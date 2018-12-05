Register
20:45 GMT +305 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S

    Mueller's Farce Rages On: Flynn Colluded With Foreign Power, but Not Russia

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Kit Klarenberg
    0 21

    Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, has provided "substantial" assistance to special counsel Robert Mueller's controversial investigation and should be spared jail, court filings revealed December 4.

    In two separate documents, both heavily redacted, Mueller's team said Flynn participated in 19 interviews with the special counsel or other Justice Department officers, and provided relevant documents and communications, including "firsthand information about" contact between Trump administration staff and the Russian government". Consequently, he deserves credit for "accepting responsibility in a timely fashion and substantially assisting the government".

    "Additionally, the defendant's decision to plead guilty and cooperate likely affected the decisions of related firsthand witnesses to be forthcoming with the [special counsel] and cooperate," they added.

    ​US District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan is scheduled to sentence Flynn December 18 — federal sentencing guidelines call for the General to receive up to six months in prison.

    Where's the Beef?

    Many mainstream journalists and pundits have made much of the filings despite their almost total information deficit, suggesting the insights provided by Flynn could amount to the bombshell proof of collusion they've desperately craved for so long.

    However, few if any have acknowledged a crucial qualifier — the filings specifically refer to "the content and context of interactions between [Trump's] transition team and the Russian government", in other words any contact that took place during the 73-days between election day (November 8 2016) and inauguration day (January 20 2017).

    ​Thus, Flynn providing "substantial" information to investigators is hardly significant. After all, he was in the first place indicted for lying to investigators about his own contact with Kremlin representatives during the transition process — which wouldn't have been criminal or even occurred unless there was an official investigation in the first place — a charge he pled guilty to in December 2017.

    READ MORE: Mueller Recommends Flynn No Jail Time for Substantial Assistance on Probe

    As a result, the focus of Mueller's probe into Flynn's activities was always destined to be the two-and-a-half-months leading up to Trump's ‘swearing in' as President — and contact that took place between the President-elect's staff and Russian officials during this period is certainly no indication of pre-election collusion of any kind.

    Moreover, the virtually total redaction of the documents — which has been widely mocked on social media — by definition gives no hint as to the type of information Flynn has provided to investigators. That his name has been entirely absent from any of the other Russia-related legal actions the special counsel has pursued over the past 12-months may be highly notable indeed.

    ​In a sense then, it's arguable the documents are in fact merely further confirmation Mueller's probe will not uncover explosive evidence of a long-running, secret relationship between Trump and the Russian state.

    Backroom Deals

    Still, the detail of Flynn's contact with Kremlin representatives is certainly worthy of investigation, for it does point to collaboration between Trump's team and a foreign power — albeit not Russia.

    In December 2016, Flynn — supported by other transition staff- launched a diplomatic bid to sink a UN Security Council vote condemning Israeli settlement expansion, which outgoing President Barack Obama had unprecedentedly allowed to go ahead.

    White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Analyst: Trump Team Colluded with Israel, Not Russia, in Flynn-Kislyak Talks
    "The effort represented a fitful first foray into global diplomacy by Trump's transition team, bearing hallmarks that have become familiar in the weeks since he took office — their efforts were marked by a brusque disregard for diplomatic protocol and a hasty pressure campaign that changed few, if any, minds," Foreign Policy magazine assessed.

    This "pressure campaign" was launched after the direct urging of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and saw Flynn contact then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak, and ask him to ensure Russia voted against the resolution.

    In the end, the initiative was a miserable failure, with not a single country changing its vote — including those, such as the UK, which had made clear they wished to forge positive relations with the incoming administration.

    Nonetheless, no matter the efficacy of the operation (or lack thereof) the attempt still amounts to backstair collusion in service of subverting official US government policy, although one wouldn't perhaps know it from media coverage of the conspiracy (or, again, lack thereof).

