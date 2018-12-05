Register
23:50 GMT +305 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, speaks outside number 10 Downing Street, in central London

    The Whole Chequers Plan is Not a Deal at All - Analyst on May's Brexit Proposals

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered three successive defeats in the Commons, casting doubts as to whether she has any hope of getting her Brexit plan through parliament. Will her time in power be coming to an end any time soon? Marty Caine, leader of ENGAGE, sat down to answer this and other questions with Sputnik.

    Sputnik: Does Theresa May have any chance of getting the Chequers plan through parliament?

    Marty Caine: I personally don't think that it will get passed through parliament. The debates over the past forty eight hours in parliament basically show that it will be rejected and what's going to happen after that, I honestly don't know.

    This whole Chequers plan is not a deal at all, it's nothing more than a change of one treaty, to an even worse treaty and the new treaty is one that we can't get out of.

    Sputnik: Would the UK be in this mess with a different leader?

    Marty Caine: I think we should have had a Brexit leader in the Tory party. Probably Jacob Rees-Mogg or someone like that would have got us a far better deal than what the EU has offered us now.

    The Big Ben clocktower is seen in London, Britain, 12 March
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Certain Rebel Labour MPs Could 'Squeak' Chequers Brexit Plan Through - Pundit
    What this treaty actually does; it will place Britain in a position where the EU will be able to punish Britain for leaving the EU and they will do that, to set an example to the other twenty seven member states to ensure that nobody else ever tries to invoke fifty again.

    I'm gobsmacked that we've got a government that would allow that to happen.

    Sputnik: Is a no deal Brexit now the best solution?

    Marty Caine: It's the only viable option and as members of the EU, we actually trade with twenty four countries purely on WTO rules and most of the countries around the world  that we deal with  are on WTO rules, so this idea that it's a cliff edge and that it's going to be a disaster is absolute nonsense.

    This whole scenario of the EU trade problem is farcical, because of the five point one UK businesses; less than four percent of them deal directly with the EU, and yet the other ninety six percent are all restricted by EU regulations.

    It just makes absolute perfect sense for us to just walk away and say if you want to have a trade deal; we'll have a trade deal and that's all we need to do.

    Why the government is doing this and trying to keep us tied into the EU rules; is like this analogy, that the Chequers deal is not removing the shackles of the EU, it's removing the bolts of the shackles and then welding them in place, and that must not happen, it's absolutely crazy.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Chances of Getting Chequers Brexit Deal Through Parliament Are Low - Professor
    UK Govt Will Not Approve Deal Based on Chequers Plan - Political Commentator
    May's Chequers Plan 'Unacceptable', Cabinet Should Revolt - Ex Brexit Secretary
    Tags:
    Chequers plan, Brexit, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse