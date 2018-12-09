Register
19:39 GMT +309 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Oil production

    'OPEC's Ability to Influence Prices is Much More Limited Now' - Economist

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Pete Markham / Huntington Beach Trip - Aug 2014 - Sunset over the oil rig.
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The most stable thing in recent months is instability in the oil sector. In October things looked rather good with the price standing at $76 per barrel. Then it fell by 30% only to rise by 5% after US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping recently agreed to a truce in their trade war.

    The news was marred by Qatar's decision to leave OPEC.

    Sputnik discussed the situation in the oil market and Qatar's move with Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific Chief Economist at IHS Markit.

    A women walks at the corniche seaside, in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday Jan. 23, 2011.
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Saudi Economists Suggest Qatar Leaves OPEC for Political Reasons
    Sputnik: How would you assess the current situation on the oil market, are these strong fluctuations a normal situation for volatile energy markets or should we be worried by this instability?

    Rajiv Biswas: I think if we look back to what's happened in world oil markets since 2014 we have seen very big fluctuations in the world oil price and even in the last two years we've seen quite dramatic moves in the world oil price driven by various factors relating to increased supply from certain players at sometimes and then at other times by demand factors, so it's the interplay of supply and demand and changes in the way that production has moved as well as some political decisions around whether to have production cuts or not that have influenced oil prices and, of course, the oil sanctions that the US has imposed on Iran, that's one example, of how political decisions can have quite an impact on the market perceptions on the outlook for the oil price.

    READ MORE: Riyadh to Cut Oil Output by Extra 200,000 Bpd Under New Deal — Iraqi Minister

    So that's why we've seen quite a lot of volatility in the oil price between 2014 and now. We've seen oil markets experiencing a number of quite significant speculative shorting cycles and so we're currently in what seems like another cycle. So definitely it's a period of considerable oil price volatility and it's likely that will continue around a trend, although, the overall price of oil may average a relatively stable amount in the year ahead, we'll see a lot of volatility around that average.

    READ MORE: US Firms to Exit Oil Field Poised to Decrease EU Dependence on Russia — Report

    Sputnik: Apart from correlation supply and demand what other factors affect the price formation?

    Rajiv Biswas: Obviously at various times it's the swings in supply and demand that are very crucial, but I think political factors and their impact on the supply side and, perhaps, on the demand side as well can be quite important. So, I think we've seen that the politics around oil are playing an important role and a good example of that are the US oil sanctions on Iran which are going to result in quite a significant reduction in Iranian oil production.

    Over the period since the middle of this year until the end of 2019, we do expect to see quite substantial reductions in Iranian oil production. There have already been some significant reductions and some further reductions are going to happen as some of the countries that are big buyers of Iranian oil stop buying Iranian oil or reduce their purchases of Iranian oil because of the US sanctions. So, the sanctions effect, I think, is one example of why the political decisions around oil are also quite significant.

    READ MORE: Iran Asking OPEC to Use March-April Oil Output Levels for New Cuts — Source

    An oil-drilling platform
    © AP Photo / Leo Correa
    OPEC, US Policies May Swing Oil Prices Within $60-80 Range in Short Term - IEF Chief
    There's always also the risk of geopolitical events that could disrupt the oil price and some supply disruption certainly has been a risk. In recent years we've seen periods when supply has been disrupted for various political reasons. For example, in Venezuela because of their economic crisis their ability to invest in maintaining their oil infrastructure was quite reduced, and so as a result of that we've seen Venezuelan oil production has fallen quite significantly in the last year because they simply don't have the financial ability to develop their oil resources and maintain their oil infrastructure. So you see now very big depreciation and weakening of their ability to produce oil.

    Sputnik: Let's talk about Qatar, it has been in OPEC almost since its formation, were you surprised by Doha's decision to leave the cartel?

    Rajiv Biswas: Well it's been obviously quite a lot of tension between Qatar and a number of the other OPEC members since June 2017 when a number of OPEC members, including Saudi Arabia and UAE, imposed a political and economic boycott on Qatar. So there, obviously, have been ongoing tensions.

    So, I think this decision, at least partly, reflects that increasing tensions that we've seen over the last 18 months. And Qatar has also said that since the bulk of its energy production is around LNG exports rather than oil exports, then the focus of OPEC is mainly on crude oil. So for that reason as well it's not considered by Qatar appropriate anymore to remain a member of OPEC, those are the perspectives given by Qatar.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    For more information listen to this edition of Weekend Special with Rajiv Biswas.

     

    Tags:
    oil prices, oil market, OPEC, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Miss World 2018 Winner is Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon
    Miss World 2018: Mexico's Beauty Wins the Crown
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse