Saudi Economists Suggest Qatar Leaves OPEC for Political Reasons

All the reasons here are purely political. “For Doha, this is an opportunity to escape subordination to the countries that have imposed the blockade. In OPEC, it doesn’t play a significant role, while it must abide by collective rules and obey the decisions taken. In addition, Iran, which is sanctioned at the moment, will support this decision”, the economist said.
For his part, Saudi expert Saleh al Shneiber told Sputnik that Qatar decided to withdraw from OPEC in order not to cut its oil production. Russia and Saudi Arabia could agree on this at the upcoming meeting.
READ MORE: Saudi King Invites Qatar Emir to Visit Coop Council Amid Diplomatic Row — Report
“The country’s government will pay extra attention to gas production, although oil has nothing to do with gas. We can’t say that the case with OPEC will give a push to the gas industry. This is more like bravado and a big political move”, Saleh al Shneiber concluded.
Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)