'UK Should Go to WTO Rules' to Make 'a Clean' Brexit Break - UKIP Founer

With a parliamentary vote on her Chequers Plan set to take place next week, Prime Minister Theresa May has faced yet another blow, with polls suggesting that barely any constituencies approve of the deal? Does this mean that a no deal Brexit is now inevitable?

Sputnik spoke with Alan Sked, founder of UKIP for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Should the British government delay the Brexit vote in parliament next week and does the Prime Minister have any chance of getting it through anyway?

Alan Sked: I don’t really see the point in delaying it, I don’t see how she’s going to get more support. As far as I can see and as far as reports coming in suggest; no she doesn’t really have any chance at all of getting it through.

I think once she’s defeated with any luck, either she may resign or Conservative MPs might start sending letters to the 1922 committee and thereby force a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister and perhaps get rid of her and elect a Brexiteer Prime Minister and then things might change. Again; it would depend on the European Union, whether it would be prepared to re-open negotiations.

Alan Sked: No, I don’t think the Norway agreement is much good because it gives us all the disadvantages of being in the European Union, without any real advantages.

I think we should go to WTO rules. I think that would be a good solution, we can make a clean break and start rebuilding Britain as an independent, self-governing democracy again.

