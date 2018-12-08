Register
12:41 GMT +308 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven steps out of a car

    Swedish Liberals, 'Soros Admirers' Struggling to Stay in Power – Academic

    © AFP 2018 / ALAIN JOCARD
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 11

    The seeming inability of Swedish parliamentarians to form a new government is nothing short of a political theatre to isolate the Sweden Democrats and return to business as usual with the liberal Social Democrats holding the reins of the country, Professor Bilyana Martinovski, a Sweden-based academic has told Sputnik.

    "There is no stalemate in Sweden", Bilyana Martinovski, associate professor in Human-Machine Interaction, told Sputnik commenting on the Riksdag's futile attempts to form the government. "There [has been] an ongoing cultural, moral and political crisis for at least a decade in Sweden but no stalemate".

    It was reported on 4 December that acting Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (S), was given more time to find support for a government coalition following the Sweden Democrats' (SD) advance in the country's general elections, which took place on 9 September, 2018.

    The elections ended with three parties taking most seats in the parliament: the Social Democrats, the Moderate Party, and the Sweden Democrats. However, neither of the established blocs in the Riksdag wants to form a coalition with the patriotic SD. For several months, politicians have been struggling to secure a majority of the parliament's approval for a new government.

    "Nothing changed in Sweden's governance since 2014 and even since 2010", the academic emphasised. "[The] Social Democrats and Greens coalition is still in power since 2014, although the parliament voted ‘no confidence' in Löfven and his government after the 2018 election".

    The European flag
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca/File Photo
    Liberal Bill Pushes Sweden Into 'United States of Europe'
    She pointed out that "the only party which grows on its own and in total political isolation is the SD".

    "Socialists are in decline, the Alliance [formerly the Alliance for Sweden] is in decline, although they called the shots for a decade and although the Alliance is a fake ‘right-wing' [party]", Martinovski noted. "Neither coalition nor party got 175 seats in order to build own government. They had to cooperate across the blocs, but instead of cooperating, they chose to govern in minority in order to isolate SD patriots".

    The professor explained that actually Sweden had been ruled "by so called minority governments since 2010, i.e. political coalitions, which have no majority of overall seats in the parliament". For instance, between 2010 and 2014 "Reinfeldt's Alliance coalition kept executive and legislative power with no majority in parliament and Socialists let them do it", she elaborated.

    "Similarly, in 2014-2018, the Social Democrats and Greens coalition led by Löfven retained executive and legislative power with a minority in parliament", the academic said, adding that despite the 2018 election, nothing has changed: "The Socialist-Greens minority government continues to retain executive and legislative power with minority seats in parliament and the Moderate Party continues to evade responsibility".

    Armed police officers at the Gustaf Adolfs square in central Stockholm, Sweden (file)
    © AFP 2018 / TT NEWS AGENCY / JANERIK HENRIKSSON
    Rise of the Right in EU: 'People Don't Want to be Raped and Robbed' – Academic
    She pointed out that de-facto, the Social Democrats and Greens, together with the Alliance, had been ruling the country for the last 8 years.

    According to the academic, the formation of a coalition government comprised of the Greens, Social Democrats and the Centre Party "was the obvious intention even before election, one can't claim to be surprised".

    "Re-election is regularly mentioned by MSM and politicians create a sense of suspense in the theatrical ‘negotiation' play entitled ‘Stalemate', or as a friend calls it ‘Boxers without Arms'", she noted. "Given the above context, re-election is unlikely, despite the fact that about 30 percent of the voters demand it also due to suspected election fraud".

    She summarized that "in short, the well-being of the citizens and the country as such are less important than the artificially instigated polarization, conflict, brutality and disruption of the Swedish society caused by outside and inside transnational corporate and personal agendas".

    Prime Minister Stefan Lofven gestures next to leaders of Swedish political parties during a news conference at the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm
    © REUTERS / Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency
    Prime Minister Stefan Lofven gestures next to leaders of Swedish political parties during a news conference at the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm

    'Soros Admirer' and Her Bid to Become Next Swedish PM

    After conservative Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson's bid did not command support in the parliament on 14 November, speculations emerged that the leader of the Centre Party, Annie Lööf, could become the next Swedish prime minister. The Speaker didn't offer a chance to the Sweden Democrats to build a government, although SD got double as many seats as the Centre Party, and almost as many seats as the Moderate Party.

    "Has Lööf done something for Sweden or Swedes? No", the academic said, commenting on the issue. "She didn't even express empathy for her co-citizens, female victims of sadistic gang rape violence by alien males, instead she said on air that she wants 30 million more newcomers in Sweden and then forced Swedish children and women to go to school together with adult MENA [Middle East and North Africa] men with high gang/rape propensity".

    Hungarian-born US chairman of the Soros Fund Management, George Soros
    © AFP 2018 / ERIC PIERMONT
    Scapegoat or Bully? Why EU Right, Erdogan and Facebook Gang Up on Soros
    In her previous interviews with Sputnik, Martinovski shed light on the largely neglected sexual crimes committed by Arab migrants in Sweden.

    According to the professor, "there is nothing liberal about this, nothing voluntary, nothing humanistic, just the opposite".

    At the same time, Lööf is largely regarded as a George Soros sympathizer. The Hungarian-born US billionaire is known for his pro-migrant policies, which have been harshly criticized by European conservatives over the last few years.

    Lööf was cited as saying: "I have no personal relationship with Soros, but I would love to have one — a strong, brave person who has done and does a lot of good".

