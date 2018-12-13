Register
07:05 GMT +313 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Souvenir coins with the cryptocurrency logos of Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum

    Analyst on Bitcoin: 'The Speculative Boom Has Certainly Burst'

    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been a quintessentially millennial phenomenon, brashly bursting on to the scene last year, breaking away from their conservative printed parents, before fluctuating in value. Sputnik spoke about it with Dr PJ Radcliffe; Senior Lecturer in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, RMIT University.

    Sputnik: Should cryptocurrencies be banned?

    Dr PJ Radcliffe: In theory; it might be good to get rid of it because so many people have lost money and so many crimes are being committed with it.

    Practically; it's going to be very hard to do, and I don't know if it's worth trying to ban it now. There's been much publicity that you could lose a lot of money with Bitcoin that people may remember for six months or more.

    Islamic state
    © Flickr/ Day Donaldson
    Pakistani-American Woman Pleads Guilty to Wiring Bitcoin to Daesh
    Sputnik: Has the Bitcoin bubble burst?

    Dr PJ Radcliffe: The speculative boom has certainly burst. When things are going up in price, people get all excited and pay more and more, and I think that this kind of excitement is over and done with.

    There are a couple of problems that people are beginning to realise; there's a war between Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash, that's quite a big conflict there. In fact, Bitcoin has said, if possible, that they'll try and do a fifty-one percent attack against Bitcoin cash.

    If you control fifty-one percent of the mining, then you can re-write the blockchain to everybody's disadvantage, and Bitcoin has said they might do that, so that's a bit of a worry.

    Crypto-currency mining
    © Sputnik / Eugene Odinokov
    Chinese Crypto Miners Sell Rigs for Scrap Amid Bitcoin Collapse - Reports
    It's probably crashed good and proper, but people don't have long memories and in five or six years the same thing might happen again.

    READ MORE: Bitcoin Bubble Burst as Predicted — Russian Economy Minister

    Sputnik: Assuming any potential bugs were ironed out; could cryptocurrencies replace physical currency in the future?

    Dr PJ Radcliffe: One of the problems with Bitcoin is that there's nothing really behind it in terms of value. With the US dollar, the Australian dollar, or the UK pound, there's a government sitting behind it with assets, but with Bitcoin there's nothing, so if people all of a sudden get scared and sell a lot, the price can go down, and because of that volatility, because there's no backing behind it, it doesn't make a lot of sense as a currency.

    Bitcoin
    CC0
    How Low Can It Go? Bitcoin Drops to 13-Month Low
    There's so many other ways of moving money, which are very cheap and legitimate. Really the only big advantage to Bitcoin is that governments can't see what you're doing, which is what the criminal element absolutely loves, so for money laundering it's ideal.

    There are very few places or uses where you can say it's superior to existing financial products. Possibly one is international currency exchange, as there is quite a large fee between converting currencies, which I think is quite excessive.

    That's the only case where Bitcoin might be useful. Apart from that, other mechanisms are cheaper, more reliable and faster as well.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bitcoin's 10th Birthday: When Can We Expect The Next Boom?
    Bitcoin ATM Seized: India Sees Crypto Crackdown Amid Legal Gray Area
    Bitcoin for Africa, Bitcoin for All
    Tags:
    cryptocurrencies, currency value, currency, bitcoin, money
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse