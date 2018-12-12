Register
07:51 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    World's cities. London

    Professor: Integrity Initiative Operations Are 'Outrageous in Democratic System'

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In response to mounting pressure from the opposition in recent days, the UK foreign office has defended its Integrity Initiative, after hacked documents suggested it was being used to meddle in politics both abroad and at home. Sputnik spoke to Professor David Miller, a political sociologist from the University of Bristol.

    Sputnik: The Foreign Office says the Institute of Statecraft is an independent charity which has been the victim of a hack and Russian disinformation, what do you make of that?

    Professor David Miller: Well, we don't know if it has been the victim of a hack. As far as I can see the reporting on the Institute for Statecraft and its Integrity Initiative has not been Russian disinformation but rather British outrage at the way in which the Foreign Office is handling this and the political class is handling this.

    Hacked
    CC0
    Analysts Say US, UK Election Hacking Ops Far Surpass Alleged Meddling by Russia
    As Emily Thornberry said this is a problem which involves the government spending money to attack the opposition and that is completely out of order and completely outrageous in a democratic system. You can't have the government playing party politics which is clearly what has been happening in this case.

    Sputnik: The Institute for Statecraft has denied any party political meddling in the UK, saying ‘at no time has the Integrity Initiative engaged in party political activity and would never take up a party-political stance'. However, it added that ‘disinformation and malign influence from rogue states and certain non-state actors are a threat to democratic values and transcend any party political cause' which essentially gives them a mandate for meddling as has been suggested does it not?

    Professor David Miller: That's right — they're saying they're not party political but they can have a go at Jeremy Corbyn and indeed parts of the Conservative party if they want. This is the secret state saying that they can attack any politicians regardless of what their party background is. That again is fundamentally undemocratic; it takes you back to the seventies when the secret state undermined the Labour party and indeed undermined any party which had policies it didn't approve of. In the case of the Irish conflict, the secret services tried to undermine Ted Heath the Conservative Prime Minister, as well as Harold Wilson, the then Labour Prime Minister.

    People sit at computers in the 24 hour Operations Room inside GCHQ, Cheltenham in Cheltenham, November 17, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Ben Birchall
    UK's Unwillingness to Cooperate Over Belgacom Hack is Scandalous – IT Journo
    So this is a fundamentally undemocratic approach and their statement is a lie; they have been doing party political stuff, they've not been even-handedly attacking different parties. They've done one tweet which they've managed to dredge up which criticized the Russian money behind a particular Tory politician. But they've done tons of tweets attacking Jeremy Corbyn in the most appalling and smearing sort of way so it's really clear what's been going on with this.

    READ MORE: Defamation Impossible: Hackers Leak More Details on UK's Info War in Europe

    Sputnik: What questions remain unanswered regarding this organization?

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, right, as they walk with other EU leaders during an event at an EU summit in Valletta, Malta. File photo
    © AP Photo / Rene Rossignaud
    Germany, UK May Slap More Sanctions on Russia Amid Hacking Accusations
    Professor David Miller: The questions which remain unanswered are: where is this Integrity Initiative based? The companies house registration is to a derelict building in Fife; the address on the website is to an office with two desks in it in the basement of a mansion in Temple in London — they haven't got enough space there for it — so where is the office? That's not at all clear and remains to be revealed.

    That becomes more interesting in light of the fact that Chris Donnelly who was the recipient of the grant does not just have a career history in military intelligence but in 2015 was appointed as an honorary colonel in military intelligence; a position which he apparently still holds today. So the question is, is this a charity operation being funded by the Foreign Office, or is this, in fact, a Ministry of Defence operation, an intelligence operation, using a charitable front in order to first of all attack Jeremy Corbyn, but also to attack politicians in other countries.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    German Ministries Hacked, Records of EU-UK, EU-Ukraine Talks Reportedly Stolen
    'Hacker' Not Extradited to US After UK Judges Rule It Would Be 'Oppressive'
    UK Tracked 100 Hacking Groups Trying to Steal Gov't Sensitive Data - Official
    Tags:
    hack, integrity, fund, Jeremy Corbyn, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse