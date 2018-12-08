'UK Should Go to WTO Rules' to Make 'a Clean' Brexit Break - UKIP Founer

Sputnik spoke with Alan Sked, founder of UKIP for more insight on the issue.
Sputnik: Should the British government delay the Brexit vote in parliament next week and does the Prime Minister have any chance of getting it through anyway?
Alan Sked: I don’t really see the point in delaying it, I don’t see how she’s going to get more support. As far as I can see and as far as reports coming in suggest; no she doesn’t really have any chance at all of getting it through.
I think once she’s defeated with any luck, either she may resign or Conservative MPs might start sending letters to the 1922 committee and thereby force a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister and perhaps get rid of her and elect a Brexiteer Prime Minister and then things might change. Again; it would depend on the European Union, whether it would be prepared to re-open negotiations.
Alan Sked: No, I don’t think the Norway agreement is much good because it gives us all the disadvantages of being in the European Union, without any real advantages.
I think we should go to WTO rules. I think that would be a good solution, we can make a clean break and start rebuilding Britain as an independent, self-governing democracy again.
Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Alan Sked and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