    The "pressure campaign" is rendered all the more suspicious and sinister given Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner failed to disclose his role as co-director of a foundation funding the construction of Israeli settlements on financial records he filed with the Office of Government Ethics, an obvious and scandalous potential conflict of interest which went virtually unreported by news outlets — much less condemned.

    Moreover, that Trump enthusiastically pledged to relocate the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem on the campaign trail — one of the few pre-election promises he has upheld as of December 2018 — is also worthy of examination, which yet again has so far been unforthcoming in the US mainstream.

    Donald Trump, presidente de Rusia
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Twitter Ablaze as Trump Slams 'Rogue Prosecutor' Mueller, 'Gang of Angry Dems'
    At the very least, Tel Aviv has gotten far more out of the President than Moscow ever has — and the lack of outrage or censure over the Trump administration's demonstrable and proven collusion with Israel lies in stark contrast to the inexorable denunciation of entirely speculative and unproven supposed collusion between the President and the Kremlin.

    An explanation for this deep and cohering divergence may lie in Kushner's December 2017 appearance at billionaire Israeli-American media tycoon Haim Saban's annual forum on US-Israel relations.

    In a conversation between the pair, Saban thanked Kushner for his role in Flynn's failed "pressure campaign".

    "As far as I know, there's nothing illegal there…I think this crowd and myself want to thank you for making that effort, so thank you very much," he said.

    Saban's comments were especially notable given he is and was not a Trump supporter or donor — instead, he's the largest contributor to Bill and Hillary Clinton's political activities, donating in excess of US$25 million to the pair over the years, and funding the Clinton Library and the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the process.

    Sound and Fury

    The specifics of Mueller's indictment of Trump fixer Michael Cohen are also problematic for 'RussiaGate' proponents, although none have so far admitted it.

    On November 29, Cohen pleaded guilty to a single count of lying to Congress about his role in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to construct Trump Tower Moscow, after he gave false written answers in order to "minimize links" between the Moscow project and Trump, and "give the false impression" the initiative it was abandoned earlier than it in fact was.

    President Donald Trump speaks during an event to salute U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Political Science Professor Explains What Future Might Hold for Trump Amid Cohen, Manafort Legal Drama
    Cohen explained to prosecutors he was deceptive out of loyalty to the President — although what he attempted to cover up barely seems worth suppressing. For some time, Trump's former attorney communicated with Felix Sater about the project, who'd promised to secure Russian financing — whether private or governmental — for the proposal — but no Russian supporter could be found after months of hot air, infuriating Cohen.

    "You're putting my job in jeopardy and making me look incompetent, I gave you two months and the best you send me is some bullshit garbage invite by some no name clerk at a third-tier bank," Cohen wrote in an email to Sater December 31 2015.

    Losing patience with Sater's ludicrous promises, Cohen decided to get in touch with Russian officials himself — but lacking any contact details, he was reduced to writing to a generic email address attached to Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary. He ended up reaching Peskov's assistant, and evidently no further — for Russian financing — or even permits — didn't ever materialize.

    U.S. President Donald Trump walks through the Colonnade to the Oval Office after returning to the White House in Washington
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Trump Tower Moscow: A CIA-Backed Provocation Against Putin, Trump – Economist
    Sater is said to have vainly tried to save the project, allegedly suggesting none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin be given a penthouse in the complex in order to cultivate Kremlin interest in the project, but the deal eventually collapsed entirely — and it's highly doubtful Trump was ever apprised of the bizarre proposal, let alone Putin himself.

    Related:

    Forget Russia, Israel Actual Foreign Power Collaborating With Team Trump
    Hamas Says Trump's Israel Embassy Decision 'Opens Gates of Hell'
    Why Trump Cracks Down on Iran, Turns a Blind Eye to Israel's Nukes
    US Judge Schedules Ex-Trump Adviser Flynn's Sentencing for December 18
    Tags:
    Russian collusion, alleged collusion, collusion claims, Russiagate, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse