Analyst on May's Brexit Plan: Isn’t at All Unlikely That UK Is Going to Break Up

Sputnik: What do you make of Theresa May's decision to cancel the vote on her deal?
Robin Tilbrook: Wasn't it an astonishing turn around? We had not only the European Court of Justice saying that the Article fifty notices could be revoked, but we then have Theresa May coming forward and basically admitting that she couldn't possibly get her deal through the House of Commons, and then talking an absolute load of nonsense about going back and getting some more reassurances.
In order to get it through the house, she's got to find some other legal mechanism to deal with the so-called backstop.
It isn't at all unlikely that the UK is going to break up. We've had movements towards that sort of thing for quite a while, and the SNP are getting more and more excited, that that's the way it's going to go.
Personally; as an English nationalist I don't find that a problem, because we're paying quite a lot at the moment to maintain the union and are mostly only getting grumbles and complaints in response for all our money.
Sputnik: Would we be in this situation with a pro-Brexit leader?
Particularly the loathsome Michael Gove backstabbing Boris Johnson, who would otherwise have become the leader. They would then have had Boris Johnson as a keen Brexiteer, with the number two in the cabinet in Gove as another Brexiteer.
I suspect if that had happened; we wouldn't be anywhere near where we are now.
