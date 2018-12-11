Scholar on May Calling Off Brexit Vote: She's Really Just Putting Off Inevitable

Britain’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, has called off tomorrow’s Commons vote on her Brexit deal after fears that the huge opposition from her own MPs would make a devastating defeat all but inevitable. With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to Dr Connal Parr, Lecturer in History at the Northumbria University.

Sputnik: In a shock move, Theresa May has called off tomorrow's crucial Brexit vote in fear of a huge defeat from inside parliament. How significant is this development?

Dr Connal Parr: I think that it is a very big development because that it essentially suggests that Theresa May's authority, though this is something people have said for a while, is in jeopardy because she's basically acknowledged that with this move that this vote was going to be defeated and defeated quite handsomely.

She's basically moved to preempt that and really the only thing that that's doing is prolonging her spell in office and her spell as leader, its only really putting off an inevitable defeat vote and the irony for this is that what she's planning to do is that she can go back to the EU. The problem is that the EU has stated many times that the deal is the only deal available, so there has to be a vote on it sometime. She's really just putting off the inevitable.

Sputnik: There are rumours circling that the vote could be rearranged for the New Year. Does this mean now it's either going to be a no deal or no Brexit at all?

Dr Connal Parr: I think that's exactly what it will make more likely. To be honest with you, it's the same vote which whether it occurs in December, January or even early March — it would appear that the result would be the same. The fact of the matter is that Theresa May does not have the numbers for the deal, either from her Conservative party, or from the Labour opposition, or from the opposing parties including the SNP and also the Democratic Unionist Party who she had the electoral arrangement with.

The Brexit withdrawal agreement is the only deal on the table and the European Union will say the exactly same thing that they have said that has been negotiated. It's kind of like a rock and a hard place; it's like what the late George Bush said "Read my lips. Read my lips. There's one deal — it's this deal" and it's either this deal or no deal, or indeed as Theresa May's last option — no Brexit.

Sputnik: If we look at the developments we've seen today, the vote being called off and the European Court of Justice stating that Brexit and Article 50 could be called off; could we see a vote of no confidence to get rid of Theresa May? How likely is this?

Dr Connal Parr: I think that given the history of the Conservative Party, that pressure is always likely and the pressure is always on the table because the 1922 committee is very powerful. The difficulty for them is that they've been talking about this for months since Theresa May became prime minister and it's never really materialized. I think what she's trying to do is buy time, I think the ruling that you mentioned is kind of material in that way. Whatever happens, whatever party is in power and whatever prime minister is in power, that at least some form of Brexit regardless of how damaging it may be will take place.

The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.