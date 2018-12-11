Register
08:24 GMT +311 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Theresa May

    Scholar on May Calling Off Brexit Vote: She's Really Just Putting Off Inevitable

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Britain’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, has called off tomorrow’s Commons vote on her Brexit deal after fears that the huge opposition from her own MPs would make a devastating defeat all but inevitable. With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to Dr Connal Parr, Lecturer in History at the Northumbria University.

    Sputnik: In a shock move, Theresa May has called off tomorrow's crucial Brexit vote in fear of a huge defeat from inside parliament. How significant is this development?

    Dr Connal Parr: I think that it is a very big development because that it essentially suggests that Theresa May's authority, though this is something people have said for a while, is in jeopardy because she's basically acknowledged that with this move that this vote was going to be defeated and defeated quite handsomely.

    She's basically moved to preempt that and really the only thing that that's doing is prolonging her spell in office and her spell as leader, its only really putting off an inevitable defeat vote and the irony for this is that what she's planning to do is that she can go back to the EU. The problem is that the EU has stated many times that the deal is the only deal available, so there has to be a vote on it sometime. She's really just putting off the inevitable.

    A float depicts British Prime Minister Theresa May looking at her Brexit-baby during the traditional Rose Monday parade in Duesseldorf, Germany
    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    'FRIT': Thatcher's Word for May as Parliament Blasts UK PM for Brexit Vote Delay
    READ MORE: Brexit: No Deal Followed by Free Trade Agreement is Optimal Outcome — Scholar

    Sputnik: There are rumours circling that the vote could be rearranged for the New Year. Does this mean now it's either going to be a no deal or no Brexit at all?

    Dr Connal Parr: I think that's exactly what it will make more likely. To be honest with you, it's the same vote which whether it occurs in December, January or even early March — it would appear that the result would be the same. The fact of the matter is that Theresa May does not have the numbers for the deal, either from her Conservative party, or from the Labour opposition, or from the opposing parties including the SNP and also the Democratic Unionist Party who she had the electoral arrangement with.

    The Brexit withdrawal agreement is the only deal on the table and the European Union will say the exactly same thing that they have said that has been negotiated. It's kind of like a rock and a hard place; it's like what the late George Bush said "Read my lips. Read my lips. There's one deal — it's this deal" and it's either this deal or no deal, or indeed as Theresa May's last option — no Brexit.

    In this Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013 file photo, Tommy Robinson the former leader of EDL English Defence League group arrives for an appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court in London
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham, File
    It's Time for a 'Political Mass Movement': UKIP's Tommy Robinson Hints at MP Bid During Brexit 'Betrayal' Rally in London
    READ MORE: WATCH British MPs Laugh at Theresa May Over Brexit Vote Delay

    Sputnik: If we look at the developments we've seen today, the vote being called off and the European Court of Justice stating that Brexit and Article 50 could be called off; could we see a vote of no confidence to get rid of Theresa May? How likely is this?

    Dr Connal Parr: I think that given the history of the Conservative Party, that pressure is always likely and the pressure is always on the table because the 1922 committee is very powerful. The difficulty for them is that they've been talking about this for months since Theresa May became prime minister and it's never really materialized. I think what she's trying to do is buy time, I think the ruling that you mentioned is kind of material in that way. Whatever happens, whatever party is in power and whatever prime minister is in power, that at least some form of Brexit regardless of how damaging it may be will take place.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Theresa May Addresses UK Parliament on Brexit
    Lib Dem Leader Cable Says it is 'Likely' That Brexit 'Won't Happen' - Reports
    Pound Sterling Drops Amid Reports of British PM Delaying Brexit Parliament Vote
    EU Spokeswoman on Brexit: We Will Not Renegotiate the Deal
    Tags:
    vote, Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Volcanic Grill or Mountaintop Tea? A Tour of World's Most Exotic Restaurants
    Volcanic Grill or Mountaintop Tea? A Tour of World's Most Exotic Restaurants
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse