Register
08:06 GMT +308 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information of Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index at a brokerage house in Beijing, August 26, 2015

    New Crisis Looming? FTSE, Dow Latest Drops Indicate Global Volatility - Scholar

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    London's stock market has tumbled to a two-year low amid fears of a global trade war and Brexit gloom. Investors have been selling off shares, sending the FTSE 100 index down by 3.15 percent - its lowest level since December 2016.

    With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to Nafis Alam, Associate Professor of Finance at the University of Reading Malaysia about the latest developments.

    Sputnik: Looking at these moves, have we the FTSE 100 be this volatile before?

    Nafis Alam: This is a global scenario at the moment; if you look, the same thing happened to Dow Jones on the same day where Dow fell by around 700 points.

    It’s not just a UK problem it’s about the global market volatility issue and that is being compounded by many factors. Definitely the US, China trade war is one of the factors, and if you see oil prices they are looming too.

    Wall Street
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Dow Slumps by 500: Stocks Dive Again on Wall Street After Volatile Week
    I will not completely blame Brexit for this downfall, it was a global market reaction to a few things happening and if I recall I wrote a couple of months ago the new crisis is looming, the market is going for a correction… these are short term corrections at the moment and we can expect similar corrections happening over the next few months.

    Sputnik: Should investors, both small and large, be worried about these moves surrounding the FTSE 100?

    Nafis Alam: Definitely. The time is to reconcile or to look at portfolios because the market is going to become very volatile given all of these factors we discussed earlier; the trade war and Brexit which will definitely have an effect.

    The UK will face a larger impact compared to other markets but overall the global market is primed for some type of crisis in the next few months. If the G20 or the global leaders don’t come forward to control the tensions between US and China it will have an effect on emerging markets and that will have a continuing effect in the world markets. It’s not just the UK markets, it’s a global affair.

    Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing
    © AFP 2018 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    'Ceasefire?': Huawei Executive Arrest Shows US-China Trade War Far From Over - Pundit
    Sputnik: If we look back to 2008, we saw massive economic downturn following similar movements we’re seeing now. Could the same thing? Is this a blip or something more serious, harking back to 2008 for example?

    Nafis Alam: Many investment banks as well as economists are predicting this in the second half of 2019 or the early months of 2020. The market is very volatile and that will have a very large effect.

    Things are building up… you can see that the markets are having issues, the banks are going to have problems, currencies are depreciating, emerging markets are having issues, China and India are slowing down… these are the signs. You can even see in the US that one US market is going down too.

    These are the indications showing that but it’s not necessarily the same type of reaction, it could be a different type of reaction this time around, it’s not going to be a property bubble but might be more focused on commodities and the currency market depreciation which will have an impact on the banking sector as well.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Nafis Alam and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Dow Slumps by 500: Stocks Dive Again on Wall Street After Volatile Week
    US Stocks Slump as Dow Falls Nearly 800
    2018 Gains Wiped Out: Dow Falls 608 Points as October Losses Mount
    Dow Sinks 800 Points as Tech Stocks Slide
    Tags:
    economy, volatility, markets, slump, index, trade war, Dow Jones, FTSE, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse