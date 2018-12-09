Register
21:08 GMT +309 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron

    Analyst Reveals How Macron's 'Weak Position' Could Be Challenged by Protesters

    © AFP 2018/ LUDOVIC MARIN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Despite the fact that the French government has decided not to increase the national fuel tax in 2019, Paris has been rocked by four weeks of violent protests and clashes organised by the Yellow Vests movement. Sputnik has discussed the unrest and prospects of holding a no-confidence vote with Yannis Koutsomitis, a political and economic analyst.

    Sputnik: According to recent polls, 77% of the French people support the Yellow Vests movement. Despite authorities having made concessions, is there a chance that these protests could continue?

    Yannis Koutsomitis: It is quite likely that the protests will continue for some time, as the real aim of the protesters was not just the abolition of the new fuel tax but the complete reversal of Macron government's economic policies and reforms.

    READ MORE: Yellow Vest Protester's Hand Blown Off as French Revolt Turns Ugly (GRAPHIC)

    A demonstrators holds a flare during a demonstration of Yellow Vests (Gilets jaunes) against the rising of the fuel and oil prices on November 17, 2018 in Vendenheim, eastern France.
    © AFP 2018 / Frederick FLORIN
    'Ridiculous': Trump Links Riots in France to 'Expensive' Paris Climate Deal
    Sputnik: How will the government ultimately respond to the protests?

    Yannis Koutsomitis: My understanding is that the French government will use a 'stick and carrot' approach. They announced the complete cancellation of the new fuel taxes and they may announce some incentives for youth unemployment. On the other hand, I will try to crack down the violent part of the protests.

    Sputnik: The Yellow Vests are openly supported by several leaders of the main political parties and political movements: from the left and the centrist to the right. Which political party will benefit in the end?

    Yannis Koutsomitis: This remains to be seen. Both the Left and the Right suffer from low popularity of their leadership. Mr. Melenchon and Ms. Le Pen have been hit by financial scandals and are largely seen as failed leaders. In urban areas, the Left may capitalise more of the momentum, while in rural areas the Right has an advantage.

    READ MORE: Yellow Vests Protests: Paris Police Countermeasures Reportedly Leaked

    Masked protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, take part in a demonstration on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, November 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Benoit Tessier
    LIVE UPDATES: Clashes, Tear Gas in Paris as Yellow Vests Protests Rock France for 4th Week (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Sputnik: Macron’s approval rating has dropped to a new low of 23%. The French parliament’s left-wing parties are set to discuss a vote of no confidence. Is there a chance that Macron might resign?

    Yannis Koutsomitis: This is very, very unlikely. Macron is a very determined politician and I don't see him resigning over the protests. He will definitely try to reverse his low popularity but It will be a very difficult task. The main problem is his personality that is seen by many French people as arrogant and intolerant, and that's not easy to fix.

    Sputnik: Will any leader of a French political party assume leadership in the protests? How would the protest movement change, if that were to happen?

    Yannis Koutsomitis: I don't see any specific politician leading the protests. The opposition right now lacks a politician with the power to lead the protests. Maybe a leader may emerge from within the protest movement but I don't see that happening yet. If the protesters succeed in distancing themselves from rioters, they have much to gain from Macron's weak position.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessaily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    protests, Yellow Vests Protests, Yellow Vests, Emmanuel Macron, France, Paris
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Miss World 2018 Winner is Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon
    Miss World 2018: Mexico's Beauty Wins the Crown
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse