Register
17:36 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A blood moon rises over Johannesburg, South Africa

    Chang'e-4: 'First Landing is Milestone in Space Exploration' – Professor

    © AP Photo/ Themba Hadebe
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Chinese aircraft Chang’e-4 is set to land on the dark side of the moon for the first time. Radio Sputnik discussed the mission with Ian Crawford, professor of planetary science and astrobiology at Birkbeck, University of London.

    Sputnik: So, professor, China has launched the first mission to land a robotic craft on the far side of the moon. That's according to the Chinese media. Why is it important to study the far side of the moon? How different is it from the observable part of our natural satellite?

    Ian Crawford: So, it's important to know that no spacecraft has ever landed on the far side of the moon yet. So, this will be the first in the whole history of the space age. That makes it quite interesting for the research I write. Of course, over the years we do now know the geology of the moon on the far side is a little bit different from the near side, where all the Apollo missions and all of the other landers from the space age up to this point have landed. The far side is different.

    The Long March 3B rocket carrying the Chang'e-3 lunar probe is prepared for launch at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang in southwest China's Sichuan province on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013
    © AP Photo /
    China Will Launch First Probe to Moon’s Far Side Later This Week (PHOTOS)
    The near side is about 50% covered by volcanic lava flyers, called maribaceles. The far side is lacking in this. It also seems that the crust of the moon is thicker on the far side than on the near side. That is, say, an interesting little mystery that could be interesting to solve.

    The other thing, interesting about the far side is it contains the largest impact crater, known in the solar system the South Pole-Aitken basin, which is about 2,5 thousand kilometres in diameter, 12km deep, and this is the largest known in practice structure in the solar system and it's on the far side of the moon. Understanding that a bit more is also important for planetary science. That is where Chang'e-4 will bend, hopefully.

    Sputnik: As a professor of planetary science and astrobiology, what else about this particular landing makes you most excited? What else are you anticipating?

    Ian Crawford: I think, there are at least two answers. I mean, for space exploration just the fact that it is the first time anyone ever landed on the far side of the moon is a real milestone in space exploration. As we regard planetary geology, then I think the composition of the rocks in the South Pole-Aitken basin has a great interest, because the basin is so deep, 12km deep. It's exposed rocks from much deeper within the moon, then we all ever have been studied before.

    READ MORE: USSR Moon Rock Auction in New York City Nets $855,000

    Moon
    CC0
    NASA Pledges to Return to Moon ‘Sooner Than You Think’
    I think that's the main scientific interest, but having said that though, the Chang'e-4 mission consists of a number of other elements that are quite interesting and have never been done before. Amongst which is a radio astronomy experiment. The far side of the moon is probably the best place anywhere in the solar system for radio astronomy and this is because it never sees the Earth. So, it continues to be shielded from the artificial radio noise. So, the fact that Chang'e-4 has a radio astronomy experiment on it is also pioneering really and potentially scientifically very important.

    Sputnik: I believe that seeds have also been sent as part of an experiment to see if it's possible for living things to grow on the moon. What do you think about this? Any prospects there?

    The waxing Moon over Moscow
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev
    Russian Cosmonauts Expected to Land on Moon After 2030
    Ian Crawford: Yes, I believe that to be the case as well. I know very little about what experiment other than that is set to be being carried. I think, the idea is to see, whether seeds would germinate in the lunar gravity, which is why 1/6 of the Earth's gravity. Looking into the more distant future, if humans ever were to set up a base on the moon and I hope, we do, because it would be very useful scientifically, but growing food would be important, say, at least a first step to see, whether the plants can cope with the lunar gravity. This is a potentially interesting experiment.

    Sputnik: We have known the moon to be inhospitable to life and yet this year scientists have been saying that they've discovered that conditions on the lunar surface could have supported simple life forms around, say, 4 billion years ago. What are the chances that this perception of a lifeless moon could change after this mission?

    Ian Crawford: Well, I do think, this mission will probably tell us much more about that. I mean, the moon is, you're right, a very inhospitable place at the moment. The life is impossible on the surface of the moon. Today, because the moon has never had an atmosphere and liquid water is impossible, the radiation environment is very bad. I think, the idea has been that in the distant past, when the moon was young, then it may have had a thin atmosphere, which would be thin by our standards, but perhaps similar to the current atmosphere that Mars has.

    READ MORE: Russian Space Agency Chief Wants to 'Check' If Americans Walked on the Moon

    The International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the Moon on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Manchester Township, York County, Pa
    © NASA . Joel Kowsky
    2028 Moon Mission Pitched at US National Space Council Meeting
    So, as far as astrobiologists are interested in the possibility for life on Mars, to be consistent we should keep in mind the habitable early phase in the moon's history. If the moon also had a thin atmosphere that would have been a long time ago and certainly this atmosphere has gone away billions of years ago. I think the Chang'e-4 mission isn't likely to tell us anything about that. The surface, on which it lands is the current surface, that's been exposed to space for 4 billion years. The chances of finding any evidence for past habitability by the Chang'e-4 landing I think are a bit remote.

    Sputnik: You've mentioned the impact crater on the far side of the moon. What could that potentially reveal? What kind of secrets?

    Ian Crawford: Well, a deep interior of the moon…. because the impact basins, Aitken basin is 12km deep, then the rocks on the floor of it have been exposed from that depth within the moon, much deeper than any of the other sample sites that we have from the near site. A key geological interest will be to see, where this South Pole-Aitken basin has… the darkest deep of the lunar mantle, which ignites potentially of the… dug deep down into the lunar crust.

    Comparing the composition of those, rocks on the floor the South Pole-Aitken basin, where the rocks collected much closer to the surface, on the near side. It does potentially tell us quite a lot of the geological evolution of the moon, and the differentiation of the moon into its mantle and crust.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Ian Crawford and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    WATCH China Launch Historic Chang'e 4 Lunar Mission to Research Far Side of Moon
    China May Be World’s First Country to Deliver Space Probe to Far Side of Moon
    China Will Launch First Probe to Moon’s Far Side Later This Week (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    landing, space, China, Moon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse