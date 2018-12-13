Register
    French police officers stand guard near the scene of a shooting on December 11, 2018 in Strasbourg, eastern France.

    Activist: 'The More Migrants That Europe Takes, The Less Safe Europeans Will Be'

    © AFP 2018 / Abdesslam MIRDASS
    Opinion
    Three people have been killed and a further 12 have been injured after a shooter open fired on bystanders at Strasbourg’s famous Christmas market. French police are conducting an operation across the city to catch him as he remains at large and on the run. Sputnik spoke to the Political Activist and Commentator, Pamela Geller, about this story.

    Sputnik: Three people have been killed and further 12 have been injured after a 29 year old male open fire at bystanders at Strasbourg's famous Christmas market. What does this latest attack mean for the people of Strasbourg and France as a whole?

    Pamela Geller: It shows that the more migrants that Europe takes, the less safe Europeans will be. As you know Christmas markets have been coming under attack, it's become a seasonal thing, and it's quite tragic because it didn't need to happen.

    Cherif Chekatt (pictured) has been identified as the Strasbourg gunman
    'Strasbourg Radicalized Killer' Could Already Be in Brussels – MP on Shooter
    Sputnik: This is the most recent terror attack in the country after a series of high profile attacks occurred in different parts of the country. Does France have a problem with terrorism?

    Pamela Geller: Essentially yes. It has a terrible problem with terrorism, and it falls on deaf ears. Anybody who opposes this migration is called a racist, islamophobic, anti-Muslim idiot; this is why you see the rise of the right which is the media generally portrayed as quite a negative thing. These are people who are standing up for their safety, their freedom and their country. This underscores the need for this mass migration.

    French police officers. (File)
    © AP Photo / Bob Edme
    France Mobilizes Hundreds of Security Forces in Hunt for Strasbourg Shooter – Interior Minister
    READ MORE: French Police Publish Photo of Suspected Strasbourg Christmas Market Shooter

    Sputnik: What should we be seeing from the authorities to limit these attacks and ultimately protect bystanders and citizens as a whole?

    Pamela Geller: As I said they need to curb this immigration immediately. You can see that this has become a pattern that shows jihadis are coming in with the migrants. How many people have to die before the authorities take some kind of action and reverse this policy; the UN migration policy now, they just don't stop. They just don't stop no matter how many people die. It's a form of suicidal madness.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    crisis, attacks, migration, European Union, Strasbourg, France
