as possible.

    But the legally-binding commitment that the UK wants for a time limitation, I don't think that this viable, or possible. So, on the one hand, they want to be outside of the single market. On the other hand, they don't want any kind of friction. This is almost an impossible situation. This is why we ended up with the solution of a backstop.

    READ MORE: Tory Brexiteers Remain Defiant Despite PM May Surviving No-Confidence Vote

    Sputnik: I'm just wondering, how much of the flexibility do you think the European Union is going to exercise in these renegotiations?

    Nikos Skoutaris: It's almost impossible to think that any kind of withdrawal agreement is gonna please everybody. This is next to impossible. The question is, whether Theresa May and her European counterparts can find a withdrawal agreement that will be approved by the majority of the House of the Parliament. On the one hand, they, the EU, generally speaking, once they reach the negotiating point, it's very, very difficult to move them, because we're talking about 27 member states that have very different interests.

    Once they find an agreement, it is very, very difficult to move from this agreement, because then they would have to renegotiate between themselves their new strategy. So, it is true to a certain extent that the EU is difficult to be moved, it's difficult to be flexible.

    UK Parliament
    CC0
    'There’s No Majority for Any Brexit Deal' – Prof
    On the other hand, one has to also appreciate that from strictly an EU point of view has been very flexible, like the backstop and the fact that they tried to move their red lines, in order to deal with the Irish issue in order to accommodate the Irish problem is by itself a sign of important flexibility that they have shown. I appreciate that this is not enough for the UK. But to say that the EU has not been flexible at all I think is not the most accurate description of the situation so far.

    Sputnik: Two-hundred conservatives actually voted in support of May's government. Another 117 voted against. What do you think about the significance of that margin?

    Nikos Skoutaris: Although she won, the margin doesn't show a great victory and doesn't show a great victory, if one takes into account also that this is a government that doesn't command a majority in the parliament. We have more than one-third of her own parliamentarians, saying: we don't trust you; we don't have confidence for you.

    It's not a great sign. It's not a great sign when it comes to the future of the withdrawal agreement. We can be almost sure that those 117 people that voted against her, it will be difficult to convince them to approve the withdrawal agreement. It seems that, if this deal has any future, she has to somehow also include the other side of the aisle. It would have to include at least part of the Labour Party in order for this agreement to somehow receive the majority in Parliament.

    READ MORE: Theresa May's Brexit Woes Worsen

    Sputnik: Speaking of the Labour Party, there is also a talk that they could with other opposition parties call for a second vote of no-confidence. What do you think about that?

    Nikos Skoutaris: First of all, yes, we are in a very volatile unprecedented situation that it's very unlike, what is the political custom and political ethos here in the UK. The UK is well-known for a very stable, almost boring political system and now it's in a very deep political, almost constitutional crisis. It doesn't seem possible that Conservative MPs will actually endorse this no-confidence vote, at least at the moment.

    Not least, because their position is very insecure in the next elections. Of course, the official opposition, at some moment, they will take the no-confidence vote. I think, it's almost certain that Jeremy Corbin would do that, whether he would be successful, it would be very dependent on the time, when he actually tables this non-confidence vote and, if there is a majority in the parliament that will think that actually he and his partners are gonna do a better job.

    Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Nikos Skoutaris and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Pro-EU Minister Says Only Brexiteers & Insects Will Survive 'Apocalypse'
    Brexit Fiasco Shows It's Right to be 'Saki' About UK Democracy
    Tory Brexiteers Remain Defiant Despite PM May Surviving No-Confidence Vote
    LIVE UPDATES: May to Discuss Brexit in Brussels After Surviving Confidence Vote
    Tags:
    Brexit deal, Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse