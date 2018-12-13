Register
04:00 GMT +313 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    US Should Drop its Strategy of Trying to Change China, Expert Says

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    Relations between China and the US are tense at the moment, but both sides can benefit from reflection and restraint. A spirit of constructive internationalism must prevail.

    Clifford A. Kiracofe — The US' harsh tariff measures reflect its deeply flawed national security strategy. President Donald Trump's administration has made it clear that Washington perceives China as a rival that seeks to revise the post-World War II liberal international system. This is also the consensus view in Congress.

    Finance and trade are fundamental aspects of any international system, together with traditional inter-state relations. Under normal circumstances, differences and frictions are resolved through careful diplomacy on the basis of mutual benefit.

    Washington updated its national strategy under Trump to be more aggressive globally. The rise of China, the rise of India, and the reemergence of Russia were among the central concerns — they were perceived as challenging a world order dominated by the US.

    Realistically, the US must adjust to the emerging multipolar international system. But Washington has resisted this trend and still relies on old geopolitical concepts that emerged in the wake of World War I.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang
    Chinese Vice Premier, US Treasury Secretary Discuss Terms of Trade Consultations
    READ MORE: US Getting Closer on Trade Deal With China — Pompeo

    The essence of these old concepts was a vision of a globalized world firmly under Anglo-American leadership. This has been called "liberal internationalism" from the day of US President Woodrow Wilson until the present. The phrase was adopted from the British 19th-century policy of "liberal imperialism."

    After World War II, this vision expanded to include Western Europe, thus creating a transatlantic bloc. Further additions were made to the "Western" system, which itself is based on capitalism.

    This vision incorporates a centre-periphery model. The "centre" is the Atlantic world backed by the NATO military alliance. Japan was considered part of the Western system. The "periphery" is various other regions of the globe that are to be incorporated into the Western system.

    Washington's manipulation of global financial markets by transforming the US Federal Reserve into a global — rather than a national — central bank is distorting and unsustainable. It benefits Wall Street, the symbol of finance and capitalism and not "main street," a symbol of the people.

    Liberal internationalism links political and economic goals. The principal goal is to get countries to submit to capitalism and Western-style democracy and incorporate these into their economic and political models.

    Chinese ground crew members inspect a J-20 stealth fighter in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province (File)
    © AP Photo / Color China Photo
    US Marines Built Full-Scale Replica of China’s J-20 Stealth Fighter (PHOTO)
    READ MORE: Researcher Warns US to Hit More Chinese Companies After Huawei Case

    The White House 2017 National Security Strategy report stated that Washington's past strategy had failed to change China from a socialist model with Chinese characteristics to a Western model based on capitalism.

    The report concluded that a more aggressive US approach was necessary, in which economic policy would play a much greater role. This is the context for the present trade dispute.

    The tariff issue is a distraction from the main US objective, which is the penetration of Chinese financial markets including banking and insurance. The strategy is that with long-term penetration of Western capitalism, the Chinese economic and political model can be altered.

    As part of this political warfare through financial means, the US-led West can be expected to attempt to divide Chinese business circles and influence friendly factions to join the West.

    However, confrontation can be avoided by thinking in terms of a constructive internationalism rather than one-sided zero-sum globalization.

    Security personnel stand near a pillar with the Huawei logo
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    China Summons US Envoy to Express 'Strong Protest' Over Huawei Executive's Arrest
    Constructive internationalism would assist each sovereign state in helping its people to develop and prosper. Different models of development would be supported in an atmosphere that respects diversity and pluralism. No single model of development can be forced on the world under the guise of "globalization."

    Constructive internationalism would help states protect their own people from harmful cross-border capital flows as well as from unsustainable debt structures. The development of strong national capital markets would be encouraged. Living wages and prudent savings would be encouraged.

    This spirit of constructive internationalism was displayed at the Bretton Woods Conference in 1944. The original ideas and ideals of this international meeting remain relevant today, but would be better served if the IMF were reformed.

    China's turn away from export-led growth and toward domestic consumption was the correct decision. A spirit of constructive internationalism would encourage this policy, as well as the development of China's own capital market.

    Rather than seeking to change China's development model, the US must face reality. The international system is evolving and the US should adjust to it accordingly.

    The USS Decatur (left) swerved to avoid the Chinese warship, PRC 170 (right) in the South China Sea on September 30
    © Photo : U.S. Navy
    ‘Ram It’: Chinese Colonel Offers Solution to US Ships Transiting South China Sea
    READ MORE: US to Charge Alleged Chinese Hackers, Impose Sanction Over Espionage — Reports

    The Trump administration's aggressive use of the tools of economic warfare against China, Russia, and Europe is counterproductive and destabilizes the global economy. Although Trump is a pragmatic businessman, his current advisers are ideological hawks.

    The US must begin to think in non-zero sum ways about international finance, trade and diplomacy. It must reject counterproductive economic warfare and other tools of coercive diplomacy and firmly embrace constructive internationalism in a multipolar, polycentric, and pluralist world.

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

    Related:

    US, China Trade War Fallout: Argentine Cherries to Flood Beijing Markets
    Has China's J-20 Stealth Fighter Been Spotted at a US Airbase? (PHOTO)
    Pentagon Top Brass Infuriated That Google Works with China But Not US Military
    US-China “Ceasefire”: Interpreting the Trade War Truce
    Huawei's Executive Arrest Unlikely to Disrupt US-China Trade Talk - Analysts
    Tags:
    imperialism, economy, tensions, strategy, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse