Register
02:38 GMT +307 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Women Farmers of India Striving To Overcome an Era of Marginalization

    Saree: the Sartorial Symbol of India’s Cultural Diversity

    © Photo : Oxfam India
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A saree is ethnic attire worn by women in India and also in some neighboring countries. This dress primarily comprises a seamless piece of cloth, about 8 meters in length that is worn in over a hundred different traditional styles across different regions of the Indian subcontinent.

    The saree is an element of the cultural representation of Indian women. It's considered as a graceful garment that flatters all body types in a sensuous yet elegant manner. A sari can be a two or three piece set worn with a blouse and a petticoat (underskirt). The main drape is typically 4.5 to 8 meters in length and 2 to 4 feet in breadth. It's wrapped around the waist, just below or above the navel. In fact, there are varying cultural norms about whether or not the navel should be exposed. Some people consider it immodest to bare the navel. While others may argue that it should be left uncovered, following the belief that all life emerged from the navel of the Supreme Being.

    Saree has always been a key relic of the cultural history of the Indian subcontinent. There are references of draped clothing that date back to the Indus Valley Civilization. It's believed that tailored clothing arrived here much later, with Mughal invasions. Since centuries saree has been interpreted in a variety of ways by the people of different regions and communities.

    There are over a hundred different traditional drapes, though the most common style is based on the nivi style that originated in Andhra Pradesh in India. One end of the saree is tucked into the underskirt and wrapped around the waist once from right to left, the remaining length is gathered into 7 to 8 pleats and tucked in at the front, the loose end is draped over the shoulder. Within Andhra Pradesh, the saree styles vary like dialects. In one variation, pleats are passed between the legs and tucked at the back. This drape looks much like the traditional male attire called dhoti and allows more freedom for movement. Another local Andhra variation has narrow pleats at the back and a cascading drape at the front.

    In Gujarat, the nivi style is modified slightly into seedha pallu, where the loose end, called pallu, is taken around back, brought over the right shoulder and worn straight across the front. This is the perfect way to show off the intricate design of the saree. Sarees are often designed with a particular emphasis on the artwork and adornments at the loose end. This Gujarati style is also common in Rajasthan as well as across the border, in some regions of Pakistan. Though the ethnic dress of the Pakistanis is salwar-suit many women opt to wear fancy sarees to social gatherings.

    Worldwide, the Indian saree is known as its nivi drape avatar. In India, however, a lot of different styles thrive, each with its own cultural context. Some of the traditional styles are popular amongst urban women as well who typically have both western and Indian clothes in their wardrobe but love to flaunt an ethnic drape on special occasions.

    Of these, the Bengali style is a favorite choice for wedding parties. It's draped with two box pleats in the front, the loose end is taken around the body and placed over the shoulder. In Bengali families, the lady of the house would often attach the house keys in a knot at the end of the pallu, with every jingle of the bunch of keys signifying her position of authority in the family.

    In Maharashtra, and in parts of Goa, women wear saree like a dhoti where the drape goes between the legs and the upper part of the garment is pleated similar tonivi style. It was the lavani folk dancers of the state that introduced this style, known as nauvari or the whole nine yards, to the rest of the country and the world. This drape beautifully accentuates the movements of the dancers.

    The women of Tamil Nadu also use an 8-meter long saree. It's the toughest style to drape and can be worn without a blouse or petticoat. This drape has a religious significance and is supposed to be inspired from the ardhanareeswara (androgynous) form of the Indian deities Shiva and Parvati. It used to be the dress code for married women but these days women wear it only during ceremonies and festivals.

    Almost all states of India have their own unique traditional ways of draping sarees that have strong cultural significance. Kerala is known for off-white sarees with broad golden borders that are worn by local women on the occasion of Onam festival. Karnataka has numerous saree styles that are unique to the various native communities.

    Assam is known for its three-piece saree dress called Mekhela ChadorMekhela is wrapped around the waist like a sarong and then chador is draped and tucked over and around the upper body over a full sleeves blouse.

    In neighboring Bangladesh, saree is the most common women's clothing and is draped in nivi style. Such is the importance of this attire to the culture of the region that the traditional art of weaving a Bangladeshi Jamdani saree was declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

    In Sri Lanka, women wear sarees in nivi style or Kandyan style that is native to Kandy. The loose end of the saree is pleated and tucked into the waist in a manner similar to some of the styles prevalent in South India. In Nepal, several traditional drapes are followed. The knee length, black and red, cotton sarees worn by Newari people are especially symbolic of the culture of Kathmandu valley.

    The true power of the saree is its versatility. Since ancient times this seamless piece of cloth has been utilized by different communities to suit their unique culture and community. Dancers wore drapes that accentuated their movements, those women who had to toil in hilly regions wore dhoti styles that allowed ease of movement or those who had to work in paddy fields, dressed in knee-length sarees. Sarees are made with a lot of different fabrics though handlooms are preferred and prized. Silk and cotton sarees act like canvases for traditional weaving styles and adornments. Add the modern day fusion styles to such a wide range of drapes and weaves and the reinterpretation of saree as power dressing for grace and beauty is practically limitless.

     

     

     

     

    Related:

    Indian Official Blames Western Dress for 'Mass Molestation' on New Year's Eve
    Indian animal rights group wants Lady Gaga to wear lettuce dress
    Sari Smuggling Unravels Along India-Bangladesh Border
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Tags:
    saree, ethnic, traditional values, Asia, diversity, cultural heritage, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse