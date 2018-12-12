Register
    A traffic sign is seen in front of European and Union flags in London, Britain

    Former Mayor Candidate on Brexit Referendum: Those Who Lost Must Get Over That

    Tory MPs have called a vote of no confidence on beleaguered Prime Minister Theresa May. Sputnik spoke about it with Former Candidate for Mayor of London Winston McKenzie.

    Sputnik: Do you think that Theresa May will lose the vote of no confidence, and will we finally get a proper Brexit if she leaves?

    Winston McKenzie: If her cabinet have any sense of patriotism; Theresa May will lose tonight. Everyone keeps talking about that we can't crash out of the EU, but it's not a case of crashing out.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, foreground walks by French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they gather with NATO member leaders to pose for a group photo, prior to the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, May 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Eric Vidal
    No Mercy From Germany as Merkel Demands Orderly Brexit Despite Showdown in London
    It's a simple case of coming out, standing on our own two feet and turning things around so this country, its people and its ministers can be an independent country and make our own laws.

    Sputnik: Who could replace Theresa May as Prime Minister?

    Winston McKenzie: I'd love to see Jacob Rees-Mogg. He's a very level-headed type of guy, but whether or not he has that pugilistic instinct is beyond me, but he's very educated and down to Earth and who knows?  Being leader of the party could make a man of him.

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson Draws Unexpected Parallels Between His Weight Loss and Brexit

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May
    © Sputnik / Алекс Макнотон
    British Lawmakers Question Theresa May Amid Brexit Uncertainty (VIDEO)
    Sputnik: What do you think about calls for a so-called "people's vote" or second Brexit referendum?

    Winston McKenzie: We've already had a vote and those who came second and lost must get over that. They keep referring that we should go back to the country and have yet another vote, the best of how many must we have?

    Every time I talk about this, about Brexit; like everybody else, my blood pressure goes up.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

