Register
14:21 GMT +305 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yellow Vests movement protests

    Yellow Vests in Corsica: 'We're in Deep S**t. It's Rude, but It's True'

    © Sputnik /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says that the government is going to “freeze the tax on diesel and gasoline for 6 months”, in Corsica, the Yellow Vests continue picketing entrances to some cities, for example, Ajaccio.

    Sputnik has talked to some Corsicans, and they all say that "the island's problems are different from those on the continent". The demonstrators are blocking roundabouts to protest against the stifling tax burden.

    However, there is no violence of the kind that we have seen in Paris. As one of the Yellow Vests in Bastia told Sputnik, "We came with a smile, and we will leave with a smile!"

    "We've come here today because of the country's government. It is President Macron and his ministers, deputies and senators, who are responsible for the current situation. Frankly speaking, all the French people, be it the Corsicans, Parisians, Bretons, or Marseillais are in deep s**t. This may sound rude, but it's true", the protesters say.

    The Corsican Yellow Vests have enumerated their demands to Sputnik. First of all, they want a freezing of excise on fuel, as they're already suffering from high prices. Secondly, they're largely underpaid; and finally, they want to reduce the tax burden on entrepreneurs, so that they can pay higher salaries to their employees.

    READ MORE: French Gov's ‘Tone Deaf' Response Isn't ‘Concrete Measures' Yellow Vests Want

    Masked protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, take part in a demonstration on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, November 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Benoit Tessier
    ‘We Want the Whole Baguette, Not Just the Crumbs’: 'Yellow Vests' Seek More Protests Despite Paris Suspending Fuel Tax Hike
    The protesters emphasise the peaceful nature of their actions. They are working in constant cooperation with the police to get more people to sign their petition. They do enjoy popular support; and as for the opposition, talks are underway between the parties.

    What do the Yellow Vests and the new E.Leclerc petrol station have in common? While in Southern Corsica oil prices range from €1.5 to 1.6, E.Leclerc sells it for €1.44.

    Despite being a member of La République En Marche, which is the presidential party, Mayor of Bonifacio Jean-Charles Orsucci stresses the need to support local entrepreneurs.

    He believes that it's necessary to have a combination of some revolutionary solutions to help preserve the environment and the understanding of Corsica's specific features.

    "We have to remember that Corsica is an island, it's like Martinique or Reunion. Moreover, our public transport system is rather poorly developed".

    READ MORE: French Authorities Will Not Impose State of Emergency Amid Protests

    According to Orsucci, prices are not going to go down if Leclerc or some other local retailer sells oil; it would just stifle small family businesses that help sustain adequate living standards on the island. There are about a thousand people engaged in the fuel business on the island.

    "We should develop a mechanism that allows not only to reduce fuel prices, but also to save jobs".

    A pedestrian walks past the headquarters of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in central London, Britain in this February 13, 2015 file photo
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth/Files
    Tax Hacks: House of Lords Accuses HMRC of Abusing Taxpayers – Report
    As for Valérie Bozzi from The Republicans, she stresses a need for transparency in the pricing system of large fuel companies.

    "We haven't had any pricing analysis for gasoline in Corsica since 2012. What we want is to analyse the reasons for the ever-growing difference between fuel prices on the island and those on the mainland while Corsica has less excise taxes on petrol". Bozzi told sputnik that a special independent committee is now working on that issue.

    In response to the Yellow Vests crisis, President of the Corsica AssemblyJean-Guy Talamoni held a meeting with Vito, the main distributor of fuel on the island.

    "We've held a five-hour meeting, and we demand maximum transparency in the pricing system of fuels. Corsica is the only region in France that pays VAT on gas. This is unfair even though we have a reduced rate of 13%. I'm going to meet with the other two suppliers — Esso and Total by the end of the week", he wrote in a communique.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Yellow Vests' Seek More Protests Despite Paris Suspending Fuel Tax Hike
    French Gov’s ‘Tone Deaf’ Response Isn’t ‘Concrete Measures’ Yellow Vests Want
    French Extremists Destabilizing 'Yellow Vests' to Prolong Chaos – Activist
    Woman Killed in French Marseille During ‘Yellow Vests’ Violent Rally - Reports
    Tags:
    yellow vest, fuel, protests, Corsica, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse