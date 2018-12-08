Register
08 December 2018
    The shadow of a sculpture is reflected on the World Trade Organisation, WTO sign near the entrance of the headquarters, in Geneva (File)

    'UK Should Go to WTO Rules' to Make 'a Clean' Brexit Break - UKIP Founer

    With a parliamentary vote on her Chequers Plan set to take place next week, Prime Minister Theresa May has faced yet another blow, with polls suggesting that barely any constituencies approve of the deal? Does this mean that a no deal Brexit is now inevitable?

    Sputnik spoke with Alan Sked, founder of UKIP for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Should the British government delay the Brexit vote in parliament next week and does the Prime Minister have any chance of getting it through anyway?

    Alan Sked: I don’t really see the point in delaying it, I don’t see how she’s going to get more support. As far as I can see and as far as reports coming in suggest; no she doesn’t really have any chance at all of getting it through.

    I think once she’s defeated with any luck, either she may resign or Conservative MPs might start sending letters to the 1922 committee and thereby force a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister and perhaps get rid of her and elect a Brexiteer Prime Minister and then things might change. Again; it would depend on the European Union, whether it would be prepared to re-open negotiations.

    A still image from a video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain November 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Parbul TV
    UK PM Reportedly Considering Postponing Key Brexit Vote, Thinks She Can Secure Better Deal With EU
    Sputnik: Assuming that the Prime Minister’s deal is rejected in parliament next Tuesday, are WTO rules the way to go?

    Alan Sked: No, I don’t think the Norway agreement is much good because it gives us all the disadvantages of being in the European Union, without any real advantages.

    I think we should go to WTO rules. I think that would be a good solution, we can make a clean break and start rebuilding Britain as an independent, self-governing democracy again.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Alan Sked and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Brexit, World Trade Organization (WTO), Alan Sked, EU, United Kingdom
