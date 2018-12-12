Register
21:54 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump walks through the Colonnade to the Oval Office after returning to the White House in Washington

    Academic on Kelly's Departure: Who Wants to be the Executive on a Sinking Ship?

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    John Francis Kelly, a retired US Marine Corps general and former White House chief of staff for President Donald Trump, has resigned, prompting speculation about growing turbulence in the administration. Speaking to Sputnik, Professor Daniel P. Franklin shared his views on the reasons behind Kelly quitting and the White House's political future.

    "I actually think this administration is beyond saving", says Daniel P. Franklin, an associate professor of political science at Georgia State University, commenting on the resignation of John Francis Kelly, a retired US Marine Corps general and former White House chief of staff for US President Donald Trump. "A good chief of staff could save it if all that he faced was organizational disarray.  But it is so much worse than that".

    It was reported on 7 December that Kelly was expected to resign following his interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team. It was reported that the chief of staff had responded to Mueller's questions regarding potential obstruction of justice and was no longer on speaking terms with Trump. Kelly resigned over the weekend. According to White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway, Kelly will remain in the job through 2 January.

    "First let me say that it is hard to underestimate the importance of the position of chief of staff in any presidential administration", Franklin told Sputnik. "The Executive Office of the Presidency (the EOP) is a large and complex organization and it cannot operate well without firm control at the top.  The president can't do this because the president has responsibilities beyond his own personal office". 

    General John F. Kelly, right, speaks before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
    © AP Photo / Molly Riley
    Kelly Resignation: 'Trump Wants More Politically-Minded Chief of Staff' – Prof
    It's up to the chief of staff to order the president's routine and prioritize the president's time, the academic elaborated. "There are infinite demands on the president and a finite amount of time to do it", he said. "A good chief of staff prioritizes the president's time both in terms of the amount of time a president spends on an issue and the priority in political and policy terms of an issue".

    "Usually high ranking military officers have outstanding organizational skills but they often lack political savvy", he continued. "Gen. Kelly managed to control the organization but not the man, Donald Trump". 

    The professor insisted that the Trump administration will continue to underperform unless the president "put[s] himself in the hands of a trusted adviser such as a strong chief of staff". "And the problem that the president has is that the people he trusts do not have the competencies necessary to make a good chief of staff", he added.

    Unmanageable Organization

    Commenting on the main reasons behind Kelly's departure, the professor suggested that "Kelly wanted to stay long enough to exhaust all the possibilities of his leadership".

    "Once it became clear that this was an unmanageable organization, he probably wanted to stay through the election", he noted. "Now, not only is the organization unmanageable, it is about to face a wave of outside attacks".

    Communications Chief Bill Shine, left, Chief of Staff John Kelly, center, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in New York
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Trump Announces Chief of Staff John Kelly Will Resign at End of Year
    According to Franklin, Trump's family has had a malign influence on the present administration, however, it's "only a symptom of what is wrong with this presidency".

    Referring to reports that suggested that Rep. Mark Meadows had been considered as a replacement for Kelly, the academic suggested that Meadows "will disappoint Trump on that count as well".

    According to Franklin, "Meadows is an ideologue" and he "has never run a large organization and certainly not one in the Government". "At the end of the day he will choose his own cause over loyalty to Trump", the professor suggested, adding that this appointment is fraught with risks for Trump.

    "I think from the president's perspective, the next best chief of staff might well be Jared Kushner", Franklin presumed. "I'm not sure that he can get past the nepotism rules of Government, but that hasn't stopped the President in the past".

    Trump Administration Facing Mounting Challenges

    Currently, the Trump administration is facing numerous challenges, including the Mueller investigation, bumpy US-China relations and trade wars, not to mention the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives.

    According to the professor, Trump is already having problems with finding a person to do the job, which is a "powerful indicator that the effective end of this Administration is near".

    "Who wants to be the executive officer on a sinking ship?" the academic asked rhetorically.

    In addition, "with the House in Democratic hands, legislative policy making for Trump is over.  With a presidential election upcoming, the bureaucracy will begin to stall Trump initiatives on the expectation that he won't be re-elected", he said. 

    On Tuesday, Trump took to Twitter to dismiss earlier reports that he was struggling to find someone to replace Kelly amid the ongoing turbulent situation.

    "Fake News has it purposely wrong. Many, over ten, are vying for and wanting the White House Chief of Staff position. Why wouldn't someone want one of the truly great and meaningful jobs in Washington. Please report news correctly. Thank you!" the US president tweeted.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Kelly Resignation: 'Trump Wants More Politically-Minded Chief of Staff' – Prof
    Trump Announces Chief of Staff John Kelly Will Resign at End of Year
    White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to Resign in Coming Days - Reports
    Trouble Brewing in White House as Trump Reportedly Readies to Fire Kelly
    Tags:
    White House chief of staff, resignation, U.S. Department of State, Jared Kushner, Mark Meadows, John Kelly, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse