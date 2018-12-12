Former Mayor Candidate on Brexit Referendum: Those Who Lost Must Get Over That

Tory MPs have called a vote of no confidence on beleaguered Prime Minister Theresa May. Sputnik spoke about it with Former Candidate for Mayor of London Winston McKenzie.

Sputnik: Do you think that Theresa May will lose the vote of no confidence, and will we finally get a proper Brexit if she leaves?

Winston McKenzie: If her cabinet have any sense of patriotism; Theresa May will lose tonight. Everyone keeps talking about that we can't crash out of the EU, but it's not a case of crashing out.

It's a simple case of coming out, standing on our own two feet and turning things around so this country, its people and its ministers can be an independent country and make our own laws.

Sputnik: Who could replace Theresa May as Prime Minister?

Winston McKenzie: I'd love to see Jacob Rees-Mogg. He's a very level-headed type of guy, but whether or not he has that pugilistic instinct is beyond me, but he's very educated and down to Earth and who knows? Being leader of the party could make a man of him.

Winston McKenzie: We've already had a vote and those who came second and lost must get over that. They keep referring that we should go back to the country and have yet another vote, the best of how many must we have?

Every time I talk about this, about Brexit; like everybody else, my blood pressure goes up.