    "Lööf did say she admires the American billionaire who acts like [the] EU's Godfather and who funded the training of Swedish leftist extremists in Expo.se [government supported organization], meddles in European politics and finances even by shorting European currencies, by evading taxes in the US, and by violating charity laws via a mafia-like global network of hundreds of 501C3 foundations. In fact, the media pre-selected Lööf as a prime minister even before the 2018 election, just like they pre-selected Macron", Martinovski underscored.

    On 22 November, Lööf announced that she was abandoning her bid and on 27 November, signalled that she was ready to support Stefan Löfven as prime minister.

    Swedish Gov't Proceeding With Migrant Policies Despite People's Ire

    Meanwhile, the Swedish government is imposing its leftist and migrant policies on the people of the country, the academic noted.

    "As temporary minority government (expeditionsministär), the leftist coalition nationalized two TV channels and the Swedish Radio… All citizens are now forced to pay for the extreme leftist government propaganda and censorship, which breaks voluntary and free market principles", she said, adding that at the same time, Stockholm is cracking down on the critics of government policies and critics of Islam.

    Police officers walk at the Danish-German border in Krusaa, Denmark
    © AFP 2018 / Claus Fisker / Scanpix Denmark Scanpix
    Denmark to Isolate Returning Jihadists, Criminal Migrants on Deserted Island
    As for migration, "Sweden gave residency to more than 100,000 migrants only in 2018, few if any are deported, the gang/rapes continue, and the cover up of MENA criminals continues", the professor stressed.

    "More than half a million mainly MENA migrants got residency during the Social Democrats and Greens coalition, very few of them are refugees, mostly general and chain migration", she added.

    Martinovski refers to published statistics: 134,240 migrants received residency in 2015 in Sweden; 163,005 in 2016; 144,489 in 2017; about 127,000 in 2018. That means that over the course of three years, the country absorbed about 568,734 foreigners.

    But that is not all. Only part of these newcomers was "refugees", she highlighted: "806,155 people were awarded residencies in Sweden between 2013 and 2018, i.e. almost 10 per cent of the entire population; of these, only 88,600 are refugees, the rest are other types of migrants, according to the official statistics.

    "These are only the aliens who got residency, imagine how many more aliens got in, so many that the authorities lost control", she emphasised.

    Arabic keyboard
    CC0
    'Completely Shameless': Sweden's Largest Party Caught Peddling Lies About Right-Wing Rivals in Arabic
    Those who oppose the government's migration policy are vilified and marginalised as "racists" and "Nazis", the professor noted.

    "The mainstream media and politicians want us to believe that there is a battle between nationalism and globalism similar to this in the 1930s and that nationalism is bad, because Nazism (Nationalsozialismus) was bad, and that globalism is good and inevitable", she elaborated, denouncing this approach as an "oversimplified polarizing script".

    As a result, "the concepts of sovereignty, nationalism and patriotism have been consciously blurred and/or demonized", she underscored.

    "The past and current minority government committed and commits treason on two accounts: by knowingly enforcing MENA violence among civilians with most sadistic bloody consequences and by violently persecuting peaceful critics of its policies who come forward with facts and data", the academic opined.

    MSM Marginalises SD, Turns a Blind Eye to Social Democrats' Past

    Martinovski referred to the fact that The Economist, Bloomberg and other MSM falsely claim that the SD has "neo-Nazi roots".

    In reality, "SD is a rather young leftist party founded in 1988, which wants to stop the treasonous MENA influx and regulate general migration, nothing more complicated than that", she stressed.

    In contrast, the Social Democrats do have Nazi roots and Annie Lööf's Centre Party, the former Agrarians, "were friendly and supportive of Hitler during WWII", Martinovski said, referring to the 2018 documentary "One People, One Party", which shed light on the county's controversial past.

    "Ironically, Nazis themselves labelled, persecuted and prosecuted their critics, just like the Swedish government does today. There is nothing progressive or liberal in persecution and repression of political opponents, civilians and terror victims. Sweden didn't even have a conservative party until spring 2018, for the last century it had different degrees of leftist liberalism", the academic pointed out. 

    Dr. Bilyana Martinovski is an associate professor in human-machine interaction. She holds a Ph.D. in General Linguistics (2000), an M.A. in Slavic Philology (1992) and a B.A. in Literary Theory and Linguistics (1992) from the University of Gothenburg. She has worked as a senior lecturer in informatics and human-computer interaction at the University College of Borås (2006-13), as a senior lecturer in communication studies at the University of Gothenburg/Chalmers (2007-10), and as a research associate in artificial intelligence and virtual reality at the University of Southern California, US (2001-07).

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Liberal Bill Pushes Sweden Into 'United States of Europe'
    'Not Interested': Sweden Blasts Macron's Idea of EU Army
    Zlatan Ibrahimovic Accuses Swedes of 'Quiet Racism', Claims to be 'New Sweden'
    GOP Congressman Accuses Soros of Betraying 'Fellow Jews'
    Soros-Founded University Claims Orban's Gov't Has Forced It Out of Hungary
    Soros' Open Society Says Closing Turkey Branch Over Alleged Links to Protests
    Tags:
    refugee crisis, Nazism, sexual abuse, rape, elections, migration, Social Democrats (Sweden), Sweden Democrats party, Annie Loof, Srefan Lofven, George Soros, Sweden, Europe, Central Asia, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse