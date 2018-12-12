Register
09:25 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators clash with police during the yellow vests protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018

    Belgian MP on Why 'Western Europe is Turning Into a Third World Continent'

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Western Europe is seemingly turning into a third world continent due to uncontrolled migration, Belgian MP Frank Creyelman told Sputnik, commenting on the ongoing government crisis in the country that coincided with the yellow vests demonstrations in neighbouring France. He has outlined "three things" that the Belgian government has done "wrong".

    "There is a war going on for the minds of the people. No longer left or right, no longer conservative or liberal, but between globalists and patriots", says Frank Creyelman, honorary Belgian MP and former chairman to the Committee on Foreign Policy, European Affairs and International Cooperation.

    On 9 December, the conservative New Flemish Alliance (N-VA) quit the ruling coalition over the UN migration agreement previously dubbed by the French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen "a pact with the devil".

    The N-VA was one of the largest of four coalition parties. As a result, the Belgian Prime Minister, Charles Michel, who endorsed the migration pact, was left with a minority government.

    The move came amid protests inspired by the "yellow vests" movement, which has engulfed France since November 2018. About 1,000 gathered in Brussels this weekend protesting against high fuel taxes and worsening living conditions for the middle class.

    "The turmoil has short-term and long-term political causes", Creyelman told Sputnik. "The short-term cause is that 14/10 of all traditional political groups including the N-VA lost voters to the left wing groups (Greens, Communists) and to the right (Vlaams Belang). The N-VA was worried most as it is the biggest political group in Belgium and Flanders. Their secretary of state for Asylum and Immigration Theo Francken, the most popular Belgian politician, handled the Marrakesh pact behind closed doors for two years and silently hoped it would pass".

    Migrants carry their belongings as they leave a makeshift camp for refugees outside the foreign office in Brussels, Belgium October 2, 2015
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Belgium N-VA Party Threatens to Exit Ruling Coalition Over UN Migration Pact
    The UN's Marrakesh pact, also known as the Global Compact for Migration, is a non-binding agreement that represents the attempt to establish a common approach to all aspects of international migration consisting of 23 objectives for better managing migration at local, national, regional, and global levels.

    Despite the government's hopes, Vlaams Belang (VB) began attacking it on the Marrakesh pact as well as the Belgian leadership's poor results in handling the migration crisis in the country, the politician elaborated, adding that this had prompted four N-VA ministers to step down.

    "The long-term reason is that common people are getting poorer and poorer", the Belgian MP emphasised. "The middle class is sinking away in a pool of taxes. And what does the government do: new taxes and on top of that spend billions on migrants, refugees and giving away money to corrupt African regimes. Top of the bill was the new minister on Finance giving 43 million euro to the South African government for some project".

    Protestors throw projectiles in a burning barricade during a demonstration of yellow vests (gilets jaunes) against rising costs of living they blame on high taxes in Toulouse, southern France, on December 8, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Remy Gabalda
    'Yellow Vests' are Outcome of EU's Decade-Long Austerity Measures – Activist
    According to the parliamentarian, "the same South African government kills off the Boer people (descendants from Flemish and Dutch settlers) by the thousands and seizes their land and farms without compensation".

    He highlighted that "people are also fed up with globalist elites that take decisions in Davos without consent and giving them the bills". "This is a widespread feeling among the Western European peoples", he said.

    Commenting on the "yellow vests" protests spilling over from France into Belgium, the politician noted that the demonstrations that had started in France had spread to the French-speaking part of Belgium. "Less activity on the Flemish side although the same issues play a role, even all over Western Europe", he added.

    "It is because of high taxes, middle class sliding away, money spending on issues people don't want", Creyelman stressed explaining the reasons behind the protests.

    'The N-VA and VB Might Form a Coalition'

    As for Prime Minister Charles Michel, his problem is obvious — "his government now represents 30 percent of the Belgian population and has no majority at all in parliament", Creyelman remarked.

    "NVA said it would be a ‘constructive opposition'", the MP elaborated. "But one day later two excellencies where already quarrelling about… immigration. In practice it will be one big electoral campaign until May or the government decides to pull the plug out right know. But as the N-VA gains a little again in the polls 'because they followed their principals' (which is really ridiculous) and Vlaams Belang too it is not so easy to go to elections on the issue of Marrakesh. All will lose but the N-VA and VB".

    Yellow vests mass protests against the rise in fuel prices in the French capital of Paris
    © Sputnik /
    Yellow Vests Revolution Drives Beyond France's Borders - Author
    Creyelman did not rule out that the two patriotic parties could form a new coalition.

    "That might make a coalition (if the N-VA overcomes their hatred towards VB) of both patriotic groups in the Flemish parliament possible and if no federal partner on the Walloon side is found it could be the end of the Belgian state", he said, adding that "of course this is highly theoretical".

    According to the parliamentarian, "the government did — in the eyes of the people — three things wrong: too many taxes, too much uncontrolled and illegal immigration with lots of crime, and too few economic results".

    "Mainly people are seeing that Western Europe is turning into a third world continent and that the original population is being replaced by Muslims and black Africans", he concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Belgium N-VA Party Threatens to Exit Ruling Coalition Over UN Migration Pact
    Belgium Considering Ban on Huawei Products in State Institutions - Reports
    Richest Man in Belgium, Billionaire Albert Frere Dead at 92
    'War Scenes' in Belgium as Fuel Tax Protesters Clash With Police (VIDEOS)
    Belgium to Purchase US MQ-9 SkyGuardian Predator Drones – General Atomics
    Tags:
    taxes, migration, Yellow Vests, New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), Vlaams Belang (Flemish Interest), European Commission, United Nations, European Union, Theo Francken, Charles Michel, Europe, Belgium, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse