Activist: 'The More Migrants That Europe Takes, The Less Safe Europeans Will Be'

Sputnik: Three people have been killed and further 12 have been injured after a 29 year old male open fire at bystanders at Strasbourg's famous Christmas market. What does this latest attack mean for the people of Strasbourg and France as a whole?
Pamela Geller: It shows that the more migrants that Europe takes, the less safe Europeans will be. As you know Christmas markets have been coming under attack, it's become a seasonal thing, and it's quite tragic because it didn't need to happen.
Pamela Geller: Essentially yes. It has a terrible problem with terrorism, and it falls on deaf ears. Anybody who opposes this migration is called a racist, islamophobic, anti-Muslim idiot; this is why you see the rise of the right which is the media generally portrayed as quite a negative thing. These are people who are standing up for their safety, their freedom and their country. This underscores the need for this mass migration.
Sputnik: What should we be seeing from the authorities to limit these attacks and ultimately protect bystanders and citizens as a whole?
Pamela Geller: As I said they need to curb this immigration immediately. You can see that this has become a pattern that shows jihadis are coming in with the migrants. How many people have to die before the authorities take some kind of action and reverse this policy; the UN migration policy now, they just don't stop. They just don't stop no matter how many people die. It's a form of suicidal madness.
